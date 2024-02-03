

Can You Trade Items In The Division: Everything You Need to Know

The Division, developed by Massive Entertainment and published by Ubisoft, is a popular action role-playing game set in a post-apocalyptic New York City. As an agent of the Strategic Homeland Division, players navigate the streets of Manhattan amidst a deadly pandemic to restore order and investigate the cause of the outbreak. One aspect of the game that has piqued the interest of players is the ability to trade items with others. In this article, we will explore whether or not you can trade items in The Division, along with some interesting facts, tricks, and answers to common questions.

Can You Trade Items in The Division?

Yes, you can trade items in The Division, but there are certain limitations and conditions to consider. The trading system was introduced in the game to promote cooperation and teamwork among players. It allows you to exchange items with other players who were present in your group when you acquired the item. However, there are a few rules to keep in mind:

1. Trading can only be done with players who were in your group when the item dropped. You cannot trade with players you meet randomly in the game world.

2. Each item can only be traded once. Once the item has been traded, it becomes bound to the receiving player and cannot be traded again.

3. There is a time limit for trading. You can only trade an item within two hours of acquiring it. After this time has passed, the item becomes untradeable.

4. Trading can only be done in safe zones. These safe zones are scattered throughout the game world and provide a secure environment for trading and interacting with other players.

5. Trading is only available in the Dark Zone for contaminated items. The Dark Zone is a PvPvE area where players can find more valuable loot but must extract it using helicopters. In the Dark Zone, you can trade contaminated items with other players, but be wary of potential betrayals.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. The trading system was implemented in response to player feedback. Initially, The Division did not have a trading feature, but due to popular demand, the developers added it in a later update.

2. Trading can be a great way to help friends or team members who may need a specific item or gear piece for their build. Cooperation and teamwork are essential in The Division, and trading enhances this aspect.

3. Trading can also be used strategically to optimize your build. If you have duplicate items or gear pieces that are not ideal for your playstyle, you can trade them with others who may find them more useful.

4. The trading system has its limitations to prevent abuse or exploitation. By imposing time restrictions and limiting trading to group members, the developers aim to maintain a fair and balanced economy within the game.

5. It’s important to communicate and coordinate with your team members before trading items. Make sure everyone agrees on the terms of the trade and that the item being traded will be beneficial to both parties involved.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Can I trade items with random players I meet in the game world?

No, trading can only be done with players who were in your group when the item dropped.

2. Can I trade an item multiple times?

No, each item can only be traded once. Once it has been traded, it becomes bound to the receiving player.

3. Is there a time limit for trading?

Yes, you can only trade an item within two hours of acquiring it. After this time has passed, the item becomes untradeable.

4. Where can I trade items?

Trading can only be done in safe zones, which are secure areas in the game world. In the Dark Zone, you can trade contaminated items.

5. Can I trade any item in the game?

Most items can be traded, but there are some exceptions, such as quest rewards or items with certain restrictions.

6. Can I trade currency or credits?

No, currency and credits cannot be traded between players.

7. What happens if I accidentally trade the wrong item?

Once an item is traded, it cannot be returned or reversed. Make sure you are careful and double-check before confirming a trade.

8. Can I trade items with players from other platforms?

No, trading is limited to players on the same platform (e.g., PC, Xbox, PlayStation).

9. Can I trade items with players from different regions?

Yes, trading is not restricted by regions. You can trade with players from different regions as long as they are on the same platform.

10. Can I trade items with players of a different level?

Yes, there are no level restrictions for trading items. You can trade with players of any level.

11. Can I trade items with players in my clan or group?

Yes, as long as the player was in your group when the item dropped, you can trade with them.

12. Can I trade items I received from the Dark Zone?

Yes, in the Dark Zone, you can trade contaminated items with other players.

13. Can I trade items with players who are not in my current session?

No, trading can only be done with players who are in the same session as you.

14. Can I trade items acquired before the trading feature was added?

No, the trading feature only applies to items acquired after its implementation.

15. Can I trade items with players who are not on my friends list?

Yes, you can trade with any player who was in your group when the item dropped, even if they are not on your friends list.

Final Thoughts:

The trading system in The Division adds an extra layer of cooperation and teamwork to the game. It allows players to help each other by exchanging items they may not need or finding gear that complements their playstyle. However, it’s important to remember the limitations and conditions of trading to avoid any misunderstandings or frustrations. Communicate with your team members, strategize your trades, and enjoy the collaborative aspect of The Division while exploring the post-apocalyptic streets of New York City.



