

Bravely Default: New Game Plus, also known as Bravely Default: For the Sequel, is a popular role-playing game developed by Silicon Studio. It offers an enhanced experience for players who have completed the game and wish to embark on a new adventure with their existing progress. In this article, we will explore what carries over in the New Game Plus mode and delve into six interesting facts about the game. Additionally, we will address 15 common questions players often have about Bravely Default: New Game Plus.

What Carries Over in Bravely Default: New Game Plus?

When starting a New Game Plus in Bravely Default, several aspects of your previous playthrough carry over, allowing you to retain progress and power. Here’s what you can expect:

1. Character Levels and Job Levels: All characters will retain their levels from the previous playthrough, including their job levels. This allows you to start the game at a higher level, making battles more manageable.

2. Abilities and Skills: All abilities and skills acquired during the previous playthrough will carry over. This includes job-specific abilities, passive skills, and any abilities purchased with Job Points.

3. Items and Equipment: Any items, equipment, or weapons obtained in the previous playthrough will be carried over. This gives you a significant advantage in battles, as you will have access to powerful gear right from the start.

4. Money and Resources: Your accumulated wealth and resources will carry over, allowing you to purchase items and equipment without starting from scratch.

5. Village Rebuilding Progress: The progress made in rebuilding Norende Village will carry over, including the number of villagers and the available shops. This can provide you with a head start in gaining rare items and equipment.

6. Friend Summons: The friend summons you have acquired during your previous playthrough will remain accessible, aiding you in battles throughout your new adventure.

Six Interesting Facts about Bravely Default: New Game Plus

1. Multiple Endings: Bravely Default offers multiple endings, and the New Game Plus mode allows you to explore different paths without losing your previous progress. This encourages players to uncover all the game’s secrets and witness alternate storylines.

2. Difficulty Settings: In the New Game Plus mode, players can choose from four difficulty settings: Easy, Normal, Hard, and Expert. This allows for a tailored experience, whether you seek a casual playthrough or a challenging adventure.

3. Job Mastery: Job mastery is an essential aspect of Bravely Default’s gameplay. In the New Game Plus mode, characters retain their job levels, making it easier to master multiple jobs and create powerful combinations.

4. Bravely Second: Bravely Second is a unique gameplay mechanic that allows characters to freeze time temporarily and unleash powerful attacks. In the New Game Plus mode, players can access Bravely Second from the beginning, adding a strategic element to battles.

5. New Game Plus Exclusive Items: Along with carrying over your existing gear, Bravely Default also offers exclusive items that can only be obtained in the New Game Plus mode. These items provide additional benefits and further enhance your gameplay experience.

6. Replayability: Bravely Default’s New Game Plus mode adds significant replay value to the game. With the ability to retain progress, explore alternate endings, and master different jobs, players can experience a fresh playthrough while building upon their previous achievements.

15 Common Questions about Bravely Default: New Game Plus

1. Can I change the difficulty setting in New Game Plus? Yes, you can freely adjust the difficulty setting at the beginning of your New Game Plus playthrough.

2. Can I carry over my character levels in New Game Plus? Yes, all character levels will be carried over, allowing you to start at a higher level.

3. Do I need to complete the game to access New Game Plus? Yes, you must complete the game at least once to unlock the New Game Plus mode.

4. Can I change my job classes in New Game Plus? Yes, you can change job classes freely, allowing you to experiment with different combinations.

5. Will the story be the same in New Game Plus? The main story remains the same, but you can unlock additional endings and explore new storylines.

6. Can I acquire new job classes in New Game Plus? Yes, throughout your new playthrough, you can still unlock new job classes and abilities.

7. Can I recruit more villagers in Norende Village in New Game Plus? Yes, you can continue rebuilding Norende Village and recruit additional villagers in New Game Plus.

8. Can I challenge previously defeated bosses again in New Game Plus? Yes, you can revisit and challenge any boss you have defeated in your previous playthrough.

9. Will my Friend Summons reset in New Game Plus? No, Friend Summons remain accessible, and you can continue utilizing their assistance.

10. Can I carry over my equipment upgrades in New Game Plus? Yes, any equipment upgrades you have made will carry over, keeping your gear powerful.

11. Can I access new areas in New Game Plus? While the main areas remain the same, new side quests and hidden areas can be discovered in New Game Plus.

12. Can I replay cutscenes in New Game Plus? Yes, you can revisit previously seen cutscenes through the game’s menu.

13. Can I start New Game Plus multiple times? Yes, you can start New Game Plus as many times as you like, allowing for numerous playthroughs.

14. Will my previously collected items be duplicated in New Game Plus? No, you will not obtain duplicates of previously collected items in New Game Plus.

15. Can I skip certain parts of the game in New Game Plus? While you cannot skip the entire game, you can fast-forward through cutscenes and dialogue, expediting your progress.

In conclusion, Bravely Default: New Game Plus offers an exciting opportunity for players to continue their journey with enhanced progress and power. With numerous features carrying over and the ability to explore alternate paths, players can enjoy a fresh and engaging experience. Whether you’re seeking a casual playthrough or a challenging adventure, Bravely Default: New Game Plus has something to offer for every player.





