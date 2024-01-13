Can You Do Fias Quest After Burning The Erdtree



Can You Do Fia’s Quest After Burning The Erdtree?

Fia’s Quest is a popular side mission in the critically acclaimed role-playing game, “Octopath Traveler.” This quest revolves around Fia, one of the eight protagonists, and her journey to save her fellow villagers from a terrible curse. However, a burning question arises among players – can you undertake Fia’s Quest after burning the Erdtree? Let’s dive into this topic and explore some interesting facts about this quest.

1. Fia’s Quest Overview:

Fia’s Quest is available in the town of Flamesgrace, where players encounter a devastating event called the “Great Cathedral Blaze.” This event leads to the burning of the Erdtree, the sacred symbol of the Flamebearer, Fia’s deity. The quest revolves around Fia’s mission to restore her faith and save her village from a curse that threatens their lives.

2. Quest Availability:

Unfortunately, once the Erdtree has been burned, Fia’s Quest becomes unavailable. The quest is directly tied to the Erdtree’s existence, and without it, Fia’s motivation and purpose for embarking on her quest diminish. Therefore, it is crucial to complete Fia’s Quest before the events leading to the burning of the Erdtree unfold.

3. Precautions for Players:

Since Fia’s Quest is time-sensitive, it is essential to prioritize completing it before progressing too far in the main storyline. Players should ensure they explore Flamesgrace thoroughly and interact with all the NPCs to receive Fia’s Quest as early as possible. This way, they can avoid missing out on this captivating side quest.

4. Impact on the Storyline:

Completing Fia’s Quest adds depth to the overall narrative of “Octopath Traveler.” It offers insights into Fia’s character development, her relationship with her faith, and the challenges she overcomes to protect her village. While missing this quest doesn’t hinder the main storyline, it deprives players of a compelling character arc.

5. Importance of Side Quests:

“Octopath Traveler” is renowned for its intricate world-building, which includes numerous side quests that contribute to the overall storytelling experience. While Fia’s Quest is just one of the many side quests available, it showcases the game’s attention to detail and the developers’ commitment to creating a rich and immersive world for players to explore.

6. Alternate Playthroughs:

For players who have already missed Fia’s Quest, all hope is not lost. “Octopath Traveler” encourages multiple playthroughs, allowing players to experience different character stories and quests. By selecting Fia as the main protagonist in a subsequent playthrough, players can ensure they don’t miss out on her quest this time around.

Common Questions About Fia’s Quest:

1. Can I still continue the main storyline after missing Fia’s Quest?

Yes, missing Fia’s Quest does not hinder the main storyline. You can continue playing the game without any major impact.

2. Are there any other side quests I should prioritize?

While all side quests offer unique experiences, some particularly interesting quests to consider include Olberic’s “The Blade’s Trail” and Primrose’s “The Dancer’s Path.”

3. Can I replay completed side quests?

Unfortunately, once you complete a side quest, you cannot replay it within the same playthrough. However, you can experience it again through subsequent playthroughs.

4. Is it possible to save Fia’s village even after missing her quest?

No, Fia’s Quest is crucial for saving her village from the curse. Thus, completing the quest is necessary to ensure the safety of her fellow villagers.

5. Can I complete Fia’s Quest in a party with other characters?

Yes, you can invite other characters to join your party during Fia’s Quest. This allows for diverse gameplay and character interactions.

6. How long does it take to complete Fia’s Quest?

The length of Fia’s Quest depends on your playstyle and the choices you make. On average, it can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour to complete.

7. Can I complete Fia’s Quest if I accidentally burned the Erdtree?

Unfortunately, once the Erdtree is burned, Fia’s Quest becomes unavailable. It is essential to complete the quest before this event occurs.

8. Are there any other quests related to the burning of the Erdtree?

While Fia’s Quest is directly tied to the burning of the Erdtree, there are no other quests specifically related to this event.

9. Can I experience Fia’s Quest in the game’s post-game content?

Once the Erdtree is burned, Fia’s Quest becomes permanently unavailable, even in the post-game content.

10. Can I still recruit Fia if I miss her quest?

Yes, even if you miss Fia’s Quest, you can still recruit her as a playable character in your party.

11. Does Fia’s Quest provide any unique rewards?

Completing Fia’s Quest grants Fia a unique ability called “Forbidden Flame,” which can be useful in battles.

12. Can I learn more about Fia’s backstory through her quest?

Yes, Fia’s Quest dives deep into her backstory, providing players with insights into her faith, struggles, and determination.

13. Are there any other character-specific quests in the game?

Yes, each of the eight protagonists has their own unique side quest, offering an opportunity to explore their individual stories.

14. Can I complete Fia’s Quest in a multiplayer mode?

No, “Octopath Traveler” does not have a multiplayer mode. The game is designed for single-player experiences.

15. Can I revisit Flamesgrace after completing Fia’s Quest?

Yes, you can revisit Flamesgrace at any time during the game to explore further or interact with NPCs, even after completing Fia’s Quest.

In conclusion, while it is unfortunate that Fia’s Quest becomes unavailable after the burning of the Erdtree in “Octopath Traveler,” players can ensure they don’t miss out on this captivating side quest by completing it before this event occurs. The game’s attention to detail, rich storytelling, and numerous side quests, including Fia’s Quest, contribute to the overall immersive experience of this critically acclaimed RPG.





