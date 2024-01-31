

Bills Kick Return Touchdown History: A Journey Through the Electric Moments

The Buffalo Bills have a rich history of electrifying moments, and one aspect that has contributed to this excitement is their kick return touchdowns. Throughout the years, the Bills have showcased incredible skills on special teams, leaving fans in awe with their explosive returns. In this article, we will delve into the Bills’ kick return touchdown history, exploring some interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions surrounding this specific sports topic.

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Record-Breaking Season:

In 1991, the Bills set a remarkable record by scoring eight kick return touchdowns in a single season. This incredible feat showcased their dominance on special teams and contributed significantly to their overall success during that year.

2. The Dynamic Duo:

During the late 1980s and early 1990s, the Bills had a dynamic duo in their kick return game – Steve Tasker and Al Edwards. Tasker was known for his exceptional blocking skills, while Edwards possessed blazing speed and elusiveness. Together, they formed a formidable partnership that gave the Bills a competitive edge in the return game.

3. Terrence McGee’s Legacy:

Terrence McGee, who played for the Bills from 2003 to 2012, holds the record for the most kick return touchdowns in team history. McGee’s explosiveness and ability to find open lanes allowed him to score seven kick return touchdowns during his career, leaving a lasting impact on the franchise.

4. The Super Bowl Highlight:

One of the most memorable kick return touchdowns in Bills’ history occurred during Super Bowl XXVII in 1993. Facing the Dallas Cowboys, Bills’ wide receiver, Don Beebe, returned a kickoff 40 yards for a touchdown, providing a glimmer of hope for the team in an otherwise challenging game.

5. Special Teams Magic:

The Bills have a reputation for finding hidden gems on special teams. Players like Eric Moulds and Roscoe Parrish, primarily known for their receiving skills, also made significant contributions in the kick return game. Their versatility and playmaking abilities added an extra dimension to the Bills’ special teams unit.

15 Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who holds the record for the longest kick return touchdown in Bills’ history?

– Leodis McKelvin holds the record for the longest kick return touchdown, with a 98-yard return against the St. Louis Rams in 2012.

2. How many kick return touchdowns did the Bills score during their record-breaking 1991 season?

– The Bills scored eight kick return touchdowns during the 1991 season, setting an NFL record.

3. Who was the last Bills player to score a kick return touchdown?

– The last Bills player to score a kick return touchdown was Brandon Tate, who returned a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in 2016.

4. How many kick return touchdowns did Terrence McGee score during his career?

– Terrence McGee scored seven kick return touchdowns during his career with the Bills.

5. Which Bills player holds the record for the most kick return touchdowns in a single season?

– Al Edwards holds the record for the most kick return touchdowns in a single season, with four touchdowns in 1984.

6. Has a Bills player ever returned a kick for a touchdown in the playoffs?

– Yes, during Super Bowl XXVII in 1993, Don Beebe returned a kick for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

7. Who was the Bills’ primary kick returner during the early 2000s?

– In the early 2000s, the Bills relied on Antonio Brown as their primary kick returner.

8. How many kick return touchdowns did the Bills score during their four consecutive Super Bowl appearances?

– The Bills scored three kick return touchdowns during their four consecutive Super Bowl appearances.

9. Who was the first Bills player to score a kick return touchdown?

– Booker Edgerson, a cornerback, was the first Bills player to score a kick return touchdown in 1962.

10. Did any Bills player score a kick return touchdown during the team’s AFL Championship victories in the 1960s?

– Yes, Elbert Dubenion scored a kick return touchdown during the Bills’ AFL Championship victory in 1964.

11. Has any Bills player ever scored multiple kick return touchdowns in a single game?

– Yes, in 1966, Butch Byrd scored two kick return touchdowns in a game against the New York Jets.

12. How many kick return touchdowns did the Bills score during their most recent playoff appearance in 2017?

– The Bills did not score any kick return touchdowns during their most recent playoff appearance in 2017.

13. Which Bills player holds the record for the most kick return yards in a single season?

– C.J. Spiller holds the record for the most kick return yards in a single season, with 1,468 yards in 2012.

14. Who is the Bills’ current kick return specialist?

– Isaiah McKenzie has been the Bills’ primary kick return specialist in recent years.

15. How many kick return touchdowns have the Bills scored in their franchise history?

– As of 2021, the Bills have scored a total of 26 kick return touchdowns in their franchise history.

Final Thoughts:

The Bills’ kick return touchdown history is a testament to the team’s prowess on special teams. From record-breaking seasons to individual player achievements, the Bills have consistently demonstrated their ability to turn kick returns into game-changing moments. With players like Terrence McGee, Steve Tasker, and Al Edwards leaving a lasting impact, the Bills’ kick return game has become an essential part of their identity. As fans, we can only hope for more thrilling moments in the future as the Bills continue to write their kick return touchdown history.



