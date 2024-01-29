Chiefs Running Backs Last 5 Years



Title: The Evolution of Chiefs Running Backs: A Look Back at the Last 5 Years

Introduction:

The Kansas City Chiefs have experienced tremendous success in recent years, thanks in part to their talented group of running backs. From their explosive playmaking abilities to their versatility in both rushing and receiving, the Chiefs’ running backs have played a crucial role in the team’s offensive scheme. In this article, we will delve into the last five years of Chiefs running backs, highlighting their achievements, interesting facts, and answering common questions about their performance.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Explosive Playmakers: Over the last five years, Chiefs running backs have consistently displayed explosive playmaking abilities. They have averaged over 1,900 rushing yards per season and have contributed significantly to the team’s scoring, with an average of 15 rushing touchdowns per season.

2. Dual-Threat Backs: Chiefs running backs have excelled not only in rushing but also in receiving. In the past five seasons, they have amassed an average of 600 receiving yards per year, showcasing their versatility and ability to contribute in multiple facets of the game.

3. The Kareem Hunt Era: From 2017-2018, Kareem Hunt emerged as one of the most exciting young running backs in the league. In his rookie season, he led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,327 yards, averaging an impressive 4.9 yards per carry. Hunt’s dynamic playing style and ability to break tackles made him a fan favorite during his time with the Chiefs.

4. Damien Williams’ Heroics: In the 2019 season, Damien Williams stepped up in a big way for the Chiefs. Following an injury to starter Kareem Hunt, Williams took over as the lead back and delivered several clutch performances. He recorded a total of 498 rushing yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry, and scored six rushing touchdowns. Williams also made significant contributions as a receiver, making him a valuable asset in their Super Bowl-winning season.

5. Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s Arrival: In 2020, the Chiefs drafted Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round. Edwards-Helaire quickly made an impact, showcasing his exceptional balance, elusive running style, and ability to break tackles. Despite missing a few games due to injury, he finished the season with 803 rushing yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the Chiefs’ leading rusher in the last five years?

– Kareem Hunt led the Chiefs in rushing from 2017-2018, accumulating 2,151 yards over the two seasons.

2. Which running back scored the most touchdowns during this period?

– Damien Williams scored the most rushing touchdowns with 12 over the last five years.

3. How has the Chiefs’ offensive scheme utilized their running backs?

– The Chiefs’ offensive scheme under head coach Andy Reid emphasizes an effective passing game, but their running backs have played a crucial role in maintaining a balanced attack. They often contribute as receivers and are used in various run schemes to keep defenses guessing.

4. Who had the highest rushing average among Chiefs running backs?

– Jamaal Charles holds the highest rushing average among Chiefs running backs in the last five years, averaging 5.0 yards per carry before leaving the team in 2017.

5. How have Chiefs running backs fared in the playoffs?

– Chiefs running backs have continued to perform well in the playoffs. Damien Williams, in particular, has been exceptional, recording 377 rushing yards, averaging 6.0 yards per carry, and scoring six touchdowns in postseason play.

6. Who was the Chiefs’ leading receiver among running backs?

– Kareem Hunt was the Chiefs’ leading receiver among running backs during his time with the team, amassing 833 receiving yards from 2017-2018.

7. How have Chiefs running backs contributed to the team’s success?

– Chiefs running backs have been instrumental in the team’s success, providing a balanced offensive attack and contributing to the team’s Super Bowl victory in the 2019 season.

8. Have the Chiefs utilized a running back by committee approach?

– While the Chiefs have occasionally utilized a running back by committee approach, they have typically relied on a featured back, such as Kareem Hunt or Damien Williams, to carry the majority of the workload.

9. How has the Chiefs’ offensive line impacted the performance of their running backs?

– The Chiefs’ offensive line has undergone changes over the last five years, but their ability to create running lanes and provide pass protection has greatly influenced the performance of their running backs.

10. What sets Clyde Edwards-Helaire apart from previous Chiefs running backs?

– Clyde Edwards-Helaire brings a unique blend of agility, balance, and vision to the Chiefs’ backfield. His ability to make defenders miss and break tackles sets him apart from previous running backs.

11. Has the Chiefs’ running back group been prone to injuries?

– The Chiefs’ running back group has faced some injury concerns in recent years. Kareem Hunt’s departure in 2018 and Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s mid-season injury in 2020 are notable examples of the challenges faced by the group.

12. How have Chiefs running backs contributed to the passing game?

– Chiefs running backs have excelled in the passing game, often serving as reliable check-down options for the quarterbacks. They are utilized in screen passes and designed plays to exploit mismatches against linebackers.

13. Have the Chiefs prioritized drafting running backs in recent years?

– The Chiefs have shown a willingness to draft running backs in recent years, as demonstrated by their selection of Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

14. What other skills do Chiefs running backs possess?

– Chiefs running backs have showcased exceptional pass-blocking skills, allowing their quarterbacks more time in the pocket. Their ability to diagnose and pick up blitzes has been crucial to the success of the team’s passing game.

15. How have Chiefs running backs contributed to the team’s culture?

– Chiefs running backs have embodied the team’s culture of hard work, determination, and resilience. Their ability to make big plays and consistently contribute in both the running and passing game has endeared them to fans and teammates alike.

Final Thoughts:

The Kansas City Chiefs have been fortunate to have a talented group of running backs over the last five years. From Kareem Hunt’s explosive rookie season to Damien Williams’ clutch performances in the playoffs and the arrival of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, each running back has brought their unique strengths to the team. As the Chiefs continue to build on their success, their running backs will undoubtedly play a vital role in maintaining their offensive dominance.



