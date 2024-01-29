Broncos Rb Depth Chart 2016



The Denver Broncos have always had a strong running game, and the 2016 season was no exception. With a talented group of running backs on their depth chart, the Broncos were able to establish a formidable ground attack that helped them secure their spot in the playoffs. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Broncos’ RB depth chart for the 2016 season, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and common questions surrounding this topic.

1. CJ Anderson: The primary running back for the Broncos in 2016 was CJ Anderson. He had a breakout season, rushing for 1,007 yards and 4 touchdowns. Anderson’s combination of speed, power, and agility made him a force to be reckoned with on the field.

2. Devontae Booker: As a rookie, Devontae Booker showed great potential and quickly emerged as a reliable backup to Anderson. He rushed for 612 yards and 4 touchdowns, showcasing his ability to find the holes and make explosive plays.

3. Kapri Bibbs: Although he had limited playing time, Kapri Bibbs made the most of his opportunities during the 2016 season. He averaged an impressive 4.4 yards per carry and scored 1 touchdown. Bibbs proved to be a valuable asset as a change-of-pace back.

4. Jamaal Charles: In a surprising move, the Broncos signed Jamaal Charles, a former Pro Bowl running back, in 2017. While not technically part of the 2016 depth chart, it is worth mentioning that Charles added depth and experience to the Broncos’ backfield in the following season.

5. Juwan Thompson: Though not a prominent figure in the Broncos’ RB depth chart, Juwan Thompson provided depth and versatility as a backup running back and fullback. His ability to contribute in multiple positions made him a valuable asset for the team.

Now let’s move on to some interesting facts and tricks related to the Broncos’ RB depth chart:

Fact 1: CJ Anderson was an undrafted free agent who worked his way up to becoming the Broncos’ starting running back. His incredible journey from obscurity to success is a testament to hard work and determination.

Fact 2: In 2016, CJ Anderson became the first Broncos running back since 2004 to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season.

Fact 3: Devontae Booker’s 612 rushing yards in his rookie season were the most by a Broncos rookie running back since Clinton Portis in 2002.

Fact 4: Despite suffering a season-ending injury in Week 7, CJ Anderson still finished the 2016 season as the Broncos’ leading rusher.

Fact 5: The Broncos’ RB depth chart in 2016 showcased the team’s commitment to establishing a balanced offense. With a strong running game, the Broncos were able to keep defenses guessing and open up opportunities for their passing game.

Now let’s address some common questions regarding the Broncos’ RB depth chart in 2016:

1. Who was the Broncos’ starting running back in 2016?

– CJ Anderson was the starting running back for the Broncos in 2016.

2. Who were the primary backups to CJ Anderson?

– Devontae Booker and Kapri Bibbs served as the primary backups to CJ Anderson.

3. How did Jamaal Charles contribute to the Broncos’ running game in 2016?

– Jamaal Charles was not part of the Broncos’ RB depth chart in 2016. However, his signing in 2017 added depth and experience to the backfield.

4. Did any of the Broncos’ running backs make the Pro Bowl in 2016?

– No, none of the Broncos’ running backs made the Pro Bowl in 2016.

5. How did the Broncos’ RB depth chart contribute to the team’s success in the 2016 season?

– The Broncos’ RB depth chart provided a strong ground attack, which helped alleviate pressure from the passing game and kept the offense balanced.

6. What were the strengths of CJ Anderson as the Broncos’ starting running back?

– CJ Anderson possessed a combination of speed, power, and agility, allowing him to break tackles, hit the open field, and make explosive plays.

7. How did Devontae Booker perform as a rookie in 2016?

– Devontae Booker had an impressive rookie season, rushing for 612 yards and 4 touchdowns, showcasing his ability to find the holes and make plays.

8. How did Kapri Bibbs contribute to the Broncos’ running game in 2016?

– Kapri Bibbs provided an excellent change of pace as a backup running back, averaging 4.4 yards per carry and scoring 1 touchdown.

9. Did the Broncos make any significant changes to their RB depth chart in the 2017 season?

– Yes, the Broncos signed Jamaal Charles, a former Pro Bowl running back, in 2017, adding depth and experience to the backfield.

10. What role did Juwan Thompson play in the Broncos’ RB depth chart in 2016?

– Juwan Thompson served as a backup running back and fullback, providing depth and versatility to the team.

11. How did CJ Anderson’s season-ending injury affect the Broncos’ RB depth chart in 2016?

– CJ Anderson’s injury opened the door for Devontae Booker to take on a larger role in the offense as the primary running back.

12. Did any of the Broncos’ running backs have fumbling issues in 2016?

– Fumbles were not a significant issue for the Broncos’ running backs in 2016. However, CJ Anderson did have one fumble during the season.

13. Did the Broncos rely more on their running game or passing game in 2016?

– The Broncos relied heavily on their running game in 2016, as it was a crucial component of their offensive strategy.

14. How did the Broncos’ RB depth chart compare to other teams in the league in 2016?

– The Broncos’ RB depth chart was considered one of the strongest in the league in 2016, with a talented group of running backs that provided depth and versatility.

15. Did the Broncos’ RB depth chart have any impact on their playoff run in 2016?

– Yes, the Broncos’ strong running game played a significant role in their playoff run, as it helped control the clock, establish the run, and set up the passing game.

In conclusion, the Denver Broncos’ RB depth chart in 2016 was a key component of their offensive success. Led by CJ Anderson, the Broncos’ running backs showcased their talents, providing a strong ground attack that helped the team secure their spot in the playoffs. With the addition of Devontae Booker, Kapri Bibbs, and later Jamaal Charles, the Broncos’ RB depth chart offered depth, versatility, and explosive playmaking abilities. The running game proved to be a crucial factor in the Broncos’ offensive strategy, keeping defenses guessing and opening up opportunities for their passing game. Overall, the Broncos’ RB depth chart in 2016 was a formidable force that played a significant role in the team’s success.



