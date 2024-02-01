Chicago Bears Running Backs 2014



The Chicago Bears have a storied history when it comes to their running backs. Over the years, they have boasted some of the most talented and electrifying players at the position. In 2014, the Bears had a solid group of running backs who made significant contributions to the team’s offense. In this article, we will delve into the Chicago Bears running backs of 2014, discussing their performance, interesting facts, common questions, and provide some final thoughts on their impact on the team.

Running Backs of 2014:

1. Matt Forte: Matt Forte was the workhorse of the Bears’ backfield in 2014. He rushed for 1,038 yards and caught 102 passes for 808 yards, making him one of the most versatile running backs in the league that year.

2. Ka’Deem Carey: Carey was a rookie in 2014, and although he had a limited role, he showed potential as a change-of-pace back. He rushed for 158 yards and caught 7 passes for 57 yards.

3. Shaun Draughn: Draughn was signed by the Bears mid-season to provide depth at the running back position. He contributed primarily on special teams and rushed for 74 yards.

4. Michael Ford: Ford was another backup running back who saw limited action in 2014. He rushed for 23 yards and caught 2 passes for 9 yards.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Matt Forte set an NFL record for the most receptions by a running back in a season with 102 catches in 2014. This showcased his exceptional pass-catching ability and versatility in the Bears’ offense.

2. Forte became the first player in NFL history to have over 1,000 rushing yards and 100 receptions in the same season. This achievement solidified his status as one of the league’s premier dual-threat running backs.

3. Ka’Deem Carey’s 2014 season marked the first time a Bears rookie running back rushed for over 150 yards since 2008 when Matt Forte accomplished the feat.

4. The Bears’ running back duo of Forte and Carey combined for over 1,200 rushing yards and 900 receiving yards in 2014, making them one of the most productive backfields in the league that year.

5. Despite the solid performances of Forte and Carey, the Bears struggled as a team in 2014, finishing with a disappointing 5-11 record. This highlighted the need for improvement in other areas of the team.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the leading rusher for the Bears in 2014?

Matt Forte was the leading rusher for the Bears in 2014, with 1,038 yards.

2. Did any of the Bears’ running backs make the Pro Bowl in 2014?

Yes, Matt Forte made the Pro Bowl in 2014 for his exceptional season.

3. How many touchdowns did Matt Forte score in 2014?

Forte scored 6 rushing touchdowns and 4 receiving touchdowns in 2014.

4. Did Ka’Deem Carey start any games in 2014?

No, Carey did not start any games in 2014, as he served as the backup to Matt Forte.

5. How many fumbles did the Bears’ running backs have in 2014?

The Bears’ running backs combined for 6 fumbles in 2014, with Matt Forte accounting for 4 of them.

6. What was the Bears’ overall record in 2014?

The Bears finished the 2014 season with a 5-11 record.

7. Did any of the Bears’ running backs have any long touchdown runs in 2014?

Yes, both Matt Forte and Ka’Deem Carey had long touchdown runs in 2014. Forte had a 32-yard touchdown run, while Carey had a 14-yard touchdown run.

8. How many catches did Matt Forte have in 2014?

Forte had an impressive 102 receptions in 2014, setting a record for most receptions by a running back in a single season.

9. Did any of the Bears’ running backs have any game-winning touchdowns in 2014?

No, none of the Bears’ running backs had any game-winning touchdowns in 2014.

10. How many years did Matt Forte play for the Bears?

Matt Forte played for the Chicago Bears for eight seasons, from 2008 to 2015.

11. What was the Bears’ offensive ranking in 2014?

The Bears’ offense ranked 21st in the league in 2014, with their rushing attack being a significant component of their overall production.

12. How many total yards did the Bears’ running backs accumulate in 2014?

The Bears’ running backs combined for 1,293 rushing yards and 862 receiving yards in 2014.

13. Did the Bears have any other notable running backs on their roster in 2014?

The Bears had Shaun Draughn and Michael Ford as backup running backs in 2014, but their contributions were limited.

14. How did the Bears’ running backs fare in terms of pass protection in 2014?

The Bears’ running backs were effective in pass protection in 2014, providing valuable support to the offensive line and quarterback Jay Cutler.

15. What was the Bears’ biggest weakness in their running game in 2014?

The Bears’ biggest weakness in their running game in 2014 was their inability to consistently establish a dominant rushing attack, relying heavily on Matt Forte’s versatility as a receiver.

Final Thoughts:

While the Chicago Bears had a productive group of running backs in 2014, their overall performance was overshadowed by the team’s disappointing 5-11 record. Matt Forte’s exceptional season, breaking records for receptions by a running back, showcased his incredible talent and versatility. Ka’Deem Carey also showed promise as a rookie, but the team’s struggles on both sides of the ball hindered their success. The Bears’ running backs provided a bright spot in an otherwise forgettable season, proving to be a vital component of the team’s offense.



