Buffalo Bills Wide Receivers 2015



The 2015 season was an exciting one for the Buffalo Bills’ wide receivers. Led by a talented group of players, the Bills’ passing game was able to make a significant impact on the team’s performance. In this article, we will dive into the performance of the Bills’ wide receivers in 2015, highlighting some interesting facts, tricks, and answering common questions about their season.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Sammy Watkins’ Breakout Season: In 2015, Sammy Watkins emerged as a true star for the Bills. He recorded 60 receptions for 1,047 yards and 9 touchdowns, establishing himself as the team’s go-to receiver. Watkins’ explosive speed and ability to make acrobatic catches made him a nightmare for opposing defenses.

2. The Harvin Effect: Adding Percy Harvin to the Bills’ receiving corps in 2015 proved to be a smart move. Harvin’s versatility and speed allowed him to make an impact both as a receiver and a return specialist. He finished the season with 29 receptions for 350 yards and 1 touchdown, providing the Bills with a much-needed boost on offense.

3. Chris Hogan’s Underdog Story: Chris Hogan’s journey to becoming a key contributor for the Bills is nothing short of inspiring. After going undrafted out of Monmouth University, Hogan signed with the Bills in 2012. In 2015, he had a breakout season, catching 36 passes for 450 yards and 2 touchdowns. Hogan’s reliability and knack for making clutch plays made him a fan favorite.

4. The Importance of Robert Woods: While not as flashy as some of his teammates, Robert Woods played a crucial role in the Bills’ offense in 2015. Known for his precise route-running and strong hands, Woods recorded 47 receptions for 552 yards and 3 touchdowns. His consistency and ability to move the chains made him a reliable target for quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

5. The Impact of Tyrod Taylor: The Bills’ wide receivers had a great season in 2015, in large part due to the stellar play of quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Taylor’s ability to extend plays with his legs and deliver accurate throws downfield opened up opportunities for the receivers. His chemistry with the wideouts allowed the passing game to flourish.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who led the Bills in receiving yards in 2015?

Sammy Watkins led the Bills in receiving yards in 2015, with 1,047 yards.

2. How many touchdowns did Percy Harvin score in 2015?

Percy Harvin scored 1 touchdown during the 2015 season.

3. Who had the most receptions for the Bills in 2015?

Sammy Watkins had the most receptions for the Bills in 2015, with 60 catches.

4. Did any Bills’ wide receiver make the Pro Bowl in 2015?

No, none of the Bills’ wide receivers made the Pro Bowl in 2015.

5. How many receiving yards did Chris Hogan record in 2015?

Chris Hogan recorded 450 receiving yards in 2015.

6. Which wide receiver had the highest yards per reception average in 2015?

Percy Harvin had the highest yards per reception average in 2015, with 12.1 yards per catch.

7. How many touchdowns did Robert Woods score in 2015?

Robert Woods scored 3 touchdowns in the 2015 season.

8. Who threw the most touchdown passes to the Bills’ wide receivers in 2015?

Tyrod Taylor threw the most touchdown passes to the Bills’ wide receivers in 2015.

9. Did any Bills’ wide receiver have a 1000-yard season in 2015?

Yes, Sammy Watkins surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in 2015.

10. How many total receiving yards did the Bills’ wide receivers record in 2015?

The Bills’ wide receivers recorded a total of 2,399 receiving yards in 2015.

11. Who was the leading receiver in terms of receptions in 2015?

Sammy Watkins was the leading receiver in terms of receptions in 2015.

12. Did any Bills’ wide receiver have multiple 100-yard games in 2015?

Yes, Sammy Watkins had four 100-yard games in 2015.

13. Which wide receiver had the longest reception for the Bills in 2015?

Percy Harvin had the longest reception for the Bills in 2015, with a 51-yard catch.

14. How many total touchdowns did the Bills’ wide receivers score in 2015?

The Bills’ wide receivers scored a total of 15 touchdowns in 2015.

15. Did any Bills’ wide receiver have a perfect catch rate in 2015?

No, none of the Bills’ wide receivers had a perfect catch rate in 2015.

Final Thoughts:

The Buffalo Bills’ wide receivers in 2015 were a dynamic group that played a crucial role in the team’s offensive success. Led by Sammy Watkins’ breakout season and supported by players like Percy Harvin, Chris Hogan, and Robert Woods, the Bills’ passing game was able to make a significant impact. The chemistry between the wide receivers and quarterback Tyrod Taylor was evident, resulting in explosive plays and consistent production. Overall, the 2015 season was a memorable one for the Bills’ wide receivers, showcasing their talent and potential for future success.



