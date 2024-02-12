Brian May Songs Written For Queen



Brian May, the legendary guitarist of the iconic rock band Queen, has left an indelible mark on the music industry with his incredible talent and songwriting prowess. Throughout his career, he has penned several memorable songs for the band, each showcasing his unique musical style and lyrical depth. In this article, we will explore nine of Brian May’s notable songs written for Queen, providing interesting details about each composition.

1. “We Will Rock You” (1977):

Released as part of the band’s sixth studio album, “News of the World,” “We Will Rock You” has become an anthem for sports events and concerts worldwide. Brian May’s genius lies in the simplicity of this composition, consisting primarily of stomping and clapping sounds, with his masterful guitar solo taking center stage.

2. “Tie Your Mother Down” (1976):

This hard rock anthem from the album “A Day at the Races” showcases May’s exceptional guitar skills. The song’s heavy riffs and powerful vocals make it a fan favorite and a staple of Queen’s live performances.

3. “Now I’m Here” (1974):

Written during the band’s “Sheer Heart Attack” era, this song exemplifies May’s ability to incorporate complex guitar harmonies into catchy melodies. The track’s dynamic shifts and May’s intricate guitar solos make it a standout in Queen’s discography.

4. “Save Me” (1980):

From the album “The Game,” “Save Me” showcases May’s softer side, focusing on his heartfelt lyrics and emotive guitar playing. The song’s introspective nature and May’s soaring vocals make it one of Queen’s most emotionally charged compositions.

5. “Fat Bottomed Girls” (1978):

With its catchy chorus and May’s distinctive guitar riff, “Fat Bottomed Girls” remains one of Queen’s most well-known tracks. May’s guitar work in this song perfectly complements the playful and energetic atmosphere of the composition.

6. “Hammer to Fall” (1984):

Known for its powerful guitar-driven sound, “Hammer to Fall” is a testament to May’s exceptional songwriting skills. The track’s driving rhythm and memorable guitar solos make it a highlight of Queen’s live shows.

7. “The Show Must Go On” (1991):

Written during a challenging time for the band, “The Show Must Go On” perfectly encapsulates May’s resilience and determination. Despite Freddie Mercury’s declining health, May’s powerful guitar work and Mercury’s poignant vocals create a poignant and unforgettable musical experience.

8. “I Want It All” (1989):

May’s exceptional guitar playing takes center stage in “I Want It All,” a song that embodies the band’s signature anthemic sound. The track’s energetic riffs and May’s passionate vocals make it a standout in Queen’s extensive catalog.

9. “Who Wants to Live Forever” (1986):

From the soundtrack of the film “Highlander,” this hauntingly beautiful ballad showcases May’s ability to convey deep emotions through his music. His soaring guitar solos and Freddie Mercury’s powerful vocals create a captivating and bittersweet atmosphere.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about Brian May’s songs for Queen:

1. How many songs has Brian May written for Queen?

Brian May has written over 50 songs for Queen throughout his career.

2. Did Brian May write any hit songs for Queen?

Yes, Brian May has penned several hit songs for Queen, including “We Will Rock You,” “Tie Your Mother Down,” and “The Show Must Go On.”

3. When did Brian May start writing songs for Queen?

Brian May began writing songs for Queen right from the band’s inception in 1970.

4. Did Brian May write any songs after Freddie Mercury’s passing?

Yes, Brian May continued to write songs for Queen after Freddie Mercury’s passing, collaborating with other band members and guest vocalists.

5. Which song written by Brian May is his personal favorite?

Brian May has expressed his fondness for the song “The Prophet’s Song,” which he wrote for Queen’s fourth studio album, “A Night at the Opera.”

6. How does Brian May incorporate his guitar playing style into his songwriting?

Brian May’s songwriting often revolves around his distinctive guitar playing style, incorporating intricate harmonies, memorable riffs, and soaring solos into his compositions.

7. Which Brian May song showcases his versatility as a songwriter?

“Save Me” is a prime example of Brian May’s versatility, as it highlights his ability to create emotionally charged ballads alongside his more energetic rock compositions.

8. Are there any lesser-known Brian May songs that deserve recognition?

While Brian May has written numerous lesser-known gems, “Now I’m Here” and “Hammer to Fall” are two tracks that deserve more recognition for their musical brilliance.

9. How has Brian May’s songwriting evolved over the years?

Brian May’s songwriting has evolved alongside the band’s musical journey, encompassing diverse genres and exploring new sonic territories while still maintaining his signature sound.

10. Has Brian May released any solo albums with his own compositions?

Yes, Brian May has released several solo albums featuring his own compositions, including “Back to the Light” (1992) and “Another World” (1998).

11. Which Brian May song features his guitar solos extensively?

Brian May’s guitar solos take center stage in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” a song written by Freddie Mercury but featuring a remarkable solo by May.

12. Has Brian May collaborated with other artists on his solo projects?

Yes, Brian May has collaborated with notable artists such as Kerry Ellis and Paul Rodgers on his solo projects, showcasing his versatility beyond Queen.

13. Did Brian May contribute to Queen’s later albums?

Yes, Brian May played a significant role in Queen’s later albums, co-writing and performing on tracks such as “These Are the Days of Our Lives” and “Mother Love.”

14. Do Brian May’s compositions reflect his personal experiences?

Brian May’s compositions often reflect his personal experiences, with songs like “Save Me” and “The Show Must Go On” offering glimpses into his emotional journey.

15. Has Brian May received recognition for his songwriting contributions to Queen?

Yes, Brian May has received numerous accolades for his songwriting contributions, including induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020.

16. Which Brian May song is considered a fan favorite?

“Who Wants to Live Forever” is often regarded as a fan favorite due to its powerful and emotive composition.

17. Has Brian May performed his songs written for Queen live?

Yes, Brian May has performed his songs written for Queen extensively during the band’s live shows, often captivating audiences with his mesmerizing guitar solos.

In conclusion, Brian May’s songs written for Queen have become timeless classics that continue to resonate with fans across generations. From anthems like “We Will Rock You” to heartfelt ballads like “Save Me,” each composition showcases May’s exceptional songwriting abilities and his distinctive guitar playing style. Through his music, May has left an indelible legacy in the world of rock music, solidifying his place as one of the greatest guitarists and songwriters of all time.

Final Thoughts:

Brian May’s contributions to Queen’s songwriting are immeasurable, and his compositions continue to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide. From his powerful guitar riffs to his heartfelt lyrics, May’s songs have become an integral part of Queen’s legacy. As we enter the year 2024, the impact of Brian May’s music remains as strong as ever, reminding us of the timeless power of rock and the enduring brilliance of Queen.



