

The 2015 NFL Draft was a crucial moment for the Chicago Bears, as they were looking to rebuild and improve their roster after a disappointing season. With a new coaching staff led by John Fox, the Bears had high hopes for the future. In this article, we will evaluate the Chicago Bears’ 2015 draft grade, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks, addressing 15 common questions, and concluding with some final thoughts.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Trading Up for Kevin White: The Bears made a bold move by trading up in the 2015 draft to select wide receiver Kevin White with the seventh overall pick. Unfortunately, injuries hampered his career, and he never lived up to expectations. This decision highlighted the risk involved in trading up for unproven talent.

2. Stealing Eddie Goldman: In the second round, the Bears found great value by selecting defensive tackle Eddie Goldman with the 39th overall pick. Goldman became an integral part of the Bears’ defense, showcasing his strength and ability to disrupt opposing offenses. This pick demonstrated the Bears’ ability to find hidden gems in the draft.

3. Missed Opportunities: One of the biggest criticisms of the Bears’ 2015 draft was their failure to address their secondary needs. Despite having several talented defensive backs available, the Bears neglected the position throughout the draft, leading to ongoing struggles in their defensive backfield.

4. Value in Mid-Rounds: The Bears made some savvy picks in the mid-rounds of the draft. Players like Hroniss Grasu, a center drafted in the third round, and Jeremy Langford, a running back selected in the fourth round, showed promise early on in their careers. These mid-round selections demonstrated the Bears’ ability to find contributors beyond the first few rounds.

5. Overall Grade: While the 2015 draft class had its ups and downs, it ultimately received a mixed grade from analysts and experts. Some praised the Bears’ ability to find talent in later rounds, while others criticized their failure to address key needs. The final grade for the draft would reflect the long-term success of the players selected.

15 Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who were the Bears’ first-round picks in the 2015 draft?

The Bears traded up to select wide receiver Kevin White with the seventh overall pick.

2. Did Kevin White live up to expectations?

Unfortunately, White’s career was derailed by injuries, and he failed to meet the high expectations set for him.

3. Who was the best pick of the 2015 draft for the Bears?

Eddie Goldman, a defensive tackle selected in the second round, proved to be the best pick of the draft for the Bears.

4. Why did the Bears neglect their secondary needs in the draft?

This was a significant mistake by the Bears’ front office, and it remains unclear why they failed to address their secondary needs adequately.

5. Did any late-round picks make an impact?

Yes, players like Hroniss Grasu and Jeremy Langford made significant contributions early in their careers, showcasing the value of mid-round selections.

6. How did the 2015 draft class impact the Bears’ rebuilding process?

The 2015 draft class played a role in the Bears’ rebuilding process, but its overall impact was limited due to some missed opportunities and underwhelming performances.

7. Did the Bears’ coaching staff have input in the draft selections?

Yes, the coaching staff, led by John Fox, had a say in the draft selections, but the final decisions were made by the front office.

8. Were there any trades made during the 2015 draft by the Bears?

Yes, the Bears traded up to select Kevin White in the first round, showcasing their willingness to make bold moves.

9. How did the Bears’ rivals fare in the 2015 draft?

Evaluating the performance of rivals’ draft classes is beyond the scope of this article, but it is worth noting that divisional rivals such as the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions had mixed results in the draft.

10. Did the Bears address their offensive line needs in the draft?

The Bears did not specifically address their offensive line needs in the 2015 draft, focusing on other positions instead.

11. What were the expectations for the Bears’ 2015 draft class?

The expectations were high, as the Bears were in the midst of a rebuilding phase and hoped to find impact players who could contribute immediately.

12. How did the Bears’ 2015 draft compare to previous years?

The Bears’ 2015 draft class was considered average when compared to previous years, as it had its share of hits and misses.

13. Were there any notable undrafted free agent signings by the Bears in 2015?

While not specifically related to the draft, the Bears did sign undrafted free agent Cameron Meredith, who went on to have a productive career with the team.

14. Did the Bears have any compensatory picks in the 2015 draft?

No, the Bears did not receive any compensatory picks in the 2015 draft.

15. Did the Bears’ 2015 draft class have a long-term impact on the franchise?

The long-term impact of the Bears’ 2015 draft class was limited, with only a few players making notable contributions to the team.

Final Thoughts:

The Chicago Bears’ 2015 draft class was a mixed bag. While they found success with players like Eddie Goldman and some mid-round picks, the failure to address key needs and the disappointing performance of Kevin White cast a shadow over the class. The draft is a crucial opportunity to build a strong foundation for a team, and the Bears missed some golden opportunities in 2015. It serves as a reminder of the importance of thorough evaluation and strategic decision-making in the draft process. The Bears would need to learn from their mistakes and make better choices in subsequent drafts to build a competitive team.



