

Bring Down The Sky: Mass Effect Is Not Found

Mass Effect is a highly acclaimed science fiction role-playing game that captivated gamers around the world upon its release in 2007. Developed by Bioware and published by Microsoft Game Studios, Mass Effect takes players on an epic journey through space, where they must navigate complex moral choices, engage in intense combat, and uncover the secrets of the universe. One of the most beloved expansions for Mass Effect is “Bring Down The Sky,” which introduced new missions, characters, and challenges to the already immersive gameplay. However, it is worth noting that “Bring Down The Sky” is not included in the standard edition of Mass Effect, and must be purchased separately. In this article, we will delve into the details of this expansion and explore some interesting facts about Mass Effect.

1. “Bring Down The Sky” Expansion:

“Bring Down The Sky” is the first downloadable content (DLC) expansion released for Mass Effect. It was made available for the Xbox 360 and PC versions of the game and introduced a new mission involving a terrorist group called the Batarians. The expansion added around 90 minutes of gameplay, allowing players to explore more of the vast Mass Effect universe.

2. The Batarian Race:

The Batarians are a humanoid alien race known for their isolationist policies and aggressive behavior. They are equipped with four eyes and have a reputation for being ruthless and untrustworthy. In “Bring Down The Sky,” players encounter a group of Batarians attempting to crash an asteroid into a human colony, forcing Commander Shepard to intervene and prevent the catastrophe.

3. Moral Choices:

Mass Effect is famous for its emphasis on moral choices that impact the storyline and character relationships. “Bring Down The Sky” offers players the opportunity to make crucial decisions that determine the outcome of the mission. The choices made can have far-reaching consequences, affecting not only the immediate circumstances but also future interactions within the game.

4. New Characters:

Alongside the Batarian threat, “Bring Down The Sky” introduces several new characters. One of the most notable is Balak, the leader of the Batarian extremists. Balak is a complex character, and players must navigate their interactions with him carefully to achieve the desired outcome.

5. Critical Reception:

“Bring Down The Sky” was well-received by both players and critics. It received praise for its engaging storyline, challenging combat encounters, and the addition of new gameplay mechanics. Fans of the game welcomed the expansion as it provided an opportunity to delve deeper into the Mass Effect universe.

6. Standalone Purchase:

Despite its popularity, it is important to note that “Bring Down The Sky” is not included in the standard edition of Mass Effect. Players who wish to experience this expansion must purchase it separately. However, it is worth the investment for avid Mass Effect fans, as “Bring Down The Sky” adds an extra layer of depth and excitement to the overall gaming experience.

Common Questions:

1. Can I play “Bring Down The Sky” on all platforms?

No, “Bring Down The Sky” is only available for the Xbox 360 and PC versions of Mass Effect.

2. Do I need to finish the main game before playing the expansion?

It is recommended to complete the main game before playing “Bring Down The Sky” to fully understand the context and enjoy the expansion’s storyline.

3. How much does “Bring Down The Sky” cost?

The expansion is reasonably priced, usually ranging from $5 to $10, depending on the platform and availability.

4. Can I play “Bring Down The Sky” on the remastered version of Mass Effect?

Yes, the remastered version of Mass Effect includes all previously released DLC, meaning “Bring Down The Sky” is included without any additional purchase.

5. Can my choices in “Bring Down The Sky” affect the main game?

Yes, the choices made in the expansion can have consequences that carry over into the main game, influencing character interactions and storylines.

6. Are there any other DLC expansions for Mass Effect?

Yes, Mass Effect has two more major DLC expansions: “Pinnacle Station” and “Lair of the Shadow Broker,” both of which offer additional gameplay and story content.

7. Can I play “Bring Down The Sky” without owning the main game?

No, “Bring Down The Sky” is an expansion and requires the base game of Mass Effect to play.

8. Is “Bring Down The Sky” available for the PlayStation version of Mass Effect?

No, “Bring Down The Sky” was not released for the PlayStation version of Mass Effect.

9. How long does it take to complete “Bring Down The Sky”?

On average, it takes around 90 minutes to complete the expansion, depending on the player’s playstyle and exploration.

10. Can I transfer my save file from the original Mass Effect to the remastered version?

Yes, the remastered version of Mass Effect allows players to transfer their save files, carrying over their progress and choices from the original game.

11. Are there any new achievements or trophies in “Bring Down The Sky”?

Yes, “Bring Down The Sky” introduces new achievements or trophies, providing additional challenges and rewards for players to strive for.

12. Is “Bring Down The Sky” available in every region?

Yes, the expansion is available to players in all regions where Mass Effect and its DLC are supported.

13. Can I play “Bring Down The Sky” with a friend in co-op mode?

No, “Bring Down The Sky” does not offer a co-op mode. It is a single-player expansion.

14. Can I play “Bring Down The Sky” multiple times with different choices?

Yes, Mass Effect encourages multiple playthroughs with different choices, allowing players to experience various outcomes and storylines.

15. Will my choices in “Bring Down The Sky” affect future Mass Effect games?

While “Bring Down The Sky” does not directly impact the sequels, Mass Effect is known for carrying over player choices throughout the trilogy, shaping the overall narrative and character relationships.

In conclusion, “Bring Down The Sky” is a must-play expansion for fans of the Mass Effect series, offering an immersive storyline, challenging gameplay, and new characters to engage with. While it is not included in the standard edition of the game, the extra investment is well worth it for those seeking a deeper dive into the Mass Effect universe. So, gear up, make your choices, and prepare to bring down the sky!





