Best Way To Get Strange Coins Rise Of Iron



Best Way To Get Strange Coins in Rise of Iron: A Guide for Destiny Players

Introduction:

Strange Coins are a vital currency in the Destiny universe, allowing players to purchase valuable gear, consumables, and other items from Xur, the mysterious vendor who appears in the Tower every weekend. With the release of Destiny’s Rise of Iron expansion, new opportunities to earn Strange Coins have emerged, offering players more ways to acquire this coveted currency. In this article, we will explore the best methods to obtain Strange Coins in Rise of Iron, along with 6 interesting facts about this unique currency.

1. Weekly Heroic Strikes:

Completing the Weekly Heroic Strike playlist is a reliable way to earn Strange Coins. By completing the strike and unlocking the Strike’s Nightfall reward, players have a chance to receive a significant number of Strange Coins.

2. Public Events:

Participating in Public Events across the various patrol zones in Rise of Iron can reward players with Strange Coins. Keep an eye out for the “gold tier” completion, as it has a higher chance of granting Strange Coins.

3. Faction Packages:

By pledging allegiance to a faction, players can earn reputation points, which can be exchanged for faction packages. These packages often contain Strange Coins, giving players an additional incentive to grind for reputation.

4. Crucible and Iron Banner:

Engaging in PvP activities, such as Crucible matches and Iron Banner events, can also reward players with Strange Coins. Although the drop rates might not be as high as other activities, it provides an alternative way for players to earn this valuable currency.

5. Completing Bounties:

Bounties, available from various vendors in the Tower, offer additional tasks for players to complete. These bounties often reward players with Strange Coins, making them a consistent source of this currency.

6. Nightfall Strikes:

Nightfall Strikes, the pinnacle PvE activity in Destiny, offer substantial rewards, including a chance to earn Strange Coins. With the increased difficulty and unique modifiers, Nightfall Strikes provide a challenging yet rewarding experience for players seeking Strange Coins.

6 Interesting Facts about Strange Coins:

1. Strange Origins:

Strange Coins are believed to have been forged by the Nine, an enigmatic group of powerful entities residing in the outer reaches of the solar system.

2. Xur’s Currency:

Strange Coins are primarily used to purchase exotic gear and consumables from Xur, the Agent of the Nine. Xur appears in the Tower every Friday and departs on reset day, offering exclusive items for sale.

3. Mysterious Properties:

Strange Coins possess unusual properties, allowing them to be used as a form of interdimensional communication between the Nine and their agents, such as Xur.

4. Multiple Uses:

In addition to purchasing items from Xur, Strange Coins can be used to upgrade gear, purchase ammo synthesis, and even upgrade certain factions within the game.

5. Limited Time Availability:

Xur only appears in the Tower from Friday to reset day, which means players must accumulate Strange Coins within that timeframe to take advantage of his offerings.

6. Trading for Motes of Light:

If players have an abundance of Strange Coins, they can exchange them for Motes of Light, another valuable currency used to level up gear and obtain other items from various vendors in the Tower.

Common Questions about Strange Coins:

1. How many Strange Coins can I earn from a Weekly Heroic Strike?

– The Nightfall reward for completing the Weekly Heroic Strike can grant players anywhere from 9 to 18 Strange Coins.

2. Can I get Strange Coins from dismantling unwanted gear?

– No, Strange Coins cannot be obtained through dismantling gear. They can only be earned through specific activities or purchased from Xur.

3. How many Strange Coins can I earn from a faction package?

– Faction packages have a chance to contain Strange Coins ranging from 3 to 5, depending on your faction’s level.

4. Can I earn Strange Coins from Raid activities?

– No, Strange Coins are not a guaranteed reward from Raid activities, but they can occasionally drop as a bonus reward.

5. Can I trade Strange Coins with other players?

– No, Strange Coins cannot be traded between players. They are account-bound and can only be used by the player who earned them.

6. Can I earn Strange Coins from engrams?

– While engrams can reward various items, including Strange Coins, the chances of earning them are relatively low compared to other activities.

7. Can I earn Strange Coins by completing daily missions?

– No, daily missions do not offer Strange Coins as a reward. Focus on other activities mentioned above to earn this currency.

8. Can I earn Strange Coins from dismantling exotic gear?

– No, dismantling exotic gear will not provide Strange Coins. They can only be obtained through specific activities or purchased from Xur.

9. Are there any specific Public Events that reward more Strange Coins?

– Public Events have a chance to reward Strange Coins, but the “gold tier” completion offers a higher chance of obtaining them.

10. Can I earn Strange Coins from participating in Trials of Osiris?

– No, Strange Coins cannot be earned directly from Trials of Osiris activities. However, reaching a certain number of wins can grant you access to purchase gear from Brother Vance, using Strange Coins.

11. Can I earn Strange Coins from daily and weekly Crucible milestones?

– While daily and weekly Crucible milestones can reward gear and other items, they do not directly grant Strange Coins.

12. Can I use Strange Coins to purchase emotes or shaders?

– No, Strange Coins are primarily used to purchase exotic gear and consumables from Xur. Emotes and shaders require other currencies, such as Silver or Bright Dust.

13. Can I earn Strange Coins from completing Rise of Iron story missions or quests?

– Rise of Iron story missions and quests do not directly reward Strange Coins. Focus on other activities mentioned above to earn this currency.

14. Can I transfer Strange Coins between characters on my account?

– Yes, Strange Coins are account-bound and can be transferred between characters using the Vault in the Tower.

15. Can I spend Strange Coins on cosmetic items?

– While Strange Coins are primarily used to purchase exotic gear and consumables, some vendors occasionally offer cosmetic items in exchange for Strange Coins. Keep an eye out for limited-time offers.

Conclusion:

In Rise of Iron, acquiring Strange Coins has become easier with the introduction of new activities and opportunities. By engaging in Weekly Heroic Strikes, Public Events, PvP activities, and completing bounties, players can gather this valuable currency to purchase exotic gear and other useful items from Xur. Understanding the various methods and facts surrounding Strange Coins will help Destiny players optimize their strategies and make the most of this unique currency.





