

Can You Trade Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon Go? Plus 6 Interesting Facts

Since its release in 2016, Pokemon Go has taken the world by storm, allowing players to catch and train their favorite Pokemon in an augmented reality world. One fascinating aspect of the game is the introduction of Shadow Pokemon, which are Pokemon captured by Team Rocket and corrupted for their nefarious purposes. Many players wonder if they can trade these unique creatures with their friends. In this article, we will explore the possibility of trading Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon Go, along with six interesting facts about these enigmatic creatures.

1. Can You Trade Shadow Pokemon?

Unfortunately, as of now, trading Shadow Pokemon is not possible in Pokemon Go. Niantic, the developer of the game, has not introduced this feature, likely due to the fact that Shadow Pokemon have a different power-up mechanic compared to regular Pokemon. It is uncertain if trading Shadow Pokemon will ever be allowed in the future, but for now, players can only trade regular Pokemon.

2. Shadow Pokemon: A Unique Twist

Shadow Pokemon are a unique addition to the Pokemon Go universe. These creatures have a dark aura surrounding them and have been corrupted by Team Rocket. When captured, they require purification to remove the dark influence and restore them to their natural state. This purification process involves spending Stardust and Candy, making Shadow Pokemon more challenging to power up compared to their regular counterparts.

3. Shadow Pokemon Have Frustrating Moves

When you capture a Shadow Pokemon, it typically comes with a frustrating move called “Frustration.” This move is powerful but lacks the strategic value of other moves available to regular Pokemon. To unlock a Shadow Pokemon’s full potential, players must purify it, which replaces Frustration with the more desirable move, “Return.” This purification process not only enhances the Pokemon’s moveset but also reduces the amount of Stardust and Candy required to power it up.

4. Shadow Pokemon: Aesthetic Appeal

While Shadow Pokemon have a dark and corrupted appearance, they can be quite appealing to collectors. The dark aura surrounding them gives them a unique and mysterious vibe, making them stand out among other Pokemon. Some players enjoy collecting Shadow Pokemon for their aesthetic value, even if they are not as powerful as their purified counterparts.

5. Purified Pokemon: A Boost in Power

After purifying a Shadow Pokemon, it becomes a purified Pokemon. Purified Pokemon have several advantages over regular Pokemon, making them sought after by trainers. They require less Stardust and Candy to power up, gain a 2-level boost in their IV stats, and have access to the exclusive move, Return. These benefits make purified Pokemon valuable additions to any trainer’s team.

6. Shadow Pokemon: Limited Availability

Shadow Pokemon are not as common as regular Pokemon in the wild. They can be encountered during Team Rocket invasions, where players battle against Team Rocket grunts and their leaders. These encounters offer a chance to capture Shadow Pokemon, but they are not guaranteed. The limited availability of Shadow Pokemon makes them even more intriguing to Pokemon Go players.

Now that we have explored some interesting facts about Shadow Pokemon, let’s address some common questions players have regarding these unique creatures:

1. Can you trade Shadow Pokemon with other players?

No, trading Shadow Pokemon is currently not possible in Pokemon Go.

2. Can you purify any Pokemon?

No, only Shadow Pokemon can be purified. Regular Pokemon do not require purification.

3. What is the benefit of purifying a Shadow Pokemon?

Purified Pokemon require less Stardust and Candy to power up, gain a 2-level boost in their IV stats, and have access to the exclusive move, Return.

4. Can you TM a Shadow Pokemon to change its moves?

No, Shadow Pokemon cannot learn new moves through the use of Technical Machines (TMs).

5. Can you TM a purified Pokemon to change its moves?

Yes, after purification, a Pokemon can learn new moves through the use of TMs.

6. Are Shadow Pokemon stronger than regular Pokemon?

Shadow Pokemon have a higher attack stat, but they also take more damage from opponents. After purification, their stats are boosted, making them more powerful than regular Pokemon.

7. Are Shadow Pokemon worth keeping?

Shadow Pokemon have a unique aesthetic appeal and can be valuable additions to collectors. However, they require purification to reach their full potential in battles.

8. How do you purify a Shadow Pokemon?

To purify a Shadow Pokemon, you need to spend Stardust and Candy. The amount required depends on the Pokemon’s level and species.

9. Can you evolve a Shadow Pokemon?

Yes, you can evolve a Shadow Pokemon, but it will retain its Shadow form. Purification does not change the Pokemon’s appearance.

10. Can you trade a purified Pokemon?

Yes, you can trade a purified Pokemon like any other regular Pokemon.

11. Can you trade Shadow Pokemon for regular Pokemon?

No, trading Shadow Pokemon is currently not possible in Pokemon Go.

12. Can Shadow Pokemon be used in raids and gym battles?

Yes, Shadow Pokemon can be used in raids and gym battles. However, their increased damage taken may make them less effective in certain situations.

13. Can Shadow Pokemon be shiny?

Yes, Shadow Pokemon can be shiny. However, the odds of encountering a shiny Shadow Pokemon are the same as encountering a shiny regular Pokemon.

14. Can Shadow Pokemon be used in PvP battles?

Yes, Shadow Pokemon can be used in PvP battles. However, their increased damage taken may require careful strategizing.

15. Will trading Shadow Pokemon ever be allowed in Pokemon Go?

Niantic has not announced any plans to allow trading of Shadow Pokemon. The future introduction of this feature remains uncertain.

In conclusion, while trading Shadow Pokemon is currently not possible in Pokemon Go, these unique creatures offer an intriguing twist to the game. With their dark aura, challenging purification process, and aesthetic appeal, Shadow Pokemon have captured the attention of players worldwide. Whether you choose to collect them for their unique appearance or power them up for battles, Shadow Pokemon add an exciting element to the Pokemon Go experience.





