Can You Change The Color Of Your Ship In No Manʼs Sky



Can You Change The Color Of Your Ship In No Man’s Sky?

No Man’s Sky is a popular open-world exploration game that allows players to explore a vast universe filled with unique planets, creatures, and spaceships. One of the most exciting aspects of the game is the ability to customize and upgrade your ship. Many players wonder if it is possible to change the color of their ship in No Man’s Sky. In this article, we will explore this question and provide interesting facts about the game.

Changing the color of your ship in No Man’s Sky is indeed possible. However, the process is not as straightforward as selecting a new color from a palette. To change the color of your ship, you will need to obtain and install various ship upgrade modules. These modules can be found in space stations, crashed ships, or acquired through trade with other players. Once you have the necessary modules, you can access the ship customization menu and change the color.

Now that we know it is possible to change the color of your ship, let’s dive into six interesting facts about No Man’s Sky:

1. Procedural Generation: No Man’s Sky uses a complex procedural generation algorithm to create its vast universe. This means that every planet, creature, and spaceship you encounter is unique and generated on the fly.

2. Multiplayer Experience: Initially, No Man’s Sky was a single-player game. However, with updates and expansions, the developers introduced multiplayer functionality, allowing players to explore the universe together.

3. Base Building: In addition to exploring and customizing your ship, No Man’s Sky also offers the opportunity to build your own base on planets. You can construct various structures, decorate your base, and even invite other players to visit.

4. Cooperative Missions: Apart from multiplayer exploration, No Man’s Sky also features cooperative missions. You can team up with other players to complete challenging tasks and earn rewards.

5. VR Support: No Man’s Sky supports virtual reality (VR) gameplay, providing an immersive experience for players who own VR headsets. It adds an extra layer of depth to the exploration and discovery elements of the game.

6. Frequent Updates: The developers of No Man’s Sky, Hello Games, have been continuously updating and improving the game since its initial release. These updates have added new features, improved graphics, and addressed player feedback, making the game even more enjoyable.

Now, let’s address some common questions players have about changing the color of their ship in No Man’s Sky:

1. Can I change the color of my ship without any upgrades?

No, you need to obtain and install ship upgrade modules to change the color of your ship.

2. Where can I find ship upgrade modules?

You can find ship upgrade modules in space stations, crashed ships, or through trade with other players.

3. Can I change the color of my ship to any color I want?

Yes, once you have the necessary upgrade modules, you can choose from a wide range of colors to customize your ship.

4. Can I change the color of my ship multiple times?

Yes, you can change the color of your ship as many times as you like, provided you have the required upgrade modules.

5. Do ship color changes affect gameplay?

No, changing the color of your ship is purely cosmetic and does not impact gameplay mechanics.

6. Can other players see the color of my ship?

Yes, other players can see the customized color of your ship when playing in multiplayer mode.

7. Can I change the color of my ship’s interior?

No, currently, you can only change the color of the ship’s exterior.

8. Can I sell ship upgrade modules?

Yes, you can sell ship upgrade modules to other players or trade them for different modules.

9. Are ship upgrade modules expensive?

The cost of ship upgrade modules varies depending on their rarity and the demand in the player-driven economy.

10. Can I share ship customization presets with other players?

No, currently, there is no option to share ship customization presets with other players.

11. Can I customize other aspects of my ship, such as decals or patterns?

At the moment, ship customization is limited to changing the color of the ship. Decals and patterns are not customizable.

12. Can I change the color of my ship’s thrusters or other specific parts?

No, you can only change the overall color scheme of your ship, not individual parts or components.

13. Can I change the color of my ship’s weapons?

No, the color of your ship’s weapons remains unchanged after customizing the ship’s color.

14. Can I revert back to the default ship color?

Yes, you can always revert back to the default ship color if you change your mind or want to try a different customization.

15. Can I change the color of other players’ ships?

No, you can only change the color of your own ship. Other players’ ships will retain their original colors.

In conclusion, you can indeed change the color of your ship in No Man’s Sky by obtaining and installing ship upgrade modules. This customization option, along with the game’s procedural generation, multiplayer experience, base building, and frequent updates, adds depth and excitement to the game. Whether you’re exploring alone or with friends, No Man’s Sky offers a vast universe waiting to be discovered and customized.





