

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Zombies Best Gun and 6 Interesting Facts

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Zombies is a popular game mode that has captivated players with its intense zombie survival experience. In this article, we will discuss the best gun in Black Ops 2 Zombies along with six interesting facts about the game mode. Additionally, we will also answer 15 common questions to help players enhance their gameplay and understanding of this thrilling game mode.

Best Gun in Black Ops 2 Zombies:

The Ray Gun Mark II is widely regarded as the best gun in Black Ops 2 Zombies. This powerful energy weapon can be obtained from the Mystery Box or the Pack-a-Punch machine. Its high damage output and unlimited ammunition make it an ideal choice for taking down hordes of zombies.

Interesting Facts about Black Ops 2 Zombies:

1. Origins – The Origins map introduced in Black Ops 2 Zombies takes players back to World War I and reveals the origins of the zombie storyline. It features new challenges, weapons, and power-ups, making it a fan-favorite.

2. Perk-a-Colas – Perk-a-Colas are special drinks that provide temporary advantages to players. They can increase health, speed, damage, and more. Juggernog, Speed Cola, and Quick Revive are some popular Perk-a-Colas.

3. Easter Eggs – Black Ops 2 Zombies is known for its intricate Easter eggs, which are hidden challenges or secrets within the maps. Completing these Easter eggs can unlock special rewards or advance the storyline.

4. Pack-a-Punch Machine – The Pack-a-Punch machine allows players to upgrade their weapons for increased damage and unique abilities. It can be found on various maps and is essential for surviving higher rounds.

5. Wonder Weapons – Wonder Weapons are powerful and unique guns with extraordinary abilities. Each map in Black Ops 2 Zombies has its own set of Wonder Weapons, which can turn the tide of battle against the undead.

6. Hellhounds – Hellhounds are dog-like zombies that appear in certain rounds. They are faster and more aggressive than regular zombies, posing a greater threat to players. Killing them rewards players with power-ups or Max Ammo.

Now, let’s move on to answering some common questions about Black Ops 2 Zombies:

1. How do I unlock the Ray Gun Mark II?

The Ray Gun Mark II can be obtained from the Mystery Box or by upgrading the Ray Gun using the Pack-a-Punch machine.

2. What are the best perks for surviving in Black Ops 2 Zombies?

Juggernog, Speed Cola, Quick Revive, and Double Tap Root Beer are highly recommended perks for surviving against zombies.

3. How can I complete the Easter eggs in Black Ops 2 Zombies?

Easter eggs often require teamwork, exploration, and puzzle-solving skills. Following online guides or tutorials can help you complete them.

4. What is the highest round ever reached in Black Ops 2 Zombies?

The highest round reached in Black Ops 2 Zombies is subjective and varies among players. Some players have reached rounds in the thousands through skillful gameplay and strategy.

5. Can I play Black Ops 2 Zombies solo?

Yes, Black Ops 2 Zombies can be played solo. However, having teammates can make the gameplay experience more enjoyable and increase your chances of surviving longer.

6. Are there any secret weapons in Black Ops 2 Zombies?

Yes, many secret weapons can be obtained through completing Easter eggs or finding hidden locations in the maps.

7. How do I unlock Pack-a-Punch machine?

The Pack-a-Punch machine can be unlocked by turning on the power in each map. Look for a power switch or generator that needs to be activated.

8. Can I play Black Ops 2 Zombies online with friends?

Yes, Black Ops 2 Zombies supports online multiplayer, allowing you to play with friends or other players from around the world.

9. How can I increase my chances of survival in Black Ops 2 Zombies?

Communicating with teammates, managing resources, utilizing perks and Pack-a-Punch, and practicing good map awareness are essential for survival.

10. Are there different maps in Black Ops 2 Zombies?

Yes, Black Ops 2 Zombies features multiple maps, each with its own unique setting, challenges, and Easter eggs.

11. Can I use traps to kill zombies in Black Ops 2 Zombies?

Yes, many maps have traps that can be activated to kill multiple zombies at once. These traps can be a lifesaver when overwhelmed by hordes.

12. How can I earn more points in Black Ops 2 Zombies?

Killing zombies, repairing barriers, using grenades wisely, and maximizing headshots can help you earn more points in the game.

13. Can I revive downed teammates in Black Ops 2 Zombies?

Yes, you can revive downed teammates by approaching them and holding the interact button. Quick Revive perk can also speed up the revival process.

14. Are there any hidden areas or shortcuts in Black Ops 2 Zombies maps?

Yes, many maps have hidden areas or shortcuts that can be accessed by completing specific tasks or finding secret pathways.

15. Can I customize my weapons in Black Ops 2 Zombies?

Unfortunately, weapon customization is not available in Black Ops 2 Zombies. However, you can upgrade your weapons using the Pack-a-Punch machine for enhanced performance.

In conclusion, the Ray Gun Mark II is considered the best gun in Black Ops 2 Zombies. With its high damage and unlimited ammunition, it can help players survive against the undead. Black Ops 2 Zombies offers a thrilling experience with its unique maps, Easter eggs, Wonder Weapons, and challenging gameplay. By utilizing the right perks, strategies, and teamwork, players can push their limits and reach higher rounds in this intense survival mode.





