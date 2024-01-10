

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Out of Memory Error 12 – A Troubleshooting Guide

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, a beloved title among fans of the franchise, offers a nostalgic experience with enhanced graphics and improved gameplay. However, some players have encountered a frustrating issue known as the “Out of Memory Error 12.” In this article, we will delve into the details of this error, provide troubleshooting tips, and also share six interesting facts about the game. Additionally, we will answer 15 common questions related to the game.

Out of Memory Error 12 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered occurs when the game exceeds the amount of available RAM on a player’s system. This error typically leads to crashes or freezing during gameplay, making it a significant issue. To address this problem, here are a few troubleshooting steps you can take:

1. Lower Graphics Settings: Reduce the graphical settings within the game to decrease the strain on your system’s memory.

2. Close Unnecessary Background Applications: Shut down any unnecessary programs running in the background to free up additional memory.

3. Update Graphics Drivers: Ensure that your graphics card drivers are up to date, as outdated drivers can cause memory-related errors.

4. Adjust Virtual Memory: Increase the size of your system’s virtual memory allocation to provide more space for the game to utilize.

5. Scan for Malware: Perform a malware scan to eliminate any potential threats that may be consuming your system’s resources.

6. Verify Game Files: Use the game’s launcher or platform (Steam, for instance) to verify the integrity of the game files. Corrupted files can cause memory errors.

These troubleshooting steps should help alleviate the Out of Memory Error 12 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered. Now, let’s explore six interesting facts about the game:

1. Nostalgic Remastering: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered is a remastered version of the original 2007 game, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. It faithfully recreates the intense single-player campaign and the iconic multiplayer experience.

2. Graphical Enhancements: The remastered version boasts improved graphics, with higher resolution textures, enhanced lighting, and enhanced character models. It brings the classic game into the modern era.

3. Multiplayer Madness: Modern Warfare Remastered features the same multiplayer maps and modes as the original game, providing countless hours of competitive gameplay.

4. Variety of Weapons and Equipment: The game offers an extensive arsenal of weapons, including assault rifles, sniper rifles, shotguns, and explosives. Players can also utilize equipment such as grenades, flashbangs, and claymores to gain an advantage in battles.

5. Iconic Characters: Modern Warfare Remastered brings back beloved characters like Captain Price and Soap MacTavish, immersing players once again in their thrilling narratives.

6. Prestige System: The game includes a Prestige system, allowing players to reset their ranks and earn unique rewards to showcase their dedication and skill.

Now, let’s address some common questions players may have regarding Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered:

1. Can I play Modern Warfare Remastered without owning the original game?

No, Modern Warfare Remastered is only available as part of the Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition or Digital Deluxe Edition.

2. Is Modern Warfare Remastered available on PC?

Yes, the game is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

3. Can I transfer my progress from the original game to Modern Warfare Remastered?

Unfortunately, progress from the original game does not transfer to the remastered version.

4. Are there any additional maps or content in Modern Warfare Remastered?

No, the remastered version includes the same maps and content as the original game.

5. Can I play Modern Warfare Remastered offline?

Yes, the game offers a single-player campaign that can be enjoyed offline.

6. Is the multiplayer community still active?

While the player base has decreased since the game’s release, there are still active multiplayer lobbies available.

7. Can I play Modern Warfare Remastered on next-gen consoles?

The game is not directly compatible with PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S. However, it can be played on these consoles via backward compatibility.

8. What is the download size of Modern Warfare Remastered?

The game’s download size varies depending on the platform, but it typically ranges between 40-60 GB.

9. Does Modern Warfare Remastered require an internet connection?

An internet connection is required to download the game and access its multiplayer modes.

10. Can I use mods or cheats in Modern Warfare Remastered?

No, the use of mods or cheats is not supported and may result in penalties or bans.

11. Can I play the original game on the same servers as Modern Warfare Remastered?

No, the original game and the remastered version have separate servers.

12. Are there any microtransactions in Modern Warfare Remastered?

No, the remastered version does not feature any microtransactions.

13. Can I customize my loadouts in Modern Warfare Remastered?

Yes, players can customize their loadouts by unlocking weapons, attachments, and perks by leveling up.

14. Does Modern Warfare Remastered support cross-platform play?

No, cross-platform play is not available in Modern Warfare Remastered.

15. Can I play the game in split-screen mode?

Yes, the game supports split-screen multiplayer on consoles.

With this troubleshooting guide, interesting facts, and answers to common questions, you should now have a better understanding of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered and how to tackle the Out of Memory Error 12. Enjoy the game and Happy gaming!





