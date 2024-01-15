

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Zombies Tranzit Glitches and 6 Interesting Facts

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 introduced the popular Zombies game mode, which quickly became a fan favorite. One of the most memorable maps in this mode is Tranzit, a sprawling open-world map filled with undead hordes. However, like any game, Tranzit is not without its fair share of glitches. In this article, we will explore some of the most notable glitches in Tranzit, as well as share six interesting facts about the game. Additionally, we will address 15 commonly asked questions about Tranzit and provide answers to help players navigate this challenging map.

Tranzit Glitches:

1. Perma-Perk Glitch: One of the most sought-after glitches in Tranzit is the Perma-Perk glitch. This glitch allows players to obtain permanent perks after completing specific challenges. These perks can significantly improve gameplay, making it easier to survive against the undead.

2. Invincibility Glitch: This glitch grants players invincibility, making them impervious to any damage from zombies. While this may seem like an unfair advantage, it can be a fun way to experiment with different strategies or simply survive longer.

3. Out of Map Glitches: Tranzit features a vast open world, and players have discovered several glitches that allow them to explore areas beyond the map’s intended boundaries. These glitches provide unique vantage points and opportunities to discover secret locations.

4. Jet Gun Glitch: The Jet Gun is a powerful weapon in Tranzit, but it has limited durability. However, players have discovered a glitch that allows them to recharge the Jet Gun’s durability, prolonging its effectiveness and making it a formidable weapon throughout the game.

5. Zombie Barrier Glitch: Players can exploit certain barriers in Tranzit to manipulate the movement of zombies, making it easier to complete objectives or escape dangerous situations. These glitches can be game-changing if used strategically.

6. Teleportation Glitch: Tranzit features teleporters that transport players between different areas of the map. Some glitches allow players to teleport to unintended locations or even bypass certain objectives, providing shortcuts and advantages during gameplay.

Interesting Facts:

1. Tranzit is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a zombie outbreak has ravaged the Earth. Players must navigate through various locations to uncover the mysteries behind the outbreak and find ways to survive.

2. Tranzit is the first map in the Call of Duty: Black Ops series to have an open-world concept. This unique design allows players to explore the map freely and discover hidden secrets.

3. The map features several new gameplay mechanics, such as the ability to build and upgrade weapons, construct useful items, and navigate using a bus that travels between different areas.

4. Tranzit introduces new zombie types, including the Denizens, who are small creatures that attack players when they venture too far from the main road. These creatures add an additional layer of challenge to the gameplay.

5. The map also includes several easter eggs and hidden objectives, rewarding players who explore and interact with their surroundings. These easter eggs often provide additional storylines and insights into the game’s lore.

6. Tranzit is part of the larger Zombies storyline in the Call of Duty: Black Ops series, connecting various maps and characters across different games. It offers a rich narrative experience for players invested in the Zombies lore.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Q: How can I activate the Perma-Perk glitch in Tranzit?

A: The Perma-Perk glitch requires completing specific challenges, such as killing a certain number of zombies with headshots. Once completed, the glitch will activate and grant permanent perks.

2. Q: Is the invincibility glitch fair to use?

A: The invincibility glitch is not an intended feature of the game and can be considered unfair by some players. It is advisable to use it for experimentation or personal enjoyment rather than in competitive gameplay.

3. Q: Are out of map glitches considered cheating?

A: Out of map glitches can be seen as exploiting unintended features of the game, and some players may consider them cheating. It’s important to respect the preferences of other players when deciding whether to use these glitches.

4. Q: Can the Jet Gun glitch be performed on all platforms?

A: The Jet Gun glitch is available on all platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Players can recharge the Jet Gun’s durability by following specific steps outlined by the community.

5. Q: Are all zombie barrier glitches useful?

A: Not all zombie barrier glitches are useful in every situation. Some may provide advantages in certain scenarios, while others might not be practical or beneficial for the player’s objectives.

6. Q: Are there any consequences for using teleportation glitches?

A: Teleportation glitches can occasionally cause unintended consequences, such as getting stuck or triggering game-breaking glitches. It’s important to proceed with caution when attempting these glitches.

7. Q: How big is the Tranzit map?

A: The Tranzit map is relatively large compared to other Zombies maps in the Call of Duty series. It spans multiple locations connected by a central road, providing a vast open-world experience.

8. Q: Can I play Tranzit solo, or is it strictly a cooperative mode?

A: Tranzit can be played both solo and in cooperative mode. However, having multiple players can enhance the gameplay experience, as teamwork is often crucial for survival.

9. Q: Are there any hidden easter eggs in Tranzit?

A: Yes, Tranzit features several hidden easter eggs that players can discover by interacting with specific objects or completing certain tasks. These easter eggs often reward players with unique rewards or insights into the game’s story.

10. Q: Can I complete the main objectives in Tranzit without using glitches?

A: Yes, all main objectives in Tranzit can be completed without using glitches. Glitches are optional and often used to gain advantages or explore hidden areas.

11. Q: Are the glitches in Tranzit patched regularly?

A: Game developers often release patches and updates to fix glitches and exploits in Tranzit. It’s important to stay updated with the latest version of the game to ensure fair gameplay.

12. Q: Can I use glitches in Tranzit during online multiplayer matches?

A: The use of glitches in online multiplayer matches is generally discouraged, as it can create an unfair advantage and negatively impact other players’ experiences. It’s best to use glitches in solo or private matches.

13. Q: Are there any consequences for using glitches in Tranzit?

A: Using glitches in Tranzit can sometimes lead to unintended consequences, such as getting stuck or facing game-breaking glitches. Players should be aware of the risks involved when using glitches.

14. Q: Can I report players who exploit glitches in Tranzit?

A: If you encounter players who exploit glitches in a way that negatively affects your gameplay experience, you can report them to the game’s developers or the platform’s support team.

15. Q: Are there any rewards for finding and reporting new glitches in Tranzit?

A: Some game developers offer rewards for players who discover and report new glitches. These rewards can range from in-game currency to recognition within the community.

In conclusion, Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Zombies Tranzit is an exciting and challenging map that offers both glitches and interesting gameplay facts. While glitches can provide advantages and unique experiences, it’s important to consider the impact on other players and the intended gameplay experience. By understanding the game’s mechanics, exploring the map, and respecting fair play, players can fully enjoy the Tranzit experience while avoiding any negative consequences.





