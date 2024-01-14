

Title: Can Horus Heresy Models Be Used in Warhammer 40k: Exploring the Possibilities

Introduction:

Warhammer 40,000 and the Horus Heresy are two popular tabletop wargames created by Games Workshop. While they share the same grimdark universe, the Horus Heresy focuses on the events that led to the downfall of the Emperor of Mankind, while Warhammer 40,000 depicts the ongoing struggle in the 41st millennium. Many players wonder if the models from the Horus Heresy game can be used in the Warhammer 40,000 setting. In this article, we will explore the possibilities and shed light on this topic.

Can Horus Heresy Models Be Used in 40k?

The answer to this question is a resounding yes! Although the Horus Heresy game has its own rule set, the models themselves can be used in Warhammer 40,000 with a few considerations. This opens up a world of possibilities for players who want to expand their armies or create unique conversions.

Here are six interesting facts about using Horus Heresy models in Warhammer 40,000:

1. Size and Scale: Horus Heresy models are generally larger and more detailed than their 40k counterparts. This allows for highly impressive and visually striking army compositions when mixed with regular 40k models.

2. Unique Units: The Horus Heresy game features many unique units that are not available in Warhammer 40,000. By incorporating these models into your 40k army, you can add an element of surprise and unpredictability to your gameplay.

3. Conversion Potential: Horus Heresy models can be converted into various roles and factions within the Warhammer 40,000 universe. This flexibility allows players to create personalized units that fit their preferred playstyle.

4. Forgeworld Support: Forgeworld, a subsidiary of Games Workshop, produces an extensive range of Horus Heresy models. They are designed to be compatible with both Horus Heresy and Warhammer 40,000, making it easier to integrate them into your 40k army.

5. Narrative Opportunities: Including Horus Heresy models in your Warhammer 40,000 army opens up exciting narrative possibilities. You can create unique stories and scenarios that tie into the events of the Horus Heresy, adding depth and richness to your games.

6. Aesthetic Appeal: The highly-detailed sculpts of Horus Heresy models lend themselves well to creating visually stunning armies. Mixing these models with standard 40k units can result in striking and eye-catching displays on the tabletop.

Now, let’s address some commonly asked questions about using Horus Heresy models in Warhammer 40,000:

1. Can I use Horus Heresy models without any modifications in 40k?

Yes, Horus Heresy models can be used as they are in 40k games without any issues.

2. Do I need to use the Horus Heresy rules for these models?

No, you can use the Warhammer 40,000 rules for Horus Heresy models with minor adjustments if needed.

3. Are Horus Heresy models balanced for 40k gameplay?

While some units may need slight adjustments to fit into the 40k meta, the overall balance should not be significantly affected.

4. Can I mix Horus Heresy models with regular 40k models in the same army?

Absolutely! Mixing Horus Heresy and 40k models can create visually stunning armies with unique playstyles.

5. Can I use Horus Heresy models in official Warhammer 40,000 tournaments?

It depends on the tournament rules. Some tournaments may allow Horus Heresy models, while others may have specific restrictions. Check the tournament guidelines beforehand.

6. Will using Horus Heresy models affect the lore of my Warhammer 40,000 army?

The lore of Warhammer 40,000 is vast and flexible. Including Horus Heresy models in your army won’t affect the overall narrative unless you choose to incorporate them into your own personalized story.

7. Can I use Horus Heresy characters as their 40k counterparts?

Yes, many characters from the Horus Heresy era have counterparts in the 40k setting. You can use the models interchangeably with minor modifications if needed.

8. Are Horus Heresy models more expensive than regular 40k models?

Horus Heresy models are generally priced similarly to regular 40k models, but some larger centerpiece models might be a bit more expensive.

9. Can I use Horus Heresy Legion-specific units in a different Legion in 40k?

Yes, you can use Legion-specific units in any Legion in the Warhammer 40,000 setting, allowing for greater customization and variety.

10. Can I use Horus Heresy models in other game systems?

Horus Heresy models are primarily designed for use in the Horus Heresy and Warhammer 40,000 games but can be converted for other systems with some effort.

11. Are there any rules or guidelines available for using Horus Heresy models in 40k?

While official rules are not provided, players have created various homebrew rules and guidelines for using Horus Heresy models in 40k. You can find these online or create your own.

12. Can I use Horus Heresy models in Crusade games?

Yes, using Horus Heresy models in Crusade games adds an extra layer of customization and narrative depth to your campaigns.

13. Do Horus Heresy models have the same base sizes as 40k models?

Horus Heresy models often have different base sizes than 40k models. It’s important to check the recommended base sizes for each model and adjust accordingly.

14. Can I use Horus Heresy models in Kill Team?

Yes, Horus Heresy models can be used in Kill Team with some adjustments to their rules and point costs.

15. Can I mix Horus Heresy units with Forge World 40k units?

Yes, Horus Heresy units and Forge World models designed for Warhammer 40,000 can be mixed seamlessly, allowing for even more customization and versatility.

Conclusion:

The use of Horus Heresy models in Warhammer 40,000 offers players endless possibilities for expanding and personalizing their armies. With some minor adjustments and creativity, these models can seamlessly integrate into the 40k setting, creating visually impressive battles and adding depth to your narratives. Whether you are a seasoned player or a newcomer to the hobby, experimenting with Horus Heresy models in Warhammer 40,000 is a rewarding experience that allows for endless customization and strategic options.





