Chiefs Running Backs Last 10 Years



The Kansas City Chiefs, one of the most successful teams in the NFL, have had a rich history of talented running backs over the last 10 years. From explosive playmakers to reliable workhorses, the Chiefs have seen it all. In this article, we will dive into the Chiefs running backs of the past decade, exploring their impact on the team, interesting facts, tricks they utilized, and answers to common questions surrounding their performances.

1. Jamaal Charles – One of the most electrifying running backs in franchise history, Jamaal Charles played for the Chiefs from 2008 to 2016. He holds the franchise record for career rushing yards with 7,260 and is the only Chiefs running back to rush for over 1,000 yards in four different seasons.

2. Kareem Hunt – In 2017, Kareem Hunt burst onto the scene as a rookie and led the league in rushing yards with 1,327. His ability to break tackles and gain extra yards after contact made him a fan favorite. However, off-field issues resulted in his release from the team in 2018.

3. Spencer Ware – After Jamaal Charles suffered a season-ending injury in 2016, Spencer Ware stepped up and became the Chiefs’ primary running back. He showcased his versatility as a runner and receiver, finishing the season with over 1,300 scrimmage yards.

4. Damien Williams – Damien Williams joined the Chiefs in 2018 and quickly became a key contributor. He played a crucial role in the team’s Super Bowl-winning season in 2019, scoring two touchdowns in the final game. Williams was known for his ability to excel in big moments.

5. Clyde Edwards-Helaire – The most recent addition to the Chiefs’ running back arsenal, Clyde Edwards-Helaire was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he showcased his agility, vision, and pass-catching abilities, making an immediate impact on the team.

Now, let’s explore some interesting facts and tricks related to the Chiefs’ running backs over the last 10 years:

1. Fact: Jamaal Charles holds the record for the longest run in franchise history, with a 91-yard touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in 2009.

2. Fact: In his rookie season, Kareem Hunt set an NFL record for the most yards from scrimmage in a player’s first career game, with 246 yards against the New England Patriots in 2017.

3. Fact: Spencer Ware played college football as a wide receiver before transitioning to running back in the NFL. His experience as a receiver helped him become a dual-threat player for the Chiefs.

4. Trick: Jamaal Charles was known for his exceptional speed and agility. One of his tricks was his ability to change direction quickly, leaving defenders grasping at air. He would often make sharp cuts to evade tackles and gain extra yardage.

5. Trick: Damien Williams was known for his ability to excel in the passing game. He often acted as a safety valve for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, creating mismatches with linebackers and making impactful catches out of the backfield.

Now, let’s address some common questions about the Chiefs’ running backs of the last 10 years:

1. Who has been the most successful Chiefs running back in the last decade?

Jamaal Charles holds the title for the most successful Chiefs running back, holding numerous franchise records and earning multiple Pro Bowl selections.

2. What running back had the most impactful rookie season?

Kareem Hunt had the most impactful rookie season, leading the league in rushing yards and earning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2017.

3. Who had the most memorable play as a Chiefs running back?

Jamaal Charles’ 91-yard touchdown run against the Saints in 2009 is often considered one of the most memorable plays in Chiefs history.

4. What running back contributed the most to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning season?

Damien Williams played a vital role in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning season in 2019, scoring multiple touchdowns in the playoffs, including the game-sealing touchdown in the final game.

5. How has Clyde Edwards-Helaire impacted the Chiefs’ offense?

Clyde Edwards-Helaire brought a dynamic element to the Chiefs’ offense with his ability to run between the tackles, catch passes out of the backfield, and contribute in the red zone.

6. Which Chiefs running back had the best receiving skills?

Damien Williams showcased the best receiving skills among the Chiefs’ running backs of the last decade. He was a reliable target for Patrick Mahomes and made clutch catches in critical moments.

7. How did Spencer Ware handle the transition from receiver to running back?

Spencer Ware’s transition from receiver to running back was seamless. His experience as a wideout helped him become an effective pass-catcher out of the backfield, adding another dimension to his game.

8. Who was the most durable running back for the Chiefs?

Jamaal Charles was the most durable running back for the Chiefs, consistently staying healthy and providing a reliable presence in the backfield.

9. What made Kareem Hunt such a dangerous runner?

Kareem Hunt’s ability to break tackles and gain extra yards after contact made him a dangerous runner. He had a low center of gravity, allowing him to bounce off defenders and continue running.

10. How did the Chiefs utilize Jamaal Charles’ speed and agility?

The Chiefs often utilized Jamaal Charles’ speed and agility by designing plays that allowed him to get to the edge quickly. They would frequently use him on outside runs and screen passes to maximize his open-field ability.

11. Did any of the Chiefs’ running backs excel in pass protection?

While all the Chiefs’ running backs were competent in pass protection, Spencer Ware was particularly effective in picking up blitzes and protecting the quarterback.

12. Which running back had the best yards per carry average?

Jamaal Charles had the best yards per carry average among the Chiefs’ running backs of the last decade, averaging 5.4 yards per carry over his career.

13. How did the Chiefs’ running backs contribute to the team’s success?

The Chiefs’ running backs contributed to the team’s success by providing balance to the offense, taking pressure off the passing game, and keeping the opposing defense on its toes.

14. Who was the Chiefs’ leading rusher in their Super Bowl-winning season?

Damien Williams led the Chiefs in rushing yards during their Super Bowl-winning season, providing a consistent ground game throughout the playoffs.

15. How did Clyde Edwards-Helaire handle the pressure of being a first-round pick?

Clyde Edwards-Helaire handled the pressure of being a first-round pick exceptionally well, showcasing his maturity, work ethic, and ability to perform in high-pressure situations.

In conclusion, the Kansas City Chiefs have been fortunate to have a talented group of running backs over the last 10 years. From the record-setting performances of Jamaal Charles to the explosive rookie season of Kareem Hunt and the recent impact of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, these running backs have left an indelible mark on the franchise. With their unique skills, contributions to the team’s success, and ability to create memorable moments, the Chiefs’ running backs have played a crucial role in the team’s journey to becoming one of the NFL’s elite.



