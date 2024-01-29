

Bucs All Time Passing Leaders: A Look at the Legends of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a franchise established in 1976, have seen their fair share of quarterbacks take the field over the years. From the early struggles of the team to their recent Super Bowl victory, the Bucs have had a rich history of signal-callers who have left their mark on the franchise. In this article, we will delve into the Bucs’ all-time passing leaders, uncovering interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions surrounding this specific sports topic.

5 Interesting Facts and Tricks about Bucs All-Time Passing Leaders:

1. Doug Williams – The Pioneer:

Doug Williams, who played for the Bucs from 1978 to 1982, was the team’s first-ever starting quarterback. He led the franchise to their first playoff appearance and NFC Championship game in 1979. Williams still holds the record for the most passing touchdowns in a single season with 33, set in 1979.

2. Jameis Winston – The Record-Setter:

Jameis Winston, the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, holds numerous passing records for the Buccaneers. In 2019, he became the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards, surpassing Vinny Testaverde. Winston also holds the record for the most touchdown passes in a single season with 33, set in 2019.

3. The Dynamic Duo – Brad Johnson and Shaun King:

Brad Johnson and Shaun King were the quarterbacks who led the Buccaneers to their first and only Super Bowl victory in the 2002 season. Johnson, known for his accuracy and smart decision-making, threw for 3,049 yards and 22 touchdowns that season. King, a rookie at the time, started six regular-season games and two playoff games, showcasing his potential as the future leader of the team.

4. Vinny Testaverde – The Ironman:

Vinny Testaverde, one of the most durable quarterbacks in NFL history, spent six seasons with the Buccaneers from 1987 to 1992. He set numerous franchise records during his tenure, including the most passing yards and passing touchdowns at that time. Testaverde started in 76 consecutive games, a testament to his durability and toughness.

5. The Jameis Winston Dilemma:

While Jameis Winston holds many passing records for the Buccaneers, he also struggled with turnovers throughout his career in Tampa Bay. Winston became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for over 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a single season. This led to a love-hate relationship with the fan base, as his high-risk, high-reward style of play often resulted in highlight-reel plays but also costly mistakes.

15 Common Questions and Answers about Bucs All-Time Passing Leaders:

1. Who is the Bucs’ all-time leader in passing yards?

Jameis Winston holds the franchise record for passing yards, with 19,737 yards during his time with the Buccaneers.

2. Who has thrown the most touchdown passes in Bucs history?

Jameis Winston also holds the record for the most touchdown passes, with 121 over his career with the Buccaneers.

3. Which quarterback led the Bucs to their first Super Bowl victory?

Brad Johnson was the starting quarterback for the Buccaneers during their Super Bowl-winning season in 2002.

4. Who has the highest completion percentage in Bucs history?

Brian Griese holds the highest completion percentage in Bucs history, with a remarkable 69.3% during his time with the team.

5. Who was the Bucs’ first-ever starting quarterback?

Doug Williams was the first starting quarterback for the Buccaneers when the franchise was established in 1976.

6. Who holds the record for the most passing attempts in a single season?

Jameis Winston attempted a staggering 626 passes in the 2019 season, setting the franchise record.

7. Which quarterback had the most interceptions in a single season?

In 1986, Vinny Testaverde threw 35 interceptions, which still stands as the record for the most interceptions in a single season for the Buccaneers.

8. Who holds the record for the highest passer rating in Bucs history?

Steve Young, who played for the Buccaneers from 1985 to 1986, holds the highest passer rating in franchise history with a rating of 96.8.

9. Who was the first Buccaneers quarterback to be selected to the Pro Bowl?

Steve DeBerg became the first Buccaneers quarterback to be selected to the Pro Bowl in 1984.

10. Who has the most career passing yards per game for the Bucs?

Steve Young holds the record for the most passing yards per game in franchise history, averaging 249.4 yards during his time with the team.

11. Who has the most rushing yards by a Buccaneers quarterback?

Josh Freeman holds the record for the most rushing yards by a Buccaneers quarterback, with 1,103 yards over his career.

12. Who holds the record for the longest touchdown pass in Bucs history?

Josh Freeman also holds the record for the longest touchdown pass in franchise history, connecting with Arrelious Benn for a 95-yard touchdown pass in 2011.

13. Who has the most career completions for the Buccaneers?

Jameis Winston holds the record for the most career completions for the Buccaneers, with 1,563 completions during his time with the team.

14. Who has the most game-winning drives as a Buccaneers quarterback?

Josh Freeman holds the record for the most game-winning drives as a Buccaneers quarterback, with 10 game-winning drives during his career.

15. Who is the oldest quarterback to start a game for the Buccaneers?

Vinny Testaverde, at the age of 44 years and 19 days, became the oldest quarterback to start a game for the Buccaneers in 2007.

Final Thoughts:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have witnessed a wide range of quarterbacks throughout their history, from the trailblazers like Doug Williams to the record-setters like Jameis Winston. Each quarterback has left their mark on the franchise, with some leading the team to Super Bowl glory and others facing the challenges of turnovers. As the Bucs continue their journey towards future success, it will be fascinating to see who will emerge as the next all-time passing leader for this storied franchise.



