Best Wr In Nfl 2015



Best Wide Receivers in the NFL 2015: A Recap of Their Performance

The wide receiver position is one of the most exciting positions in the National Football League (NFL). These players are known for their speed, agility, and ability to catch the ball in tight coverage. The 2015 NFL season saw some stellar performances from wide receivers, making it difficult to narrow down the list to the best. In this article, we will take a look at some of the top wide receivers from the 2015 season, along with interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions.

Interesting Facts:

1. Antonio Brown: Antonio Brown, playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, recorded the highest receiving yardage in the 2015 season with an astonishing 1,834 yards. He also led the league in receptions with 136, making him a force to be reckoned with.

2. Julio Jones: Julio Jones, a key player for the Atlanta Falcons, had an incredible season in 2015. He finished the year with 1,871 receiving yards, making him the leader in receiving yards per game with 116.9. Jones’ combination of speed and athleticism made him a nightmare for opposing defenses.

3. Odell Beckham Jr.: Known for his incredible one-handed catches, Odell Beckham Jr. had an outstanding sophomore season with the New York Giants. He finished the year with 1,450 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, solidifying his place as one of the league’s top wide receivers.

4. DeAndre Hopkins: Despite playing with inconsistent quarterback play, DeAndre Hopkins of the Houston Texans managed to have an exceptional season. He finished the year with 1,521 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, earning him a spot among the best wide receivers in the league.

5. A.J. Green: A.J. Green, playing for the Cincinnati Bengals, had a strong season in 2015. Despite missing several games due to injury, Green still managed to record 1,297 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. His ability to make contested catches and create separation made him a constant threat on the field.

Tricks:

1. Route Running: One of the most crucial skills for a wide receiver is their ability to run precise routes. By using quick cuts and changes of direction, receivers can create separation from defenders and make themselves open for a pass.

2. Hand-Eye Coordination: Wide receivers must have exceptional hand-eye coordination to make difficult catches in traffic. They often practice catching drills that involve various angles and speeds to improve their reaction time and coordination.

3. Body Control: Wide receivers must have excellent body control to make acrobatic catches and stay inbounds along the sideline. They practice drills that focus on body control and spatial awareness to enhance their ability to make difficult catches.

4. Yards After Catch (YAC): Great wide receivers are not only adept at catching the ball but also gaining yards after the catch. They use techniques like juking, stiff-arming, and speed bursts to evade defenders and extend their gains.

5. Film Study: Wide receivers study film extensively to understand opposing defenses, identify weaknesses, and exploit them. They analyze the tendencies of defensive backs, their coverage techniques, and positioning to gain an advantage on game day.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the best wide receiver in the NFL in 2015?

There is no definitive answer to this question as it is subjective. However, Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, and Odell Beckham Jr. were widely regarded as the top wide receivers in the league during that season.

2. Who had the most receiving yards in 2015?

Antonio Brown led the league in receiving yards in 2015 with 1,834 yards.

3. Who had the most receptions in 2015?

Antonio Brown also led the league in receptions in 2015 with 136.

4. Who had the most touchdown catches in 2015?

Brandon Marshall of the New York Jets and Doug Baldwin of the Seattle Seahawks tied for the most touchdown catches in 2015 with 14 each.

5. What is the importance of a wide receiver in football?

Wide receivers play a vital role in the offense by catching passes from the quarterback and moving the ball down the field. They are responsible for gaining yards, scoring touchdowns, and stretching the defense to create openings for other players.

6. How do wide receivers train to improve their speed?

Wide receivers incorporate various speed training exercises into their regimen, such as sprints, agility ladder drills, cone drills, and resistance training. They also focus on improving their explosiveness and acceleration through plyometric exercises.

7. What are some iconic catches made by wide receivers in 2015?

In 2015, Odell Beckham Jr.’s one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys became an instant classic. Another memorable catch was made by Martavis Bryant of the Pittsburgh Steelers, who caught a pass with a defender draped all over him.

8. How do wide receivers create separation from defenders?

Wide receivers use a combination of techniques such as speed, route running, fakes, and body control to create separation from defenders. They often employ head fakes, shoulder dips, and sudden changes in direction to deceive the defender.

9. Who had the best catch rate in 2015?

Doug Baldwin of the Seattle Seahawks had the highest catch rate in 2015, catching 78.7% of the passes thrown his way.

10. What are some essential qualities of a great wide receiver?

Some essential qualities of a great wide receiver include speed, agility, hands, route running ability, body control, and football IQ.

11. How do wide receivers adjust to different quarterbacks’ throwing styles?

Wide receivers spend time practicing with the quarterback to understand their throwing style, timing, and tendencies. They also communicate on the field to make adjustments based on the routes and timing of the plays.

12. Who was the most reliable wide receiver in terms of dropping passes in 2015?

In 2015, Brandon Marshall, then playing for the New York Jets, had the fewest dropped passes among wide receivers with only four drops.

13. How do wide receivers prepare mentally for games?

Wide receivers prepare mentally for games by visualizing their routes, studying the opposing defense, and reviewing their game plan. They focus on maintaining a strong mindset, staying confident, and visualizing success on the field.

14. How do wide receivers contribute to blocking?

Wide receivers play a crucial role in blocking for running backs and other receivers. They use their speed and agility to seal off defenders, allowing their teammates to gain extra yardage or score touchdowns.

15. What role do wide receivers play in the red zone?

Wide receivers are often primary targets in the red zone due to their ability to make contested catches and score touchdowns. They use their size, strength, and route running ability to create separation and provide a reliable option for the quarterback.

Final Thoughts:

The 2015 NFL season showcased some exceptional wide receivers who displayed their skills, athleticism, and playmaking abilities. Antonio Brown, Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr., DeAndre Hopkins, and A.J. Green were among the top performers during that season. Their performances not only entertained fans but also inspired aspiring wide receivers to work towards excellence. The tricks, facts, and answers to common questions provided in this article shed light on the remarkable abilities and dedication required to excel as a wide receiver in the NFL.



