Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Black Friday Walmart: The Ultimate Gaming Deal

As Black Friday approaches, gamers all around the world eagerly anticipate the best deals on their favorite video games. One of the most highly anticipated releases this year is Call of Duty Infinite Warfare. Walmart, one of the biggest retail giants, is ready to offer a remarkable deal on this popular first-person shooter game during the Black Friday sale. In this article, we will explore the exciting details of the Call of Duty Infinite Warfare deal at Walmart and delve into six interesting facts about the game. Additionally, we will answer 15 common questions related to this thrilling gaming experience.

Walmart’s Black Friday Deal on Call of Duty Infinite Warfare:

Walmart is known for offering attractive discounts during the Black Friday sale, and this year is no exception. Gamers will be thrilled to find Call of Duty Infinite Warfare available at a significantly reduced price. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your gaming collection or searching for the perfect gift, this deal at Walmart is not to be missed.

Six Interesting Facts about Call of Duty Infinite Warfare:

1. Space Warfare: One of the most exciting features of Call of Duty Infinite Warfare is the introduction of space warfare. Players will experience epic battles in zero-gravity environments, taking the gaming experience to a whole new level.

2. Multiplayer Experience: The game offers a multiplayer mode that allows players to connect and compete with friends and gamers from around the globe. It provides an immersive experience with various maps, weapons, and modes to choose from.

3. Engaging Storyline: The game’s campaign mode features a captivating storyline set in the distant future. Players assume the role of Captain Reyes, a Tier 1 Special Operations pilot, as they fight against the Settlement Defense Front and save humanity.

4. Zombie Mode: Call of Duty Infinite Warfare introduces a zombie mode called “Zombies in Spaceland,” which offers an entertaining twist on the classic survival mode. Players can team up to fight hordes of zombies in a retro amusement park setting.

5. Virtual Reality Compatibility: The game is compatible with PlayStation VR, allowing players to immerse themselves in the intense action of Call of Duty Infinite Warfare in virtual reality.

6. Voice Acting: Call of Duty Infinite Warfare features an impressive cast of actors, including Kit Harington from Game of Thrones, who lends his voice and likeness to one of the game’s key characters.

15 Common Questions about Call of Duty Infinite Warfare:

1. What platforms is Call of Duty Infinite Warfare available on?

The game is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

2. Are there any special editions of the game available?

Yes, there is a Legacy Edition and a Digital Deluxe Edition that include Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered.

3. Can I play the campaign mode offline?

Yes, the campaign mode can be played offline.

4. Is an internet connection required for multiplayer mode?

Yes, an internet connection is required for the multiplayer mode.

5. Can I play with friends who own the game on a different platform?

No, cross-platform play is not supported for Call of Duty Infinite Warfare.

6. Is there a cooperative mode in the game?

Yes, there is a cooperative zombie mode called “Zombies in Spaceland.”

7. Can I play the game in virtual reality?

Yes, the game is compatible with PlayStation VR.

8. How many players can participate in multiplayer mode?

Multiplayer mode supports up to 18 players.

9. Is the game suitable for younger players?

The game is rated M for Mature, so it is recommended for players aged 17 and above.

10. Can I upgrade from the standard edition to the Legacy Edition?

Yes, there is an upgrade option available for players who want to access Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered.

11. Are there any microtransactions in the game?

Yes, there are optional microtransactions available for cosmetic items in multiplayer mode.

12. Does Call of Duty Infinite Warfare have a single-player campaign?

Yes, the game includes a single-player campaign mode.

13. Can I play the game on my previous-generation console?

No, the game is not available for PlayStation 3 or Xbox 360.

14. Are there any plans for downloadable content (DLC)?

Yes, the game has several DLC packs planned, including new multiplayer maps and zombie experiences.

15. How long is the campaign mode?

The campaign mode is approximately 6-8 hours long, depending on the player’s playstyle.

In conclusion, Walmart’s Black Friday deal on Call of Duty Infinite Warfare is an incredible opportunity for gamers to grab this highly anticipated game at a discounted price. With its engaging storyline, space warfare, and multiplayer experience, Call of Duty Infinite Warfare promises an unforgettable gaming adventure. Make sure to mark your calendars for Black Friday and head to Walmart to secure your copy of this thrilling game.

