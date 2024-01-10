

Can You Trade Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon Go? Plus 6 Interesting Facts

Pokémon Go, the immensely popular augmented reality mobile game, has captivated millions of players around the world. The game allows players to catch various Pokémon creatures, battle in gyms, and engage in trading with other players. One exciting addition to the game is the introduction of Shadow Pokémon, which has brought about a new level of strategy and excitement. In this article, we will explore whether you can trade Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon Go, along with six interesting facts about these unique creatures.

1. Can You Trade Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon Go?

Unfortunately, at the time of writing this article, it is not possible to trade Shadow Pokémon directly in Pokémon Go. Niantic, the developer of the game, has not implemented the feature to trade Shadow Pokémon with other players. However, this might change in the future as Niantic often introduces new updates and features to enhance the gameplay experience.

2. What Are Shadow Pokémon?

Shadow Pokémon are a special variant of regular Pokémon that have been corrupted by Team Rocket, a notorious group of villains in the Pokémon world. These creatures have glowing red eyes and a dark aura surrounding them, symbolizing their corrupted state. Shadow Pokémon are stronger in battle but require purification to unlock their full potential.

3. How Do You Obtain Shadow Pokémon?

To obtain a Shadow Pokémon, players need to defeat Team Rocket members in battle. These battles can be found at Team Rocket invasion stops, which appear randomly on the game’s map. Once defeated, players have the opportunity to catch the Shadow Pokémon that the Team Rocket member used in battle. It is worth noting that not all Pokémon have a Shadow variant.

4. How Does Purification Work?

Purification is the process of restoring a Shadow Pokémon to its normal state. To purify a Shadow Pokémon, players need to use a specific item called a Purification Stone. Once purified, the Pokémon’s CP (combat power) is boosted, and it learns a new charged move called Return. Additionally, the purified Pokémon becomes more friendly and loyal to its trainer.

5. Why Purify Shadow Pokémon?

Purifying a Shadow Pokémon offers several advantages. Firstly, purified Pokémon require less Stardust and Candy to power up and evolve compared to their non-purified counterparts. Secondly, the Purification process removes Frustration, a move that all Shadow Pokémon possess, and replaces it with Return, a move that deals damage based on the Pokémon’s friendship level with its trainer. Lastly, purified Pokémon receive a 2-point increase in each IV (individual value), making them potentially stronger overall.

6. Can You Use Shadow Pokémon in Raids and Gyms?

Yes, you can use Shadow Pokémon in raids and gym battles. Shadow Pokémon have boosted attack power, making them valuable assets in battles against tough opponents. However, their defense and HP (hit points) are reduced, making them more vulnerable to incoming attacks. It’s crucial to consider the trade-off between increased damage output and decreased survivability when using Shadow Pokémon in battles.

Now that we’ve covered the basics of Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon Go, let’s address some common questions players often have about these unique creatures.

1. Can Shadow Pokémon be shiny?

Yes, it is possible to encounter shiny Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon Go. However, the odds of encountering a shiny Shadow Pokémon are the same as encountering a shiny regular Pokémon.

2. Can you evolve Shadow Pokémon?

Yes, you can evolve Shadow Pokémon. Evolving a Shadow Pokémon will result in its evolution being a Shadow variant as well. However, it’s important to note that evolving a Shadow Pokémon does not increase its IVs or make it stronger.

3. Can you TM away Frustration from Shadow Pokémon?

Currently, players can only TM away Frustration during specific events called “Team GO Rocket Takeovers.” Outside of these events, Frustration cannot be TM’ed away.

4. Can Shadow Pokémon be traded after purification?

Yes, Shadow Pokémon can be traded after purification. Once a Shadow Pokémon is purified, it becomes a regular Pokémon and can be traded like any other Pokémon.

5. Can you TM away Return from purified Pokémon?

No, Return is a special move that cannot be TM’ed away. However, you can use an Elite TM to replace Return with another move if desired.

6. Can you transfer Shadow Pokémon?

Yes, you can transfer Shadow Pokémon just like any other Pokémon. However, it’s worth considering that Shadow Pokémon can’t be reacquired once transferred, so be cautious before deciding to transfer them.

7. Can Shadow Pokémon be shiny after purification?

No, Shadow Pokémon cannot be shiny after purification. If a Shadow Pokémon is shiny, it will remain shiny after purification.

8. Can you trade Shadow Pokémon for regular Pokémon?

Yes, you can trade Shadow Pokémon for regular Pokémon. However, it’s important to remember that Shadow Pokémon can’t be traded directly in Pokémon Go, so you’ll need to purify them first.

9. Can you trade Shadow Pokémon with lucky friends?

No, at present, you cannot trade Shadow Pokémon with lucky friends. This feature is not available in the game.

10. Can Shadow Pokémon be used in PvP battles?

Yes, Shadow Pokémon can be used in PvP (player versus player) battles. They can be formidable opponents due to their increased attack power, but their reduced defense and HP make them more susceptible to taking damage.

11. Can Shadow Pokémon be shiny in raids?

Yes, it is possible to encounter shiny Shadow Pokémon in raids. However, the odds of encountering a shiny Shadow Pokémon are the same as encountering a shiny regular Pokémon.

12. Can you purify a Shadow Pokémon without catching it?

No, you need to catch a Shadow Pokémon first before you can purify it. If you defeat a Team Rocket member but fail to catch their Shadow Pokémon, it will disappear.

13. Can you TM purified Pokémon?

Yes, you can use TMs on purified Pokémon just like any other Pokémon.

14. Can you use a lucky egg during purification?

No, using a lucky egg does not provide any additional benefits during the purification process.

15. Can you transfer purified Pokémon?

Yes, you can transfer purified Pokémon just like any other Pokémon. However, it’s important to consider their potential usefulness in battles or trading before deciding to transfer them.

In conclusion, while trading Shadow Pokémon directly is not currently possible in Pokémon Go, the addition of these corrupted creatures has brought a new level of excitement and strategy to the game. Whether you’re battling Team Rocket, purifying Shadow Pokémon, or utilizing their increased attack power in raids and gyms, these unique creatures offer a fresh and thrilling experience for Pokémon Go players around the world.





