Browns Picks In 2016 Draft



The Cleveland Browns have had their fair share of ups and downs in the NFL Draft over the years. The 2016 draft was no exception, as the team made several picks that would shape their future. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Browns’ picks in the 2016 draft, discuss some interesting facts and tricks, answer common questions related to the topic, and share final thoughts on how these picks have impacted the team.

1. The Browns had a total of 14 picks in the 2016 draft, the most of any team that year. This gave them a unique opportunity to add talent to their roster.

2. With the 15th overall pick, the Browns selected wide receiver Corey Coleman from Baylor University. Coleman was known for his speed and playmaking ability, but unfortunately, he struggled to find success in Cleveland and was traded after just two seasons.

3. The Browns made another notable pick in the third round when they selected defensive end Carl Nassib from Penn State University. Nassib had a strong rookie season, recording 2.5 sacks and earning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month award in November 2016.

4. In the fourth round, the Browns picked quarterback Cody Kessler from the University of Southern California. Kessler had a decent rookie season but struggled with injuries and inconsistency in the following years. He was eventually traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

5. One of the most interesting facts about the Browns’ 2016 draft picks is that none of their selections from that year are currently on the team’s roster. This highlights the team’s struggles with player development and the constant turnover in Cleveland.

Tricks for Draft Success:

1. Do thorough research on potential prospects and their fit within your team’s system. It’s essential to understand how a player’s skills and attributes align with your team’s needs.

2. Consider trading up or down to acquire more picks or move higher in the draft order. This strategy allows for greater flexibility and potentially better player selection.

3. Trust the expertise of your scouting department and coaching staff. Collaboration between these two groups is crucial in identifying and selecting the best players for your team.

4. Don’t solely focus on high-profile positions like quarterback or wide receiver. Building a strong team requires addressing all areas, including offensive line, defense, and special teams.

5. Be prepared for unpredictability. The draft is full of surprises, and players can exceed or fall short of expectations. Staying adaptable and having contingency plans in place is vital.

Now, let’s address some common questions related to the Browns’ picks in the 2016 draft:

1. Why did the Browns have so many picks in the 2016 draft?

The Browns acquired additional picks through various trades and compensatory selections. This gave them ample opportunities to add talent to their roster.

2. Why did Corey Coleman struggle in Cleveland?

Coleman faced challenges adapting to the professional level and suffered from injuries. Additionally, the Browns’ instability at the quarterback position hindered his development.

3. Did the Browns make any successful picks in the 2016 draft?

While the majority of their picks did not pan out in the long term, defensive end Carl Nassib had a promising rookie season and showed potential.

4. Why did the Browns trade Cody Kessler?

Kessler’s inconsistent performances and struggles with injuries led to his departure from the Browns. The team decided to move on and explore other quarterback options.

5. How did the Browns’ 2016 draft impact the team’s future?

Unfortunately, the Browns’ 2016 draft did not have a significant positive impact on the team’s future. The lack of player development and constant turnover hindered their progress.

6. Did the Browns learn any lessons from their 2016 draft picks?

The Browns have since made changes to their front office and coaching staff, signaling a commitment to improving their draft strategy and player development.

7. What steps have the Browns taken to improve their draft success?

The team has invested in analytics, improved their scouting department, and emphasized collaboration between the front office and coaching staff when making draft decisions.

8. Have the Browns had better draft success in recent years?

Yes, the Browns have shown improvement in recent drafts. Their selections in 2020, including offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, have received positive reviews.

9. How important is the draft for the Browns’ overall success?

The draft plays a crucial role in building a competitive team. The Browns’ ability to identify and develop talent through the draft will significantly impact their success in the long term.

10. What are some other notable Browns draft picks in recent years?

Some notable Browns draft picks in recent years include Baker Mayfield (2018), Denzel Ward (2018), and Myles Garrett (2017).

11. How have the Browns’ recent draft picks contributed to the team’s improvement?

Players like Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward, and Myles Garrett have become key contributors to the team, helping the Browns achieve their first playoff appearance in 18 years in the 2020 season.

12. Are the Browns expected to have a successful draft in 2021?

The Browns have shown a positive trend in recent drafts, and with the right strategy and player evaluation, they have the potential to continue building a competitive roster in 2021.

13. What positions do the Browns need to address in the upcoming draft?

The Browns could look to address positions such as linebacker, defensive back, and wide receiver in the upcoming draft to further strengthen their roster.

14. How do the Browns’ recent draft picks align with their overall team strategy?

The Browns have focused on adding young, talented players who fit their team’s identity and culture. They prioritize players with high character and a strong work ethic.

15. What are some realistic expectations for the Browns’ draft picks in 2021?

Realistic expectations for the Browns’ draft picks in 2021 include contributing to the team’s success, developing into key starters, and filling specific positional needs.

In conclusion, the Browns’ picks in the 2016 draft did not have the desired long-term impact on the team. However, the organization has learned from this experience and made changes to improve their draft strategy. Recent drafts have shown more promise and have contributed to the team’s overall improvement. The upcoming 2021 draft presents another opportunity for the Browns to add talent and continue building a competitive roster.



