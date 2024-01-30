Chicago Bears Best Players 2016



Title: Chicago Bears Best Players of 2016: Unleashing the Monsters of the Midway

Introduction:

The Chicago Bears, one of the oldest and most storied franchises in the NFL, have seen their fair share of talented players throughout the years. In 2016, the Bears had a roster filled with exceptional athletes who left an indelible mark on the team’s history. In this article, we will explore five of the best players from the Chicago Bears’ 2016 season, along with interesting facts and tricks about them. Additionally, we will address fifteen common questions to provide a comprehensive understanding of these players’ impact. So, let’s dive into the world of the Monsters of the Midway!

1. Jordan Howard – The Rising Star:

Jordan Howard burst onto the scene as a rookie running back in 2016, leaving an immediate impact on the Bears’ offense. He finished second in the league in rushing yards that year, with an impressive 1,313 yards. Howard’s ability to break tackles and his knack for finding running lanes made him a force to be reckoned with. His exceptional rookie season earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl and set the stage for a promising career.

2. Akiem Hicks – The Dominant Force:

Akiem Hicks, a defensive lineman, brought a level of intensity and dominance to the Bears’ defense in 2016. With his imposing physical presence and exceptional strength, Hicks wreaked havoc on opposing offenses. He recorded 7.0 sacks and 54 tackles that season, earning him a Pro Bowl selection. Hicks’ ability to disrupt plays and provide constant pressure was instrumental in the Bears’ defensive success.

3. Leonard Floyd – The Versatile Linebacker:

Leonard Floyd, a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, showcased his versatility and athleticism as an outside linebacker for the Bears. His speed and agility allowed him to excel in both pass-rushing situations and pass coverage. Floyd recorded 7.0 sacks, 33 tackles, and a touchdown in his rookie season. His ability to impact the game in multiple facets made him a valuable asset to the Bears’ defense.

4. Kyle Long – The Veteran Leader:

Kyle Long, an offensive lineman, provided stability and leadership to the Bears’ offense in 2016. Long’s experience and versatility allowed him to excel at both guard and tackle positions. Despite battling injuries throughout the season, Long’s tenacity and determination never wavered. His presence on the offensive line helped create opportunities for the Bears’ running game and provided protection for the quarterbacks.

5. Cameron Meredith – The Unexpected Star:

Cameron Meredith, an undrafted free agent, emerged as a reliable wide receiver for the Bears in 2016. With injuries plaguing the Bears’ receiving corps, Meredith stepped up as the go-to target. He finished the season with 66 receptions, 888 yards, and four touchdowns. Meredith’s sure hands, route running, and ability to make contested catches solidified his status as one of the Bears’ best players that year.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Did you know that Jordan Howard set a franchise rookie record for rushing yards in the 2016 season, surpassing the previous record held by Matt Forte?

2. Akiem Hicks became the first Bears defensive lineman to be named to the Pro Bowl since Tommie Harris in 2007.

3. Leonard Floyd recorded two sacks, forced two fumbles, and scored a touchdown in a single game against the Green Bay Packers, showcasing his playmaking abilities.

4. Kyle Long is the son of Hall of Famer Howie Long and the younger brother of Chris Long, both of whom had successful NFL careers.

5. Cameron Meredith went undrafted in 2015 and played college football as a quarterback before transitioning to wide receiver in his senior year.

Common Questions:

1. Who was the Chicago Bears’ best player in 2016?

Answer: While it is subjective, Jordan Howard’s exceptional rookie season makes him a strong contender for the title of the Bears’ best player in 2016.

2. How did the Bears’ defense perform in 2016?

Answer: The Bears’ defense showed significant improvement in 2016, finishing in the top half of the league in several defensive categories.

3. Did any of the Bears’ 2016 players make the Pro Bowl?

Answer: Yes, Jordan Howard, Akiem Hicks, and Leonard Floyd all earned Pro Bowl selections for their outstanding performances.

4. How did the Bears’ offensive line fare in 2016?

Answer: Despite injuries, the Bears’ offensive line, led by Kyle Long, provided solid protection for the quarterbacks and created running lanes for Jordan Howard.

5. Were there any standout rookies on the Bears’ roster in 2016?

Answer: Yes, Jordan Howard and Leonard Floyd both had exceptional rookie seasons, making an immediate impact on the team.

6. Did the Bears make the playoffs in 2016?

Answer: Unfortunately, the Bears did not make the playoffs in 2016, finishing the season with a record of 3 wins and 13 losses.

7. How did Cameron Meredith emerge as a top receiver for the Bears?

Answer: Due to injuries to other receivers, Cameron Meredith stepped up and showcased his skills, earning the trust of the quarterbacks and coaches.

8. What were the Bears’ strengths and weaknesses in 2016?

Answer: The Bears’ strengths included a strong running game, a formidable defensive line, and emerging talent at wide receiver. Weaknesses included inconsistent quarterback play and injuries to key players.

9. How did the Bears’ record compare to previous seasons?

Answer: The Bears’ record in 2016 was a disappointment compared to previous seasons, as they finished with their worst record since 1973.

10. Did any of the Bears’ 2016 players receive any individual awards?

Answer: While they didn’t win any major awards, Jordan Howard and Leonard Floyd were both named to the NFL All-Rookie Team.

11. Who was the Bears’ head coach in 2016?

Answer: John Fox was the head coach of the Chicago Bears during the 2016 season.

12. How did the Bears’ offense change with the addition of Jordan Howard?

Answer: Jordan Howard brought a dynamic rushing attack to the Bears’ offense, providing balance and stability.

13. What was Leonard Floyd’s most memorable play in 2016?

Answer: Leonard Floyd’s most memorable play was a strip-sack against the Green Bay Packers, which he recovered in the end zone for a touchdown.

14. Did the Bears have any notable wins in 2016?

Answer: The Bears had a memorable victory against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8, winning by a score of 20-10.

15. Did any of the Bears’ 2016 players continue to have successful careers after that season?

Answer: Jordan Howard, Akiem Hicks, Leonard Floyd, and Cameron Meredith have all gone on to have successful careers in the NFL, with Howard being a two-time Pro Bowler.

Final Thoughts:

The 2016 season was a challenging one for the Chicago Bears, but it also showcased the emergence of several exceptional players who have contributed significantly to the team’s success since then. Jordan Howard, Akiem Hicks, Leonard Floyd, Kyle Long, and Cameron Meredith all left an indelible mark on the Bears’ history. Their skills, determination, and contributions to the team are a testament to the rich legacy of the Monsters of the Midway. As the Chicago Bears continue to strive for greatness, these players will forever be remembered as some of the best to have donned the navy and orange.



