

Best Songs For Airplane Rides in 2024

Airplane rides can often be long and tiring, especially when you are embarking on a journey that takes hours to reach your destination. However, music has the magical ability to transport us to a different world and make time fly by. Whether you prefer soothing melodies or energetic beats, here are nine songs that are perfect for airplane rides in 2024, along with interesting details about each.

1. “Fly” by Marshmello ft. Leah Culver (2024): Released in 2024, this uplifting electronic track by Marshmello is the perfect anthem for airplane rides. The catchy beats and inspiring lyrics will make you feel like you’re soaring through the clouds.

2. “Airplanes” by B.o.B ft. Hayley Williams (2010): Although released in 2010, this song has become a timeless classic for air travel. B.o.B’s rap verses combined with Hayley Williams’ powerful vocals create a perfect blend for a memorable journey.

3. “Fly Me to the Moon” by Frank Sinatra (1964): Taking a nostalgic turn, Frank Sinatra’s iconic rendition of this jazz standard is a must-have on any airplane playlist. This timeless piece will transport you to a bygone era of glamour and sophistication.

4. “Up & Up” by Coldplay (2015): Coldplay’s uplifting anthem is the perfect song to listen to while cruising above the clouds. The soaring chorus and inspiring lyrics will make you feel like anything is possible.

5. “Come Fly With Me” by Michael Bublé (2004): Michael Bublé’s smooth vocals and the jazzy arrangement of this song make it a perfect choice for airplane rides. Close your eyes, relax, and let this song whisk you away to your destination.

6. “Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina and The Waves (1983): Need a dose of positivity during your flight? Look no further than this infectious pop song. Its upbeat tempo and cheerful lyrics will instantly lift your spirits.

7. “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey (1981): This timeless rock anthem has become an anthem for travelers worldwide. As the plane soars through the sky, let Journey’s iconic chorus remind you to never stop believing in your dreams.

8. “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver (1971): If you’re flying back home or heading to a rural destination, this classic country song is a perfect choice. John Denver’s heartfelt vocals will make you feel closer to your roots, no matter where you’re headed.

9. “Viva la Vida” by Coldplay (2008): Another Coldplay hit that deserves a spot on your airplane playlist. The epic orchestration and thought-provoking lyrics make it a perfect song to listen to while contemplating life from above.

Now that we’ve explored the best songs for airplane rides, let’s address some common questions that travelers often have:

1. Why do people listen to music while traveling?

Listening to music while traveling can help alleviate boredom, create a sense of familiarity, and provide a personal soundtrack to your journey.

2. How do I create a playlist for my flight?

Consider the duration of your flight, your mood, and the genre of music you enjoy. Mix upbeat tracks with relaxing melodies to create a well-rounded playlist.

3. Are noise-canceling headphones worth it for flights?

Absolutely! Noise-canceling headphones can help block out the ambient noise of the plane and provide a more immersive listening experience.

4. Can I listen to music during takeoff and landing?

Most airlines allow you to use personal electronic devices, including listening to music, once the plane reaches cruising altitude and until it begins its descent.

5. What if I can’t decide on a genre?

Consider creating a diverse playlist that includes songs from different genres. This way, you can cater to your mood at any given time during the flight.

6. Are there any restrictions on the volume of music I can listen to?

It’s essential to be mindful of your fellow passengers and keep the volume at a reasonable level. You should still be able to hear any important announcements or instructions.

7. Can I stream music on the airplane’s Wi-Fi?

Some airlines offer in-flight Wi-Fi with streaming capabilities. However, it’s always a good idea to download your favorite songs or playlists in advance to avoid any connectivity issues.

8. What are some other ways to pass the time during a flight?

Besides listening to music, you can read a book, watch movies, solve puzzles, or even engage in conversation with your fellow passengers.

9. Can music help with fear of flying?

Music can provide a distraction and help calm nerves during the flight. Choose soothing melodies or songs that make you feel relaxed and at ease.

10. Are there any specific songs to avoid during a flight?

It’s best to avoid songs with explicit or aggressive lyrics, as they may disrupt the peaceful environment of the airplane.

11. How can I discover new music for my flight?

Explore curated playlists on music streaming platforms, ask friends for recommendations, or browse through online forums dedicated to music discovery.

12. Should I bring a backup pair of headphones?

It’s always a good idea to have a backup pair of headphones, especially if you’re relying on them for entertainment during a long flight.

13. Can I listen to music while sleeping on the plane?

Absolutely! Music can be a soothing background noise that helps you relax and fall asleep during a flight.

14. Are there any songs that are known to reduce anxiety during air travel?

While individual preferences may vary, many people find classical music or instrumental tracks to be calming and anxiety-reducing during flights.

15. How can I ensure my phone’s battery lasts for my entire flight?

Before your flight, fully charge your phone and consider enabling battery-saving modes or airplane mode when not using it to conserve power.

16. Can I use Bluetooth headphones on the plane?

Yes, Bluetooth headphones can be used on the plane, but make sure to pair them with your device before boarding, as some airlines may restrict Bluetooth usage during takeoff and landing.

17. Are there any songs that can help combat jet lag?

While no specific songs can cure jet lag, listening to calming or relaxing music can help create a soothing environment that aids in adjusting to new time zones.

In conclusion, the right music can transform your airplane ride into a memorable and enjoyable experience. Whether you choose to relax with soothing melodies or energize yourself with upbeat tracks, these nine songs will undoubtedly make your flight in 2024 more enjoyable. So sit back, relax, and let the music take you to new heights.



