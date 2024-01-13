

Channels Where You Can Watch Night Court and 5 Interesting Facts

Night Court, the beloved American sitcom that aired from 1984 to 1992, continues to entertain audiences with its hilarious courtroom antics and quirky characters. If you’re a fan of the show or looking to dive into this classic series, you might be wondering where you can watch it. In this article, we’ll explore the channels where you can catch Night Court, along with some interesting facts about the show.

Channels Where You Can Watch Night Court:

1. TV Land: TV Land is a cable channel that specializes in airing classic television shows. Night Court frequently airs on this channel, allowing viewers to relive the fun-filled courtroom proceedings. Check your local listings for specific air times.

2. Antenna TV: Another great channel to catch Night Court is Antenna TV. This network dedicates itself to broadcasting classic TV shows, making it an ideal choice for fans of nostalgic sitcoms.

3. Hulu: For those who prefer streaming services, Hulu is a fantastic option. Night Court is available to stream on Hulu, allowing you to binge-watch all nine seasons at your own convenience.

4. Peacock: NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, also offers Night Court for streaming. Subscribers can enjoy the entire series and dive into the comedic world of Judge Harry Stone and his eccentric colleagues.

5. DVD and Blu-ray: If you’re a collector or prefer physical copies, you can find Night Court on DVD and Blu-ray. These sets often include bonus features like cast interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, providing a deeper look into the show.

Now that we know where to watch Night Court, let’s delve into some interesting facts about the series:

1. John Larroquette’s Emmy Success: John Larroquette, who portrayed the womanizing prosecutor Dan Fielding, won four consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series from 1985 to 1988. This achievement remains unmatched in the category.

2. Harry Anderson’s Magic Skills: Before becoming an actor, Harry Anderson, who played the unconventional Judge Harry Stone, was a skilled magician. He often incorporated his magic tricks into his stand-up comedy routines and even performed on shows like The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

3. The “Bull” Connection: Richard Moll, who portrayed the towering bailiff Bull Shannon, initially auditioned for the role of the prosecutor Dan Fielding. However, the producers felt that Moll was more suited for the bailiff character, leading to the creation of Bull Shannon.

4. Guest Star Galore: Night Court featured a plethora of guest stars throughout its run, including notable names like Michael J. Fox, Markie Post, and Mel Tormé. These guest appearances added to the show’s popularity and helped create memorable episodes.

5. The Shift to a Nighttime Setting: The original concept for Night Court involved a daytime courtroom. However, after realizing that the nighttime setting allowed for more comedic possibilities, the show’s creators made the switch. This decision proved to be a success, as Night Court became known for its zany nighttime courtroom antics.

Now, let’s address some common questions fans may have about Night Court:

1. When did Night Court first air?

Night Court first aired on January 4, 1984.

2. How many seasons of Night Court are there?

Night Court ran for a total of nine seasons, concluding on May 31, 1992.

3. Who played the main characters in Night Court?

The main characters in Night Court were Harry Anderson as Judge Harry Stone, John Larroquette as Dan Fielding, Markie Post as Christine Sullivan, Richard Moll as Bull Shannon, and Marsha Warfield as Roz Russell.

4. Is Night Court available to stream on Netflix?

As of now, Night Court is not available to stream on Netflix.

5. How many episodes of Night Court were produced?

A total of 193 episodes were produced during the nine-season run of Night Court.

6. Did Night Court win any awards?

Yes, Night Court won several awards, including two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series.

7. Where was Night Court set?

Night Court was set in Manhattan, New York City.

8. Is Night Court based on a real court?

No, Night Court is a fictional sitcom and not based on a real court.

9. Did any of the Night Court cast members appear in other sitcoms?

Yes, several cast members made guest appearances in other sitcoms, including John Larroquette in The John Larroquette Show and Markie Post in The Fall Guy.

10. What happened to the Night Court set after the show ended?

The Night Court set was dismantled after the series ended, with some props and set pieces being auctioned off.

11. Are there any plans for a Night Court revival or reboot?

As of now, there are no official plans for a Night Court revival or reboot.

12. What made Night Court unique compared to other sitcoms of its time?

Night Court stood out for its unconventional and zany humor, along with its talented ensemble cast.

13. Did Night Court tackle any serious issues in its episodes?

While primarily a comedy, Night Court occasionally touched on serious issues such as homelessness and mental health.

14. What is the most memorable episode of Night Court?

Opinions may vary, but many fans consider the episode “Death Threat” from season four to be one of the most memorable, as it explores the serious topic of death threats against judges.

Whether you choose to catch Night Court on TV, through streaming services, or by purchasing the DVD set, this timeless sitcom promises laughter and entertainment. So grab your gavel and get ready to experience the comedic chaos of Night Court.





