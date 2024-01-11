

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Characters and 6 Interesting Facts

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 is a popular first-person shooter video game that offers a thrilling and intense zombie mode. With a wide array of unique characters, this game provides players with an immersive and captivating experience. In this article, we will explore the diverse cast of Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies characters, along with six fascinating facts about them.

1. Dempsey: One of the most iconic characters in the Zombies mode, Dempsey is a tough and resilient soldier known for his military background. He often brings a sense of humor to the team, lightening the mood during intense battles. Dempsey’s weapon of choice is the M1911 pistol, which he handles with expert precision.

2. Nikolai: Nikolai is a Russian soldier who adds depth and mystery to the game. He possesses a dark and troubled past, making him an intriguing character to follow. Nikolai’s weapon preference includes the iconic PPSh-41 submachine gun, which he wields with deadly accuracy.

3. Takeo: Hailing from Japan, Takeo is a disciplined warrior who values honor and duty. He is skilled in sword fighting and brings a sense of tradition and spirituality to the team. Takeo’s weapon of choice is the Katana, which he wields with grace and precision, making him a formidable opponent against the undead.

4. Richtofen: The mastermind behind many of the game’s intricate plots, Richtofen is a German scientist with a twisted mind. He has a sinister agenda and often manipulates the other characters for his own gain. Richtofen is armed with the Wunderwaffe DG-2, a powerful energy weapon capable of obliterating multiple zombies at once.

5. Samantha Maxis: Although not a playable character, Samantha Maxis plays a significant role in the Zombies storyline. She is the daughter of Dr. Ludvig Maxis, a brilliant scientist who becomes entangled in the zombie apocalypse. Samantha’s character development and the impact she has on the narrative make her an essential part of the game’s lore.

6. The Origins Crew: In the “Origins” map, a new crew of characters is introduced, consisting of Tank Dempsey, Nikolai Belinski, Takeo Masaki, and Edward Richtofen. These characters have different backstories and personalities than their original counterparts, providing a fresh and exciting twist to the game.

Now, let’s delve into six interesting facts about Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies characters:

1. Character Easter Eggs: The game developers often include hidden Easter eggs referencing the characters’ backstories or previous games. These Easter eggs add depth and intrigue to the game, rewarding keen-eyed players who uncover them.

2. Multiverse Theory: The Zombies storyline in Black Ops 3 incorporates the concept of a multiverse, where alternate realities and dimensions exist. This allows for diverse iterations of the characters, expanding the narrative possibilities.

3. Celebrity Voice Actors: Several well-known actors lend their voices to the Zombies characters. Notable examples include Steve Blum as Tank Dempsey, Fred Tatasciore as Nikolai Belinski, Tom Kane as Takeo Masaki, and Nolan North as Edward Richtofen.

4. Comic Book Spin-Offs: The popularity of the Zombies mode has led to the release of comic book series exploring the characters’ adventures outside of the game. These comics provide additional lore and backstory, deepening the players’ connection to the characters.

5. Community Engagement: The Call of Duty community is highly engaged with the Zombies mode, theorizing about the storyline, sharing strategies, and discussing character developments. This active community fosters a sense of camaraderie among players.

6. Unlockable Character Skins: Players can unlock various character skins by completing in-game challenges or purchasing downloadable content. These alternate skins allow players to customize their favorite characters’ appearance, adding a personal touch to their gameplay experience.

Now, let’s address some common questions players may have about Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies characters:

1. Can I play as Samantha Maxis in Zombies mode?

No, Samantha Maxis is not a playable character in Zombies mode. However, her presence is significant to the game’s storyline.

2. Are the abilities of each character unique?

No, in terms of gameplay mechanics, all characters have the same abilities. The differences lie in their backstories, personalities, and voice lines.

3. Can I switch characters during a Zombies match?

No, once you select a character at the beginning of a match, you cannot switch to another character. Your chosen character will remain throughout the game.

4. Are the Zombies characters connected to the main Call of Duty storyline?

Yes, the Zombies mode has its own unique storyline, which intertwines with the main Call of Duty narrative in various ways.

5. Can I unlock additional characters in Zombies mode?

Yes, additional characters can be unlocked by completing specific in-game challenges or by purchasing downloadable content.

6. Are the Zombies characters available in multiplayer mode?

No, the Zombies characters are exclusive to the Zombies mode and are not playable in the multiplayer mode.

7. Can I customize the loadout of the Zombies characters?

No, the loadout of each character is pre-determined and cannot be customized. However, players can find and purchase weapons within the game to enhance their gameplay experience.

8. Can I use the Zombies characters in other Call of Duty games?

No, the Zombies characters are specific to Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 and cannot be used in other games in the franchise.

9. Are there any romantic relationships between the Zombies characters?

While the characters share close bonds, there are no explicitly romantic relationships between them in the game’s storyline.

10. Can I play as the Origins Crew from the beginning of the game?

No, the Origins Crew becomes available as playable characters after completing certain tasks and progressing through the game’s storyline.

11. Can I play as the characters from previous Call of Duty games in Black Ops 3 Zombies mode?

No, you can only play as the characters specifically introduced in Black Ops 3. However, previous games may offer their own Zombies mode with different characters.

12. Do the Zombies characters have unique abilities or special attacks?

No, all characters have the same abilities and attacks. However, their unique backstories and personalities add depth to their interactions and dialogue during gameplay.

13. Can I unlock different outfits for the Zombies characters?

Yes, additional outfits for the Zombies characters can be unlocked through in-game challenges or by purchasing downloadable content.

14. Are there any hidden secrets or Easter eggs related to the Zombies characters?

Yes, the game is known for hiding numerous Easter eggs related to the Zombies characters, encouraging players to explore the maps and discover hidden content.

15. Can I play as the primary antagonist, Edward Richtofen, in Zombies mode?

No, Edward Richtofen serves as the primary antagonist in the storyline and is not a playable character in Zombies mode.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies mode offers a rich and diverse cast of characters that players can immerse themselves in. With their unique backstories, abilities, and interactions, these characters contribute to the game’s captivating narrative. Whether you’re a fan of the iconic Dempsey or the enigmatic Richtofen, the Zombies mode provides an exciting and engaging experience for all players.





