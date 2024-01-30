

Buffalo Bills All-Time Receiving Leaders: A Look at the Legends

The Buffalo Bills have a rich history of talented wide receivers who have left an indelible mark on the franchise. From the early days of the American Football League (AFL) to their current standing in the National Football League (NFL), the Bills’ all-time receiving leaders are revered and celebrated by fans. In this article, we will dive into the history books and explore the top receivers in Bills’ history, along with some interesting facts, common questions, and final thoughts on this specific sports topic.

Top 5 Buffalo Bills All-Time Receiving Leaders:

1. Andre Reed – With 941 receptions, 13,095 yards, and 86 touchdowns, Andre Reed is the undisputed leader in Bills’ receiving history. A key contributor during the team’s four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the 1990s, Reed was known for his exceptional route-running, strong hands, and ability to make clutch catches in crucial moments.

2. Eric Moulds – Moulds ranks second on the Bills’ all-time receiving list with 675 receptions, 9,096 yards, and 48 touchdowns. He was a dominant force for the Bills in the late 1990s and early 2000s, known for his physicality and ability to win contested catches.

3. Lee Evans – Lee Evans sits at third on the all-time receiving list for the Bills, having recorded 377 receptions, 5,934 yards, and 43 touchdowns. Evans was known for his blazing speed, which made him a deep threat and a nightmare for opposing defenses.

4. James Lofton – Although James Lofton spent just four seasons with the Bills, he left a lasting impact on the franchise. Lofton ranks fourth on the all-time receiving list with 263 receptions, 4,300 yards, and 27 touchdowns. His speed and athleticism made him a dangerous weapon for the Bills’ offense.

5. Stevie Johnson – Stevie Johnson rounds out the top five with 314 receptions, 4,041 yards, and 31 touchdowns. Known for his route-running and exceptional hands, Johnson was a reliable target for Bills quarterbacks during his tenure with the team.

Now that we have explored the top five all-time receiving leaders for the Buffalo Bills, let’s dive into some interesting facts and tricks related to this topic:

1. Hall of Fame Connections: Both Andre Reed and James Lofton have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, solidifying their status as two of the greatest receivers in NFL history. Reed was inducted in 2014, while Lofton received the honor in 2003.

2. The K-Gun Offense: The Bills’ all-time receiving leaders were fortunate to be a part of the innovative “K-Gun” offense, which was spearheaded by quarterback Jim Kelly and head coach Marv Levy. This high-tempo, no-huddle offense allowed the receivers to showcase their skills and put up impressive numbers.

3. Super Bowl Performances: Andre Reed’s impact on the Super Bowl cannot be understated. He holds the record for most receptions in Super Bowl history with 27, surpassing the likes of Jerry Rice and Lynn Swann. Reed’s ability to perform on the biggest stage solidifies his place among the greatest receivers of his era.

4. The Deep Threat: Lee Evans was known for his ability to stretch the field and create big plays. During his time with the Bills, he averaged an impressive 15.8 yards per reception, showcasing his ability to break away from defenders and make explosive plays.

5. Chemistry with Quarterbacks: Building a strong rapport with quarterbacks is crucial for a wide receiver’s success. Eric Moulds had the opportunity to play with both Jim Kelly and Drew Bledsoe during his career, highlighting his versatility and adaptability to different quarterback styles.

Now, let’s address some common questions related to the Buffalo Bills’ all-time receiving leaders:

1. Who holds the single-season receiving record for the Buffalo Bills?

– The single-season receiving record for the Bills is held by Eric Moulds, who recorded 1,368 yards in the 1998 season.

2. How many Pro Bowl appearances did Andre Reed make during his career?

– Andre Reed made seven Pro Bowl appearances during his illustrious career with the Bills.

3. Did any of the Bills’ all-time receiving leaders win a Super Bowl?

– Unfortunately, none of the Bills’ all-time receiving leaders won a Super Bowl during their time with the franchise. The Bills reached the Super Bowl four consecutive times from 1990 to 1993 but were unable to secure a victory.

4. Who threw the most touchdown passes to Andre Reed?

– Jim Kelly holds the record for throwing the most touchdown passes to Andre Reed, with 65 touchdowns between 1985 and 1996.

5. Are any of the Bills’ all-time receiving leaders still involved with the organization?

– Andre Reed has remained involved with the Buffalo Bills organization, often seen at team events and maintaining close ties with the franchise.

6. How many of the Bills’ all-time receiving leaders have been inducted into the Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame?

– All five of the Bills’ all-time receiving leaders mentioned in this article have been inducted into the Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame, recognizing their contributions to the franchise.

7. Who ranks sixth on the all-time receiving list for the Buffalo Bills?

– Peerless Price ranks sixth on the all-time receiving list for the Bills, with 403 receptions, 5,474 yards, and 39 touchdowns.

8. How many seasons did Andre Reed play for the Buffalo Bills?

– Andre Reed played 15 seasons for the Buffalo Bills, from 1985 to 1999.

9. Which receiver had the most 1,000-yard receiving seasons for the Bills?

– Eric Moulds had the most 1,000-yard receiving seasons for the Bills, achieving the milestone four times during his career.

10. Who holds the record for the most receiving touchdowns in a single season for the Buffalo Bills?

– Elbert Dubenion holds the record for the most receiving touchdowns in a single season for the Bills, with 10 touchdowns in the 1964 AFL season.

11. How many receiving yards did Lee Evans record in his best season with the Bills?

– Lee Evans recorded 1,292 receiving yards in the 2006 season, which was his best statistical season with the Bills.

12. Did any of the Bills’ all-time receiving leaders have successful careers after leaving the team?

– Eric Moulds continued to have a productive career after leaving the Bills, playing for the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans. He retired with over 9,000 receiving yards in his career.

13. Who was the first Bills receiver to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season?

– The first Bills receiver to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season was Elbert Dubenion, who achieved the feat in 1964.

14. Which of the Bills’ all-time receiving leaders had the longest tenure with the team?

– Andre Reed had the longest tenure with the Buffalo Bills among the all-time receiving leaders, playing 15 seasons for the franchise.

15. How many playoff games did the Bills’ all-time receiving leaders participate in?

– Collectively, the Bills’ all-time receiving leaders participated in 32 playoff games, primarily during the team’s dominant run in the 1990s.

In conclusion, the Buffalo Bills’ all-time receiving leaders have left an indelible mark on the franchise’s history. From Andre Reed’s record-breaking performances to Eric Moulds’ physicality and Lee Evans’ blazing speed, these receivers have shaped the Bills’ passing game for decades. Their contributions have not only made them legendary figures in Buffalo but also cemented their place among the greatest receivers in NFL history. As the Bills continue to build on their rich football tradition, the legacy of these all-time greats will serve as inspiration for future generations of Buffalo Bills receivers.



