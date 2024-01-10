

Title: Best TE for Fantasy Football 2024: Top Options, Interesting Facts, and Common Questions Answered

Introduction:

Fantasy football enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the best players to fill their rosters, and the tight end (TE) position is no exception. In this article, we will explore the top TE options for the 2024 fantasy football season, along with some interesting facts about the position. Additionally, we will address 13 common questions that often arise when selecting a TE for fantasy football. Let’s dive in!

Best TE Options for Fantasy Football 2024:

1. Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs): Kelce has been a consistent force at the TE position, excelling both as a receiver and a blocker. He has a strong connection with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, making him an excellent choice for fantasy owners.

2. George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers): Kittle is a versatile TE who can contribute in both the passing and running games. Although injuries have hindered his recent seasons, his potential upside cannot be ignored.

3. Darren Waller (Las Vegas Raiders): Waller emerged as one of the top TEs in recent years, showcasing his athleticism and pass-catching ability. With his role expanding in the Raiders’ offense, he is poised for continued success.

4. Kyle Pitts (Atlanta Falcons): As a rookie, Pitts has already generated immense hype. With his exceptional athleticism and playmaking ability, he has the potential to become a game-changer in fantasy football.

5. Mark Andrews (Baltimore Ravens): Andrews has been a reliable target for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, with a knack for finding the end zone. With the Ravens’ offensive scheme, he is a threat to produce consistent fantasy points.

6. T.J. Hockenson (Detroit Lions): Despite playing for a rebuilding Lions team, Hockenson has shown his talent and potential. He is a favorite target for his quarterbacks and should continue to develop into a top-tier TE option.

Interesting Facts about the TE Position:

1. The TE position has evolved significantly over the years, with players transitioning from primarily being blockers to becoming integral parts of the passing game.

2. In recent seasons, TEs have shown an increased ability to put up wide receiver-like numbers, making them valuable assets in fantasy football.

3. Kelce became the first TE in NFL history to record five consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons from 2016 to 2020.

4. Kittle holds the record for the most receiving yards by a TE in a single season, amassing 1,377 yards in 2018.

5. In the modern NFL, TEs are often utilized as matchup nightmares due to their size and speed, creating mismatches against linebackers and safeties.

6. The TE position requires a balance of blocking and receiving skills, making it a challenging position to master.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Q: Should I prioritize drafting a TE early?

A: It depends on your league’s scoring system and the value of available TEs. Generally, the top-tier TEs can give you an advantage, but don’t reach too early if there are better options available.

2. Q: How do I evaluate a TE’s potential?

A: Look for factors such as target share, red-zone opportunities, offensive scheme, and the player’s chemistry with the quarterback.

3. Q: Is it worth targeting rookie TEs?

A: While rookies can bring excitement, it’s often safer to rely on more established TEs due to the learning curve and uncertainty surrounding rookies.

4. Q: Should I target TEs from high-scoring offenses?

A: TEs from high-scoring offenses tend to have more opportunities to produce, but it’s important to consider the player’s individual talent and role within the offense.

5. Q: How important is consistency in a TE?

A: Consistency is crucial for TEs as they usually play a significant role in PPR leagues. Look for TEs who consistently see targets and have a solid floor.

6. Q: What should I do if my drafted TE gets injured?

A: Have a backup plan by targeting TEs with upside on the waiver wire or considering a trade to ensure you have a reliable option.

7. Q: Can I start multiple TEs in my lineup?

A: Most leagues only allow one TE in the starting lineup, but check your league’s specific rules to be sure.

8. Q: Should I draft a TE early if I have a strong receiving corps?

A: It depends on the value of available TEs. If you can secure a top-tier TE without sacrificing other positions, it can provide a significant advantage.

9. Q: How much emphasis should I place on a TE’s blocking ability?

A: While blocking matters for real football, it holds less significance in fantasy football. Focus on a TE’s receiving skills and opportunities.

10. Q: Are there any sleeper TEs to target in later rounds?

A: Late-round options like Dallas Goedert (Philadelphia Eagles) or Noah Fant (Denver Broncos) have shown potential and could provide value.

11. Q: What is the impact of a TE’s quarterback on their fantasy performance?

A: A TE’s production can be influenced by their rapport with the quarterback. Look for TEs who have a strong connection with their QB.

12. Q: Can a TE be a reliable flex option?

A: In certain matchups or with exceptional TEs, they can be viable flex options. However, it’s typically more advisable to start a WR or RB in the flex position.

13. Q: Should I prioritize TE matchups when making start/sit decisions?

A: While matchups can play a role, it’s important to consider a TE’s overall talent and role within the offense. Matchups alone should not be the sole determinant.

Final Thoughts:

The TE position in fantasy football has become increasingly important and exciting, offering a pool of talented players with diverse skill sets. Understanding the landscape of TEs, their potential, and the common questions surrounding the position will help you make informed decisions for your fantasy team in 2024. Whether you invest early in a top-tier TE or find value in the later rounds, strategizing and staying informed will give you an edge in your fantasy football league. Good luck!





