

Can You Play Nintendo Switch Games On Steam Deck? Plus 6 Interesting Facts

The announcement of the Steam Deck, a handheld gaming device developed by Valve Corporation, has caused quite a stir in the gaming community. With its powerful hardware and ability to run PC games, many gamers have wondered if this device can also play Nintendo Switch games. In this article, we will explore this question and provide you with six interesting facts about the Steam Deck.

1. The Steam Deck’s Hardware:

The Steam Deck boasts an impressive hardware lineup, including a custom AMD APU with a quad-core Zen 2 CPU and a powerful RDNA 2 GPU. This hardware allows the device to run PC games smoothly. However, it does not have the same architecture as the Nintendo Switch, making it incompatible with Switch games out of the box.

2. Steam Deck’s Operating System:

The Steam Deck runs on SteamOS 3.0, which is based on Linux. While this operating system is designed to optimize PC game performance, it does not support Nintendo Switch games. Additionally, the Steam Deck’s software is more similar to a PC than a console, further limiting compatibility with Switch games.

3. Game Compatibility:

While the Steam Deck cannot play Nintendo Switch games directly, it may be possible to run emulators on the device that can simulate the Switch’s environment. However, this could potentially violate copyright laws and terms of service, so it is advised to proceed with caution.

4. Steam Deck’s Game Library:

The Steam Deck allows you to access your entire Steam library, which includes thousands of PC games. Valve has also stated that the device will support other game stores, such as Epic Games Store and GOG, further expanding the available game library. So while you may not be able to play Nintendo Switch games, you will have access to a vast selection of PC games.

5. Controller Support:

The Steam Deck features built-in controllers similar to those found on the Nintendo Switch, with analog sticks, buttons, and triggers. Additionally, it also supports external controllers, including Xbox and PlayStation controllers. This means you can enjoy a wide range of games with the controller of your choice.

6. Cross-Save and Cross-Play:

While the Steam Deck cannot directly play Nintendo Switch games, it is worth noting that some games offer cross-save and cross-play functionality. This means that if you own a game on both platforms, you may be able to transfer your progress or play with others across different systems.

Now, let’s address some common questions about the Steam Deck:

1. Can the Steam Deck play Nintendo Switch games?

No, the Steam Deck cannot play Nintendo Switch games natively.

2. Can I install an emulator to play Nintendo Switch games on the Steam Deck?

While it may be possible to install an emulator, it is important to note that this may violate copyright laws and terms of service.

3. What games can I play on the Steam Deck?

You can play PC games from platforms like Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on the Steam Deck.

4. Can I connect the Steam Deck to a TV?

Yes, the Steam Deck has a USB-C port that allows you to connect it to a TV or monitor using an HDMI adapter.

5. Can I use external controllers with the Steam Deck?

Yes, the Steam Deck supports various external controllers, including Xbox and PlayStation controllers.

6. Can I access my Steam library on the Steam Deck?

Yes, you can access your entire Steam library on the Steam Deck.

7. Does the Steam Deck have its own game store?

No, the Steam Deck does not have its own game store. It allows you to access various game stores, including Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

8. Can I use the Steam Deck for game streaming?

Yes, the Steam Deck supports game streaming, allowing you to play games remotely from your PC using Steam Remote Play or other streaming services.

9. Can I install other applications on the Steam Deck?

Yes, as the Steam Deck runs on SteamOS 3.0, which is based on Linux, you can install other Linux-compatible applications.

10. How long does the battery last on the Steam Deck?

Valve claims that the battery can last between 2 to 8 hours, depending on the game and usage.

11. Can I expand the storage on the Steam Deck?

Yes, the Steam Deck has a microSD card slot, allowing you to expand the storage capacity.

12. Can I use the Steam Deck as a PC?

While the Steam Deck is primarily designed as a handheld gaming device, you can connect it to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse, effectively turning it into a PC.

13. Can I play multiplayer games on the Steam Deck?

Yes, you can play multiplayer games on the Steam Deck, either locally with friends or online.

14. Does the Steam Deck support VR games?

No, the Steam Deck does not support VR games as it lacks the necessary hardware for virtual reality experiences.

15. When will the Steam Deck be released?

Valve plans to release the Steam Deck in December 2021, with pre-orders available starting July 16th.

In conclusion, while the Steam Deck cannot play Nintendo Switch games, it offers a powerful handheld gaming experience with access to a vast library of PC games. Its hardware, controller support, and cross-play functionality make it an enticing device for gamers. However, it is important to be aware of the limitations and legal implications when considering options for playing Nintendo Switch games on the Steam Deck.





