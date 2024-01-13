

Can You Transfer Pokemon From Sun And Moon To ORAS?

Pokémon Sun and Moon, released in 2016, introduced players to the Alola region and a new generation of Pokémon. On the other hand, Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire (ORAS), released in 2014, took players back to the Hoenn region with enhanced graphics and gameplay. With both games being popular among Pokémon fans, a common question arises: can you transfer Pokémon from Sun and Moon to ORAS? Let’s find out.

The short answer is yes, you can transfer Pokémon from Sun and Moon to ORAS. However, there are some limitations and requirements to keep in mind. To transfer Pokémon between these games, you will need two Nintendo 3DS systems, as well as a copy of Pokémon Bank and Poké Transporter.

Pokémon Bank is a paid annual subscription service that allows players to store and manage up to 3,000 Pokémon. Meanwhile, Poké Transporter is a free companion app that works with Pokémon Bank to transfer Pokémon from the fifth-generation games (Black, White, Black 2, White 2) to the sixth and seventh-generation games (X, Y, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, Ultra Moon).

To transfer Pokémon from Sun and Moon to ORAS, follow these steps:

1. Ensure you have both Pokémon Bank and Poké Transporter installed on your Nintendo 3DS systems.

2. Open Pokémon Bank and select the game you want to transfer Pokémon from (Sun or Moon).

3. Choose the Pokémon you want to transfer and move them to Pokémon Bank’s transfer box.

4. Close Pokémon Bank and open Poké Transporter.

5. Select the game you want to transfer the Pokémon to (ORAS).

6. Transfer the Pokémon from Pokémon Bank’s transfer box to your ORAS game.

7. Open your ORAS game and retrieve your transferred Pokémon from the Pokémon Center’s deliveryman.

Now that you know how to transfer Pokémon from Sun and Moon to ORAS, let’s dive into six interesting facts about these games:

1. Mega Evolution: ORAS introduced the concept of Mega Evolution, allowing certain Pokémon to temporarily evolve into stronger forms during battles. This feature was not present in Sun and Moon.

2. Z-Moves: Sun and Moon introduced Z-Moves, powerful attacks that can be used once per battle by a Pokémon holding a Z-Crystal. ORAS does not include this feature.

3. Legendary Pokémon: Both games feature a variety of legendary Pokémon, but the specific ones you encounter differ. Sun and Moon have their own set of exclusive legendary Pokémon, while ORAS includes exclusive legendaries like Groudon and Kyogre.

4. Regional Variants: Sun and Moon introduced Alolan forms for some Pokémon, which have different typings and appearances compared to their original forms. ORAS does not have regional variants.

5. Storyline: The storylines in Sun and Moon and ORAS differ significantly. While Sun and Moon focus on the Alola region’s trials and the mysterious Ultra Beasts, ORAS centers around the battle between Team Magma and Team Aqua.

6. Graphics: ORAS features enhanced graphics and 3D models compared to Sun and Moon, thanks to the improved hardware capabilities of the Nintendo 3DS.

Common Questions:

1. Can I transfer Pokémon from Sun and Moon to ORAS?

– Yes, you can transfer Pokémon from Sun and Moon to ORAS using Pokémon Bank and Poké Transporter.

2. Do I need two Nintendo 3DS systems to transfer Pokémon?

– Yes, you need two Nintendo 3DS systems to transfer Pokémon between games.

3. How many Pokémon can I transfer at once?

– You can transfer up to 30 Pokémon at a time using Pokémon Bank and Poké Transporter.

4. Can I transfer my legendary Pokémon from Sun and Moon to ORAS?

– Yes, you can transfer legendary Pokémon from Sun and Moon to ORAS.

5. Can I transfer Pokémon from ORAS to Sun and Moon?

– No, you cannot transfer Pokémon from ORAS to Sun and Moon. The transfer is one-way.

6. Do I need to pay for Pokémon Bank and Poké Transporter?

– Pokémon Bank is a paid annual subscription service, while Poké Transporter is a free app.

7. Can I transfer Pokémon from older games to ORAS?

– Yes, you can transfer Pokémon from the fifth-generation games (Black, White, Black 2, White 2) to ORAS using Pokémon Bank and Poké Transporter.

8. Can I transfer Pokémon from ORAS to the newer Pokémon games?

– Yes, you can transfer Pokémon from ORAS to the newer Pokémon games, such as Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, and Ultra Moon.

9. Can I transfer Pokémon from Sun and Moon to Sword and Shield?

– No, Pokémon Bank and Poké Transporter are currently not compatible with Pokémon Sword and Shield.

10. Can I transfer Pokémon from Sun and Moon to Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!?

– No, you cannot transfer Pokémon from Sun and Moon to Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!.

11. Can I transfer items along with my Pokémon?

– No, items cannot be transferred between games using Pokémon Bank and Poké Transporter.

12. Can I transfer Pokémon from Sun and Moon to other players’ ORAS games?

– No, you can only transfer Pokémon between your own games using Pokémon Bank and Poké Transporter.

13. Can I transfer Pokémon from Sun and Moon to homebrewed or modified versions of ORAS?

– No, Pokémon Bank and Poké Transporter do not support homebrewed or modified versions of games.

14. Can I transfer Pokémon from Sun and Moon to Virtual Console versions of the older games?

– No, you cannot transfer Pokémon from Sun and Moon to Virtual Console versions of the older games.

15. Can I transfer Pokémon from Sun and Moon to the Pokémon Let’s Go games?

– No, you cannot transfer Pokémon from Sun and Moon to the Pokémon Let’s Go games.

In conclusion, transferring Pokémon from Sun and Moon to ORAS is possible with the help of Pokémon Bank and Poké Transporter. However, it’s important to keep in mind the limitations and requirements mentioned above. Enjoy exploring both games and building your dream team of Pokémon!





