

Blade and Soul: Best Way to Upgrade Weapon

Blade and Soul, a massively multiplayer online role-playing game developed by NCSOFT, offers players a captivating world filled with epic battles and stunning visuals. As you progress through the game, upgrading your weapon becomes crucial to stay competitive and defeat powerful enemies. In this article, we will explore the best way to upgrade your weapon in Blade and Soul, along with six interesting facts about the game.

1. Understand the Weapon Evolution System:

In Blade and Soul, weapons can be evolved through a system called weapon evolution. This system allows you to upgrade your weapon by sacrificing other weapons or materials. Each weapon has several stages, and each stage requires different materials for evolution. Understanding this system is essential to efficiently upgrade your weapon.

2. Farm Dungeons:

Dungeons are a great source of valuable materials needed for weapon evolution. By completing dungeons, you can earn weapon chests, which may contain rare and powerful weapons or materials. The higher level the dungeon, the better the rewards. So, make sure to farm dungeons regularly to gather the necessary resources for upgrading your weapon.

3. Use Gem Sockets:

Gem sockets are slots in your weapon where you can insert gems to enhance its stats. Gems provide additional attack power, critical hit chance, and other useful attributes. Make sure to utilize gem sockets in your weapon to maximize its potential. Acquiring gems can be done through various in-game activities such as crafting, PvP rewards, or purchasing from the marketplace.

4. Upgrade Your Accessories:

Don’t overlook your accessories while focusing on your weapon. Accessories also play a vital role in boosting your overall combat capabilities. Upgrade your accessories alongside your weapon to ensure a well-rounded character build. Similar to weapons, accessories can also be evolved using specific materials.

5. Join a Clan:

Joining a clan in Blade and Soul offers numerous benefits, including access to clan crafting facilities. These facilities allow you to create powerful materials required for weapon evolution. Additionally, clans often organize regular dungeon runs and raids, providing an opportunity to earn valuable resources. Collaborating with clan members will not only enhance your gameplay experience but also accelerate your weapon upgrade progress.

6. Participate in Events and Daily Challenges:

Blade and Soul regularly introduce events and daily challenges that reward players with valuable upgrade materials. Keep an eye on these events and make sure to participate in them. Events often provide unique opportunities to obtain rare items that can significantly aid in your weapon upgrade journey.

Interesting Facts about Blade and Soul:

1. Martial Arts Inspiration:

Blade and Soul draws inspiration from various martial arts styles, including Wuxia, a genre of Chinese fiction known for its focus on martial arts heroes and supernatural abilities. The game beautifully captures the essence of these martial arts styles in its combat mechanics and visuals.

2. Extensive Character Customization:

Blade and Soul offers an incredibly detailed character customization system. Players can choose from various races, hairstyles, facial features, and even body proportions, allowing them to create unique and personalized characters.

3. Competitive PvP Modes:

The game features competitive PvP modes, including arenas and battlegrounds, where players can test their skills against each other. Participating in PvP battles not only provides an exciting challenge but also rewards valuable upgrade materials.

4. Fluid Combat System:

Blade and Soul boasts a fast-paced and fluid combat system that requires precise timing and strategic thinking. Mastering the combat mechanics is crucial for success in both PvE and PvP battles.

5. Stunning Visuals:

The game is renowned for its stunning visuals and detailed environments. From breathtaking landscapes to intricate character designs, Blade and Soul offers a visually captivating experience.

6. Engaging Storyline:

Blade and Soul features a rich and immersive storyline, filled with intriguing characters and exciting quests. As you progress through the game, the narrative unfolds, adding depth to the overall gaming experience.

Common Questions about Blade and Soul:

1. How do I upgrade my weapon in Blade and Soul?

To upgrade your weapon, you need to utilize the weapon evolution system, sacrificing other weapons or materials to progress through its stages.

2. What are the best ways to farm materials for weapon evolution?

Completing dungeons, participating in events, and daily challenges are some of the best ways to farm materials for weapon evolution.

3. What are gem sockets, and how do I use them?

Gem sockets are slots in your weapon where you can insert gems to enhance its stats. You can acquire gems through crafting, PvP rewards, or purchasing from the marketplace.

4. Should I focus only on upgrading my weapon or also upgrade my accessories?

Both weapon and accessories play a crucial role in your overall combat capabilities. It is recommended to upgrade them simultaneously for a well-rounded character build.

5. How can joining a clan help with weapon upgrades?

Joining a clan provides access to clan crafting facilities and opportunities for collaborative dungeon runs and raids, accelerating your weapon upgrade progress.

6. What are some tips for mastering the combat mechanics in Blade and Soul?

Practice regularly, learn the timing of combos and blocks, and pay attention to enemy attack patterns to master the combat mechanics in Blade and Soul.

7. Are there any other ways to earn upgrade materials besides dungeons and events?

Yes, you can also obtain upgrade materials through crafting, daily quests, and marketplace purchases.

8. Is Blade and Soul free to play?

Yes, Blade and Soul is free to play. However, it also offers optional in-game purchases for cosmetic items or convenience boosts.

9. Can I change my character’s appearance after creation?

Yes, Blade and Soul provides an in-game feature called the Hongmoon Store, where you can purchase appearance-changing items to alter your character’s appearance.

10. Are there any level restrictions for participating in PvP battles?

Yes, certain PvP modes may have level restrictions. However, there are also PvP modes like arenas that offer equalized gear, allowing players of all levels to compete on an even playing field.

11. Can I play Blade and Soul on consoles?

Currently, Blade and Soul is only available for PC players.

12. How often does Blade and Soul introduce new content and updates?

Blade and Soul regularly releases new content, including expansions, events, and updates, to keep the game fresh and engaging for players.

13. Can I solo dungeons in Blade and Soul?

While some dungeons can be soloed, many dungeons require a party or group to complete due to their difficulty and mechanics.

14. Are there any restrictions on character races for specific classes?

No, Blade and Soul allows you to choose any race for any class, providing flexibility and freedom in character creation.

15. Can I change my weapon type after choosing a class?

No, each class has a specific weapon type associated with it, and you cannot change it once chosen.





