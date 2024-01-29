

Cardinals Wide Receivers All Time: A Legacy of Greatness

The Arizona Cardinals have a storied history when it comes to their wide receivers. From Hall of Famers to record-breakers, the Cardinals have seen some elite talents grace their receiving corps over the years. In this article, we will delve into the history of Cardinals wide receivers all time, exploring their achievements, interesting facts, and answering some common questions about the position.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks about Cardinals Wide Receivers:

1. Larry Fitzgerald’s Legendary Career: Larry Fitzgerald is undoubtedly the most iconic wide receiver in Cardinals history. He has spent his entire career with the Cardinals since being drafted in 2004, and his longevity and consistency are truly remarkable. Fitzgerald has recorded over 17,000 receiving yards and 120 touchdowns, making him one of the greatest receivers of all time.

2. Anquan Boldin’s Rookie Record: Anquan Boldin burst onto the scene in 2003, setting a rookie record for the most receiving yards in a season with 1,377. Boldin’s impact was immediate, and he played a crucial role in leading the Cardinals to their first playoff appearance in over a decade.

3. Roy Green’s Versatility: Roy Green, who played for the Cardinals from 1979 to 1990, was a true Swiss Army knife. He started his career as a cornerback but transitioned to wide receiver in his third season. Green’s versatility allowed him to excel on both sides of the ball, making him a unique and valuable asset for the Cardinals.

4. David Boston’s Dominant Season: In 2001, David Boston had a breakout year, recording 1,598 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns. Boston’s combination of size, speed, and physicality made him a nightmare for opposing defenses. Unfortunately, injuries and off-field issues hindered his career after that remarkable season.

5. The Influence of Kurt Warner: While not a wide receiver himself, Kurt Warner’s arrival in Arizona in 2005 had a significant impact on the Cardinals’ passing game. With Warner under center, the Cardinals’ wide receivers flourished, benefiting from his accuracy and ability to read defenses. Warner’s presence elevated the play of Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin, resulting in some unforgettable moments for Cardinals fans.

15 Common Questions about Cardinals Wide Receivers:

1. Who is the greatest wide receiver in Cardinals history?

– Larry Fitzgerald is widely considered the greatest Cardinals wide receiver of all time.

2. Who holds the record for the most receiving yards in a single season?

– Anquan Boldin holds the record with 1,377 receiving yards in his rookie season in 2003.

3. How many Pro Bowl appearances does Larry Fitzgerald have?

– Fitzgerald has been selected to the Pro Bowl 11 times throughout his career.

4. Who is the Cardinals’ all-time leader in receiving touchdowns?

– Larry Fitzgerald holds the record with 120 career receiving touchdowns.

5. Which Cardinals wide receiver had the most 1,000-yard seasons?

– Larry Fitzgerald holds the record with 10 seasons surpassing 1,000 receiving yards.

6. Has a Cardinals wide receiver ever won the NFL MVP award?

– No, a Cardinals wide receiver has never won the NFL MVP award.

7. Who was the first Cardinals wide receiver to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

– Roy Green was the first Cardinals wide receiver to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

8. Which Cardinals wide receiver holds the record for the most receptions in a single season?

– Larry Fitzgerald holds the record with 109 receptions in the 2015 season.

9. Who was the Cardinals’ leading receiver in their Super Bowl appearance in 2008?

– Larry Fitzgerald had a remarkable postseason in 2008 and was the Cardinals’ leading receiver in their Super Bowl appearance, recording 30 receptions for 546 yards and 7 touchdowns.

10. Who is the youngest wide receiver to play for the Cardinals?

– Christian Kirk became the youngest wide receiver to play for the Cardinals when he made his debut at 21 years old in 2018.

11. How many Cardinals wide receivers have been named to the All-Pro First Team?

– Larry Fitzgerald has been named to the All-Pro First Team three times.

12. Who is the Cardinals’ all-time leader in receiving yards?

– Larry Fitzgerald holds the record with over 17,000 receiving yards.

13. Who holds the record for the most receptions in Cardinals history?

– Larry Fitzgerald holds the record with over 1,400 receptions.

14. Which Cardinals wide receiver had the most receiving yards in a single game?

– J.T. Smith holds the record with 248 receiving yards in a game against the Baltimore Colts in 1983.

15. How many Cardinals wide receivers have been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

– Two Cardinals wide receivers have been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Larry Fitzgerald (expected future induction) and Roy Green.

Final Thoughts:

The Cardinals’ wide receiver position has been blessed with exceptional talent throughout their history. From Larry Fitzgerald’s legendary career to Anquan Boldin’s record-breaking rookie season, Cardinals fans have witnessed some remarkable performances. The versatility of players like Roy Green and the impact of quarterback Kurt Warner further solidify the Cardinals’ wide receivers’ legacy. As the team continues to evolve, it will be exciting to see who will join the ranks of these Cardinals greats in the future.



