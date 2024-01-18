

Title: Call of Duty Black Ops 3 Zombies DLC 3: Unleashing New Horrors and 6 Interesting Facts

Introduction:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 is a highly acclaimed first-person shooter game that has captivated gamers worldwide. One of its most popular features is the exhilarating Zombies mode, which offers thrilling cooperative gameplay as players fight hordes of undead enemies. DLC 3, also known as “Descent,” takes the Zombies experience to new heights, introducing fresh maps, terrifying enemies, and exciting gameplay elements. In this article, we will delve into the details of Call of Duty Black Ops 3 Zombies DLC 3 and provide six interesting facts about this highly anticipated expansion.

1. DLC 3: Descent Overview:

DLC 3: Descent transports players to new, treacherous environments within the Black Ops 3 Zombies storyline. The expansion includes four unique multiplayer maps, namely “Empire,” “Berserk,” “Cryogen,” and “Rumble,” each with its own distinct design and challenges. Additionally, Descent introduces a brand new Zombies map called “Gorod Krovi,” set in an alternate-reality Stalingrad during World War II. This map offers an intense, high-stakes battle against hordes of undead dragons and other terrifying foes.

2. Gorod Krovi Map:

Set in a war-torn city, Gorod Krovi is an incredibly detailed and atmospheric Zombies map. Players will confront undead dragons, zombies clad in medieval armor, and a challenging boss encounter. The map also features exciting new weapons, including the Ray Gun Mark III, which adds a fresh dynamic to the gameplay experience.

3. New Gameplay Mechanics:

DLC 3 introduces new gameplay mechanics that spice up the Zombies experience. Players will discover new GobbleGum flavors, obtainable through the in-game vending machine, which grant temporary power-ups and abilities. Additionally, the Dragonslayer specialist weapon enables players to unleash a torrent of devastating dragon-fire upon their undead adversaries.

4. Earning the Dragon Strike:

A key element of the Gorod Krovi map is the Dragon Strike, a powerful aerial attack that players can earn. By completing a series of challenging steps and acquiring the necessary components, players can call in a dragon airstrike, obliterating zombies and clearing the path ahead.

5. Exciting Easter Eggs:

As with previous Zombies maps, Descent offers a range of hidden Easter eggs, providing additional challenges and rewarding players with unique in-game items. These Easter eggs require coordinated teamwork and keen observation to uncover, adding an extra layer of excitement and replayability to the DLC.

6. Introducing the Valkyrie Drones:

In DLC 3, players will encounter Valkyrie Drones, a new enemy type that adds an additional layer of difficulty to the gameplay. These powerful aerial adversaries pose a significant threat and require strategic thinking to overcome.

15 Common Questions and Answers:

Q1: Is Call of Duty Black Ops 3 Zombies DLC 3 available on all platforms?

A1: Yes, DLC 3 is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Q2: Is DLC 3 only available as part of a season pass or can it be purchased separately?

A2: DLC 3 can be purchased separately or as part of the Black Ops 3 season pass.

Q3: Is DLC 3 playable in solo mode?

A3: Yes, players can enjoy the DLC 3 Zombies map in solo mode or cooperatively with friends.

Q4: Are the multiplayer maps in DLC 3 available in all game modes?

A4: Yes, the multiplayer maps included in DLC 3 can be experienced in various game modes, including team deathmatch and domination.

Q5: Can progress and unlocks from DLC 3 be carried over to other Zombies maps?

A5: Yes, progress and unlocks obtained in DLC 3 can be carried over to other Zombies maps within Call of Duty Black Ops 3.

Q6: Are there any new weapons introduced in DLC 3?

A6: Yes, DLC 3 introduces the Ray Gun Mark III, a powerful new weapon that is exclusive to the Gorod Krovi map.

Q7: Can players replay the Easter eggs multiple times?

A7: Yes, players can replay the Easter eggs as many times as they wish, adding to the replayability of the DLC.

Q8: Can players customize their characters in DLC 3?

A8: Yes, players can customize their characters with various skins, outfits, and weapon camos in DLC 3.

Q9: Are there any new achievements or trophies in DLC 3?

A9: Yes, DLC 3 offers a range of new achievements/trophies for players to unlock, providing additional challenges and objectives.

Q10: Can players use the Dragonslayer outside of the Gorod Krovi map?

A10: No, the Dragonslayer specialist weapon is exclusive to the Gorod Krovi map and cannot be used in other maps.

Q11: Can players earn new GobbleGum flavors in DLC 3?

A11: Yes, DLC 3 introduces new GobbleGum flavors that players can acquire through the in-game vending machine.

Q12: Can players play as the dragons in DLC 3?

A12: No, players cannot control the dragons directly, but they will encounter them as formidable enemies.

Q13: Does DLC 3 offer any new story elements or character development?

A13: Yes, DLC 3 expands upon the Black Ops 3 Zombies storyline, revealing new twists and character interactions.

Q14: Are there any new game modes introduced in DLC 3?

A14: DLC 3 focuses on expanding the Zombies experience and does not introduce new game modes for multiplayer.

Q15: Can players expect any further DLC releases for Black Ops 3 Zombies?

A15: No, DLC 3 is the final expansion for Black Ops 3 Zombies, as the game has since been succeeded by Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Conclusion:

The release of Call of Duty Black Ops 3 Zombies DLC 3 has brought a wave of excitement among fans of the franchise. With its new maps, enemies, and gameplay mechanics, DLC 3 offers an adrenaline-fueled experience that keeps players immersed in the world of zombies. Whether it’s battling dragons or unraveling hidden Easter eggs, Descent delivers an unforgettable gaming experience for all Call of Duty enthusiasts.





Clay the Author Clay is a passionate writer and content creator, specializing in movies, games, and sports. With a knack for blending insightful analysis and humor, he captivates readers with his unique perspective on the entertainment industry. Beyond his expertise, Clay fearlessly delves into diverse topics, offering occasional rants that challenge conventional thinking. Through his engaging and thought-provoking writing, he invites readers to explore the world through his lens.