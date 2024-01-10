

Call of Duty Black Ops 2 Zombie Glitches Town: Uncovering the Undead Secrets

Call of Duty Black Ops 2 Zombie mode has captivated gamers worldwide with its intense gameplay and challenging zombie hordes. Among the various zombie maps, “Town” has emerged as a fan favorite due to its compact design and constant action. However, like any game, Town is not without its glitches. In this article, we will explore some of the notorious Call of Duty Black Ops 2 Zombie glitches in Town, along with six interesting facts about the game mode.

Glitches in Call of Duty Black Ops 2 Zombie Town:

1. Perk-a-Cola Machine Glitch: Players have discovered a glitch where they can become invincible by jumping into the Perk-a-Cola machine. This glitch allows them to survive indefinitely, making them nearly unstoppable.

2. Bus Depot Barrier Glitch: In the Bus Depot area, players have found a way to glitch through the barriers, enabling them to explore outside the map boundaries. This glitch provides an advantage as zombies cannot reach them, but it also limits the gameplay experience.

3. Invisible Barrier Glitch: By using a sniper rifle’s scope and walking towards a specific wall in Town, players can glitch through the invisible barrier. This glitch grants them access to areas normally off-limits, giving them an upper hand against the undead.

4. The Mystery Box Glitch: Some players have encountered a glitch where the Mystery Box becomes inaccessible after it is moved to a specific location. This glitch prevents players from obtaining powerful weapons, hindering their survival chances.

5. Unlimited Ammo Glitch: A glitch has been discovered where players can have unlimited ammo for their weapons. By performing a specific series of actions, players can exploit this glitch, resulting in an unfair advantage against the zombies.

6. Flying Glitch: This notorious glitch allows players to fly around the map, avoiding the undead and reaching otherwise unreachable areas. While it may seem fun, it breaks the intended gameplay mechanics, making it less challenging for the player.

Interesting Facts about Call of Duty Black Ops 2 Zombie Mode:

1. Origins of Zombie Mode: The first appearance of the Zombie mode in Call of Duty was in 2008, in Call of Duty: World at War. It was originally conceived as a bonus mode, but its popularity led to its integration as a separate game mode.

2. Influences from Movies: The Zombie mode draws inspiration from classic zombie movies, such as George A. Romero’s “Night of the Living Dead” and Lucio Fulci’s “Zombie.” The developers wanted to capture the same tense atmosphere and relentless zombie hordes.

3. Treyarch’s Development: Treyarch, the studio responsible for Call of Duty Black Ops 2, has been the primary developer of the Zombie mode in the Black Ops series. They have continuously expanded and evolved the mode with each subsequent game release.

4. Easter Eggs Galore: The Zombie mode is notorious for its hidden Easter eggs, which are secret and often complex tasks or objectives that players can discover and complete. These Easter eggs provide additional challenges and rewards for dedicated players.

5. Celebrity Voice Acting: Call of Duty Black Ops 2 Zombie mode features celebrity voice actors. Notable examples include Ray Liotta, Michael Rooker, and Sarah Michelle Gellar, who lend their voices to characters within the game.

6. Competitive Zombie Tournaments: The popularity of the Zombie mode has led to the emergence of competitive tournaments, where players compete against each other to achieve the highest score or survive the longest. These tournaments showcase the dedication and skill of the players.

Now, let’s address some common questions players have about Call of Duty Black Ops 2 Zombie mode:

Q1. Are these glitches intentional?

A1. No, glitches are unintended errors in the game’s coding that players exploit for their advantage.

Q2. Can I get banned for using glitches?

A2. Yes, using glitches can result in temporary or permanent bans from the game’s online services.

Q3. Are glitches present in all game modes?

A3. Glitches are more prevalent in the Zombie mode due to its complex mechanics and larger maps.

Q4. Can developers fix these glitches?

A4. Developers regularly release patches to fix glitches and maintain fair gameplay.

Q5. Are glitches exclusive to Town map?

A5. Glitches can occur in any map, but Town has been particularly prone to them due to its layout.

Q6. How can I report a glitch to the developers?

A6. Most game developers have dedicated forums or support channels where players can report glitches.

Q7. Can glitches ruin the overall gaming experience?

A7. Glitches can disrupt fair gameplay and negatively impact the overall experience for players.

Q8. Are there any benefits to using glitches?

A8. While glitches can provide advantages, they diminish the intended challenge, which can reduce long-term enjoyment.

Q9. Can glitches be fixed completely?

A9. Developers strive to fix glitches, but new ones may emerge as players discover new exploits.

Q10. Can glitches be used in single-player mode?

A10. Yes, glitches can be used in single-player mode, but they do not affect other players.

Q11. Are glitches illegal?

A11. Glitching itself is not illegal, but it can violate the game’s terms of service and result in penalties.

Q12. Can using glitches corrupt game files?

A12. While glitches themselves do not corrupt game files, attempting to exploit them can increase the risk of corrupting files.

Q13. Can glitches be used in e-sports tournaments?

A13. No, glitches are strictly prohibited in e-sports tournaments, as they provide an unfair advantage.

Q14. Can glitches be used on all gaming platforms?

A14. Glitches can be found on all gaming platforms, although the specific exploits may vary.

Q15. Can glitches be fixed by players themselves?

A15. Players cannot fix glitches themselves; it is the responsibility of the game developers to address and resolve them.

In conclusion, Call of Duty Black Ops 2 Zombie mode’s Town map provides an intense and action-packed experience for players. While glitches can provide advantages, they also disrupt the intended gameplay and fair competition. As developers work to address these glitches, players should focus on enjoying the game while adhering to the fair play principles that make the experience enjoyable for everyone.





