Chicago Bears Wide Receivers 2014



The Chicago Bears Wide Receivers of 2014: A Dynamic and Talented Squad

The Chicago Bears have a long and storied history in the National Football League (NFL), and their wide receivers have played a significant role in the team’s success. The 2014 season was no exception, as the Bears boasted a group of talented receivers who electrified fans with their skills and contributions to the team’s offense. In this article, we will delve into the Chicago Bears Wide Receivers of 2014, highlighting their interesting facts, tricks, and answering some common questions about this dynamic group.

Interesting Facts about the Chicago Bears Wide Receivers in 2014:

1. The Bears had a formidable duo in Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery. Marshall, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, recorded his seventh consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season in 2014. Jeffery, on the other hand, had his breakout year, amassing over 1,100 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, cementing himself as a rising star in the NFL.

2. The Bears also had an exciting rookie wide receiver in 2014, named Marquess Wilson. Wilson showed great promise, particularly in the final three games of the season, where he recorded 16 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown. Unfortunately, his progress was hampered by a season-ending injury in 2015.

3. The Bears’ wide receivers in 2014 had an impressive catch rate. They combined for 222 receptions out of 365 targets, resulting in a catch rate of 60.8%. This statistic demonstrates their effectiveness in hauling in passes and contributing to the team’s offensive success.

4. In addition to their receiving skills, the Bears’ wide receivers in 2014 were also known for their blocking abilities. They played a crucial role in opening up running lanes for the team’s running backs, showcasing their versatility and commitment to the overall success of the offense.

5. The Bears’ wide receiver corps in 2014 had a combined total of 3,077 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns. This production showcased their ability to make big plays and find the end zone, making them a potent offensive force.

Tricks of the Trade: What made the Chicago Bears Wide Receivers Stand Out

1. Stellar Route Running: One of the key reasons the Bears’ wide receivers were successful in 2014 was their ability to run precise routes. They consistently created separation from defenders, allowing them to make easy catches and gain yards after the catch.

2. Physicality: Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery, in particular, were known for their physicality. They used their size and strength to outmuscle defenders and win contested catches. Their physical presence made them difficult to defend and a nightmare matchup for opposing defensive backs.

3. Yards After Catch: The Bears’ wide receivers were excellent at gaining yards after the catch. They possessed the agility and elusiveness to make defenders miss and extend plays, turning short gains into significant yardage.

4. Red Zone Prowess: The Bears’ wide receivers excelled in the red zone, using their size and leaping ability to make contested catches and score touchdowns. Their ability to find the end zone was a crucial aspect of the team’s offensive success.

5. Chemistry with Quarterback: The Bears’ wide receivers had a strong rapport with their quarterback, Jay Cutler. They had a deep understanding of his preferences and tendencies, which allowed them to be in sync and make plays when it mattered most.

Common Questions about the Chicago Bears Wide Receivers in 2014:

1. Who were the starting wide receivers for the Bears in 2014?

– The starting wide receivers for the Bears in 2014 were Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery.

2. How many receiving yards did Brandon Marshall have in 2014?

– Brandon Marshall recorded 721 receiving yards in the 2014 season.

3. Did any of the Bears’ wide receivers make the Pro Bowl in 2014?

– Yes, Brandon Marshall made the Pro Bowl in 2014 for his exceptional performance.

4. How many touchdowns did Alshon Jeffery score in 2014?

– Alshon Jeffery scored 10 touchdowns in the 2014 season.

5. What was Marquess Wilson’s role in the Bears’ offense in 2014?

– Marquess Wilson played as the third wide receiver and showed great promise with his performance.

6. Who led the Bears in receiving yards in 2014?

– Alshon Jeffery led the Bears in receiving yards in 2014 with 1,133 yards.

7. Did any Bears’ wide receiver have a 100-yard receiving game in 2014?

– Yes, Alshon Jeffery had four 100-yard receiving games in 2014.

8. How many receptions did the Bears’ wide receivers have in 2014?

– The Bears’ wide receivers had a total of 222 receptions in 2014.

9. What was the catch rate of the Bears’ wide receivers in 2014?

– The catch rate of the Bears’ wide receivers in 2014 was 60.8%.

10. Did any of the Bears’ wide receivers have game-winning touchdowns in 2014?

– Yes, both Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery had game-winning touchdowns in the 2014 season.

11. Who had the most touchdowns among the Bears’ wide receivers in 2014?

– Alshon Jeffery had the most touchdowns among the Bears’ wide receivers in 2014 with 10.

12. Were the Bears’ wide receivers involved in the running game in 2014?

– Yes, the Bears’ wide receivers played a crucial role in blocking and opening up running lanes for the team’s running backs.

13. Did any of the Bears’ wide receivers have any significant injuries in 2014?

– No, the Bears’ wide receivers in 2014 did not suffer any significant injuries that caused them to miss games.

14. Did the Bears’ wide receivers have any game-changing plays in 2014?

– Yes, the Bears’ wide receivers had several game-changing plays, including long touchdown receptions and clutch catches in critical moments.

15. How did the Bears’ wide receivers contribute to the team’s overall success in 2014?

– The Bears’ wide receivers were instrumental in the team’s offensive success, providing a dynamic and versatile threat in the passing game. They consistently made big plays, scored touchdowns, and helped move the chains, ultimately contributing to the team’s victories.

Final Thoughts:

The Chicago Bears Wide Receivers of 2014 were a talented and exciting group to watch. Brandon Marshall, Alshon Jeffery, and Marquess Wilson brought their unique skills to the field and played a vital role in the team’s offensive success. Their precise route running, physicality, and ability to gain yards after the catch made them a formidable force for opposing defenses. With their contributions, the Bears’ wide receivers of 2014 left a lasting impact on the team’s history and provided fans with memorable moments on the gridiron.



