

Best Way To Get Training Points In Madden 19: A Comprehensive Guide

Madden 19 is one of the most popular video games among football enthusiasts, offering an immersive gaming experience that allows players to build their dream team and compete against others. One crucial aspect of the game is earning Training Points, which can be used to upgrade players and improve their performance on the field. In this article, we will explore the best ways to get Training Points in Madden 19, along with six interesting facts about the game. Additionally, we will address 15 common questions related to Training Points in Madden 19.

Best Ways to Earn Training Points in Madden 19:

1. Complete Solo Challenges: Solo Challenges are a great way to earn Training Points in Madden 19. These challenges not only test your skills but also reward you with Training Points upon completion.

2. Auction House: Use the Auction House to buy low and sell high. Players often put cards up for auction at a low price, and by sniping these deals, you can accumulate Training Points quickly.

3. Quick Sell: Quick selling unwanted player cards is another effective method to earn Training Points. Be sure to check the value of the cards before quick selling them, as some may be worth more on the Auction House.

4. Leveling Up: As you progress through the game and level up your Madden Ultimate Team, you will receive Training Points as rewards. Keep an eye on your XP bar and make sure to complete the necessary objectives to level up.

5. Solo Battles: Participating in Solo Battles is an excellent way to accumulate Training Points. These battles pit you against the AI-controlled teams and offer substantial rewards upon victory.

6. Daily Objectives: Completing daily objectives grants you Training Points. Make sure to check them daily and complete them to earn a steady stream of Training Points.

Interesting Facts about Madden 19:

1. Madden Curse: The infamous “Madden Curse” refers to the superstition that players who appear on the cover of the game experience a decline in performance or suffer from injuries. While this may just be a coincidence, it has become a topic of discussion among fans.

2. Longest Madden NFL Game: The longest game ever played in Madden NFL history took place in 2012, lasting an astonishing 38 hours and 23 minutes. The game featured two players who were determined to break the previous record, and their dedication paid off.

3. Record-Breaking Sales: Madden NFL 19 sold over 130 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time.

4. Madden Ultimate Team: Introduced in Madden NFL 10, Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) has become one of the most popular modes in the game. It allows players to build their dream team by collecting player cards and competing against others online.

5. eSports Tournaments: Madden 19 has a thriving eSports scene, with professional players competing in tournaments for substantial cash prizes. The Madden Championship Series is the pinnacle of competitive Madden gaming.

6. Cover Athletes: Some of the notable cover athletes for previous Madden games include Tom Brady, Peyton Hillis, and Michael Vick. These athletes were chosen for their exceptional skills and popularity among fans.

Common Questions about Training Points in Madden 19:

1. What are Training Points used for in Madden 19? Training Points are used to upgrade player cards, improving their attributes and overall performance on the field.

2. Can Training Points be earned in different game modes? Yes, Training Points can be earned in various game modes, including Solo Challenges, Solo Battles, and H2H Seasons.

3. Are Training Points transferable between different Madden games? No, Training Points are specific to each Madden game and cannot be transferred between different versions.

4. Can I purchase Training Points with real money? Yes, Madden 19 offers the option to purchase Training Points with real money through microtransactions.

5. What is the best way to spend Training Points? It is advisable to spend Training Points on upgrading key players in your team, focusing on positions that have the most impact on the game.

6. Can Training Points be earned through playing online matches? Unfortunately, Training Points cannot be earned directly through playing online matches. However, you can earn them by completing objectives and winning in H2H Seasons.

7. Can I trade Training Points with other players? No, Training Points cannot be traded or gifted to other players.

8. How often are Training Points rewarded in Solo Challenges? Training Points are typically rewarded upon the completion of Solo Challenges. The amount of Training Points received may vary depending on the difficulty level and length of the challenge.

9. Can Training Points be used to purchase player cards? No, Training Points cannot be used to directly purchase player cards. They are primarily used for upgrading existing player cards.

10. Can I earn Training Points by participating in the Madden Championship Series? No, Training Points cannot be earned through participating in the Madden Championship Series. However, the series offers substantial cash prizes for successful competitors.

11. Can Training Points be earned by completing in-game achievements? Yes, Madden 19 offers a range of in-game achievements that reward players with Training Points upon completion.

12. Are there any limits on the number of Training Points a player can earn? There is no specific limit on the number of Training Points a player can earn. However, the rate at which they are earned may vary depending on the game mode and activities.

13. Can Training Points be converted into in-game currency? No, Training Points cannot be converted into in-game currency. They are solely used for player upgrades.

14. Do Training Points carry over to the next Madden game? No, Training Points are specific to each Madden game and do not carry over to the next installment.

15. Can Training Points be earned through playing the Franchise Mode? Unfortunately, Training Points cannot be earned directly through playing the Franchise Mode. However, participating in other game modes and completing various challenges will reward you with Training Points.

In conclusion, Training Points play a vital role in Madden 19, allowing players to upgrade their team and enhance their performance on the virtual gridiron. By following the recommended methods mentioned above, you can earn Training Points efficiently and maximize your gaming experience. Remember to stay updated with the latest challenges and objectives to ensure a steady stream of Training Points. Happy gaming!





