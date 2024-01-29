

Buffalo Bills Running Backs History: A Legacy of Power and Skill

The Buffalo Bills, one of the most storied franchises in the history of the National Football League (NFL), have had their fair share of standout players over the years. Among them, the running backs have always held a special place in the hearts of Bills fans. From the early days of the franchise to the present, the Bills have boasted an impressive lineage of talented and dynamic running backs. In this article, we will take a closer look at the history of Buffalo Bills running backs, highlighting some interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions about these gridiron heroes.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks about Buffalo Bills Running Backs:

1. O.J. Simpson’s Record-Breaking Seasons: Perhaps the most famous Buffalo Bills running back of all time, O.J. Simpson, had two incredible seasons that will forever be etched in NFL history. In 1973, Simpson became the first player to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season, finishing with a remarkable 2,003 yards. He followed up this feat with another 1,817 rushing yards in 1975, making him the first player to have back-to-back 1,500+ yard seasons.

2. Thurman Thomas’ Versatility: Thurman Thomas, a key figure in the Bills’ four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the early 1990s, was known for his versatility as a running back. Not only was he a powerful rusher, but he was also an excellent receiver out of the backfield. Thomas became the first running back in NFL history to have 400 receptions and 10,000 rushing yards in his career, showcasing his ability to impact the game in multiple ways.

3. The Electric Duo: From 2003 to 2004, the Bills had a dynamic running back duo in Willis McGahee and Travis Henry. In 2003, Henry rushed for 1,356 yards, while McGahee, who missed his rookie season due to injury, burst onto the scene in 2004 with 1,128 rushing yards. Together, they formed a formidable backfield and helped the Bills achieve a winning record in both seasons.

4. C.J. Spiller’s Explosive Speed: In 2012, C.J. Spiller showcased his incredible speed and agility, becoming the first player in franchise history to average over six yards per carry in a single season. He finished the year with 1,244 rushing yards on just 207 carries, averaging a staggering 6.0 yards per attempt. Spiller’s ability to break off big runs and turn short gains into substantial gains made him a fan favorite during his time in Buffalo.

5. LeSean McCoy’s Consistency: LeSean McCoy, who joined the Bills in 2015, proved to be a consistent force in the backfield during his tenure with the team. From 2015 to 2017, McCoy rushed for over 1,000 yards in each season, solidifying his status as one of the most reliable running backs in the league. His elusiveness and ability to make defenders miss in open space made him a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Now, let’s address some common questions about Buffalo Bills running backs:

1. Who holds the record for the most rushing yards in a single season for the Bills?

Answer: O.J. Simpson holds the record with 2,003 rushing yards in the 1973 season.

2. Who is the all-time leading rusher for the Bills?

Answer: Thurman Thomas is the all-time leading rusher for the Bills, finishing his career with 11,938 rushing yards.

3. Which Bills running back has the most career touchdowns?

Answer: Thurman Thomas also holds this record, with 65 career touchdowns.

4. Who was the first Buffalo Bills running back to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Answer: O.J. Simpson was the first Bills running back to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

5. Who holds the record for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season for the Bills?

Answer: Cookie Gilchrist holds this record, rushing for 13 touchdowns in the 1962 season.

6. How many Super Bowl appearances did Thurman Thomas make with the Bills?

Answer: Thurman Thomas made four consecutive Super Bowl appearances with the Bills from 1990 to 1993.

7. Who is the Bills’ all-time leader in receptions by a running back?

Answer: Thurman Thomas also holds this record, with 456 career receptions.

8. Which Bills running back was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1977?

Answer: Terry Miller was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1977.

9. Who is the fastest running back in Bills history?

Answer: The fastest running back in Bills history is likely C.J. Spiller, known for his explosive speed and quickness.

10. Who was the first Bills running back to win the NFL MVP award?

Answer: O.J. Simpson was the first Bills running back to win the NFL MVP award, which he achieved in 1973.

11. Who holds the record for the longest rushing touchdown in Bills history?

Answer: C.J. Spiller holds this record, with a 77-yard rushing touchdown in 2013.

12. Which Bills running back was known for his iconic “Thurman Thomas Helmet”?

Answer: Thurman Thomas was known for wearing a specialized helmet with a sun visor, which became his signature look.

13. Who is the Bills’ all-time leading rusher among quarterbacks?

Answer: Tyrod Taylor holds this record, rushing for 1,575 yards during his time as the Bills’ quarterback.

14. Which Bills running back had the most consecutive 1,000+ yard seasons?

Answer: Thurman Thomas had the most consecutive 1,000+ yard seasons for the Bills, accomplishing the feat from 1989 to 1993.

15. Who is the most recent standout running back for the Bills?

Answer: Devin Singletary has emerged as a promising young running back for the Bills, showcasing his talent and potential during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Final Thoughts:

The Buffalo Bills’ history is rich with talented and impactful running backs who have left a lasting legacy on the franchise. From the record-breaking seasons of O.J. Simpson to the versatility of Thurman Thomas and the explosiveness of recent stars like C.J. Spiller and LeSean McCoy, each running back has brought their unique skills and qualities to the team. As the Bills continue to build for the future, the running back position remains an integral part of the team’s success, and fans eagerly await the emergence of the next great Bills running back who will leave their mark on the franchise’s storied history.



