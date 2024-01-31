

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Pre-Order Bonuses: Everything You Need to Know

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, the latest addition to the popular first-person shooter franchise, was released on November 4th, 2016. As with many highly anticipated games, pre-order bonuses were offered to entice players into reserving their copies in advance. In this article, we will explore the pre-order bonuses associated with Call of Duty Infinite Warfare, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and commonly asked questions about the game.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks about Call of Duty Infinite Warfare:

1. Jackal Assault VR Experience:

One of the most intriguing pre-order bonuses for Call of Duty Infinite Warfare was the Jackal Assault VR Experience. With this bonus, players were given the opportunity to experience the game’s space combat missions in virtual reality. This immersive experience allowed players to pilot their own Jackal, a versatile spacecraft, and engage in intense dogfights with enemy forces. This VR experience was exclusive to PlayStation VR and showcased the game’s stunning graphics and immersive gameplay.

2. Terminal Bonus Map:

Another exciting pre-order bonus for Call of Duty Infinite Warfare was the Terminal Bonus Map. This map was a remastered version of the popular Terminal map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Fans of the franchise were thrilled to revisit this iconic map, which offered intense multiplayer battles in an airport terminal setting. The Terminal Bonus Map was available for both multiplayer and Zombies mode, adding an extra layer of excitement to the game.

3. Zombies in Spaceland Pack:

Zombies mode has become a staple in the Call of Duty franchise, and Infinite Warfare introduced a unique twist to this popular game mode. The pre-order bonus included the Zombies in Spaceland Pack, which featured an exclusive Zombies map set in a theme park in the 1980s. Players had to fight hordes of undead creatures while navigating through various attractions, making it a fun and nostalgic addition to the game.

4. Early Access to the Multiplayer Beta:

One of the most coveted pre-order bonuses for Call of Duty Infinite Warfare was early access to the game’s multiplayer beta. This allowed players to get a head start and experience the game’s multiplayer mode before its official release. Early access provided an opportunity for players to familiarize themselves with the mechanics, weapons, and maps, giving them a competitive edge when the game was fully launched.

5. Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered:

Perhaps the most exciting pre-order bonus for Call of Duty Infinite Warfare was the inclusion of a remastered version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. This critically acclaimed game, originally released in 2007, revolutionized the first-person shooter genre. The remastered version included improved graphics, enhanced audio, and all the beloved multiplayer maps from the original game. This bonus was a real treat for fans who wanted to relive the classic Call of Duty experience.

Common Questions about Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Pre-Order Bonuses:

1. How do I pre-order Call of Duty Infinite Warfare?

You can pre-order Call of Duty Infinite Warfare from various retailers, both physical and online. Simply visit the retailer’s website or go to their store and follow the pre-order instructions.

2. What platforms is Call of Duty Infinite Warfare available on?

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

3. Are the pre-order bonuses the same for all platforms?

Most pre-order bonuses are available for all platforms, but there may be some exclusives for specific platforms. It’s best to check with the retailer or the official Call of Duty website for platform-specific bonuses.

4. Can I still get the pre-order bonuses after the game’s release?

Some pre-order bonuses may be available for purchase as DLC (Downloadable Content) after the game’s release. However, availability may vary, and it’s recommended to pre-order the game to secure all the bonuses.

5. What if I pre-order the game but change my mind later?

If you change your mind after pre-ordering the game, you can usually cancel your pre-order and receive a refund. However, it’s important to check the retailer’s cancellation and refund policies.

6. Do I need to pre-order to play the game?

Pre-ordering is not necessary to play Call of Duty Infinite Warfare. The game is available for purchase and play without pre-ordering. Pre-order bonuses are additional perks for those who reserve their copies in advance.

7. Can I pre-order the game digitally?

Yes, Call of Duty Infinite Warfare can be pre-ordered digitally. Online platforms such as the PlayStation Store, Xbox Live Marketplace, and Steam offer digital pre-orders.

8. Can I pre-order the game from multiple retailers to get multiple bonuses?

Most retailers offer their own unique pre-order bonuses. It is possible to pre-order from multiple retailers to acquire different bonuses, but it’s important to ensure that each retailer allows cancellations and refunds.

9. Can I pre-order the game after the release date?

Pre-orders are typically accepted until the day of the game’s release. However, some retailers may continue to offer pre-orders even after the release date, depending on availability.

10. Will the pre-order bonuses be available as DLC in the future?

Some pre-order bonuses may become available as DLC after the game’s release. However, this is not guaranteed for all bonuses, and it’s best to pre-order to ensure access to all exclusive content.

11. Are the pre-order bonuses worth it?

The value of pre-order bonuses varies depending on personal preferences. If you are a fan of the franchise and enjoy exclusive content, early access, and bonus maps, then the pre-order bonuses may be worth it for you.

12. What if I pre-order the game and it turns out to be disappointing?

While it’s impossible to predict personal preferences, it’s important to research and read reviews before pre-ordering any game. If you find the game disappointing, you can usually return or exchange it based on the retailer’s return policy.

13. Can I transfer my pre-order bonuses between platforms?

Pre-order bonuses are usually tied to the platform of purchase and cannot be transferred between platforms. If you change platforms, you may need to purchase the game again to access the bonuses.

14. Are the pre-order bonuses available for the game’s standard edition only?

Pre-order bonuses are generally available for all editions of the game, including standard, deluxe, and collector’s editions. However, some bonuses may be exclusive to specific editions, so it’s important to check the details before pre-ordering.

15. Can I pre-order the game internationally?

Yes, Call of Duty Infinite Warfare can be pre-ordered internationally. However, availability of pre-order bonuses may vary depending on the region, so it’s recommended to check with local retailers.

Final Thoughts on Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Pre-Order Bonuses:

Pre-order bonuses for Call of Duty Infinite Warfare offered players an array of exciting content, including VR experiences, remastered classics, early access, and exclusive maps. These bonuses enhanced the overall gaming experience and rewarded fans for their loyalty and early support. While pre-ordering is a personal choice, the bonuses added value and excitement to the game, making it a tempting offer for avid Call of Duty fans.



