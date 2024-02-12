

Chords For Easy Guitar Songs in 2024

Playing guitar is a fulfilling and enjoyable hobby that allows you to express your creativity and entertain others. Learning to play your favorite songs on the guitar can be a great way to start your musical journey. In this article, we will explore nine easy guitar songs that you can play using simple chords, along with interesting details about each song.

1. “Wonderwall” – Oasis

“Wonderwall” by Oasis is a timeless classic that every beginner guitarist should have in their repertoire. The song is played with four chords: Em, G, D, and A7sus4. It features a catchy melody and strumming pattern that is easy to pick up. Released in 1995, this song has become an anthem for many generations.

2. “Horse with No Name” – America

This iconic song by America is incredibly easy to play, making it perfect for beginners. It uses only two chords throughout the entire song: Em7 and D6/9. “Horse with No Name” has a mellow and soothing vibe that will transport you to the American Southwest.

3. “Let It Be” – The Beatles

“Let It Be” is a masterpiece by the legendary band, The Beatles. This song is played with four chords: C, G, Am, and F. The simplicity of the chord progression allows beginners to focus on the beautiful lyrics and melody. Released in 1970, this song continues to resonate with people of all ages.

4. “Blowin’ in the Wind” – Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan’s “Blowin’ in the Wind” is a powerful folk song that carries a timeless message. The song uses three chords: G, C, and D. The repetitive chord progression and simple strumming pattern make it an ideal choice for beginners. This song, released in 1962, became an anthem for the civil rights movement.

5. “Riptide” – Vance Joy

“Riptide” by Vance Joy is a catchy and upbeat song that gained popularity in recent years. The song uses four chords: Am, G, C, and F. Its infectious melody and joyful lyrics make it a crowd favorite. Released in 2013, this song is sure to get everyone singing along.

6. “Brown Eyed Girl” – Van Morrison

“Brown Eyed Girl” is a classic rock song by Van Morrison that is loved by audiences of all ages. The song is played with four chords: G, C, D, and Em. Its upbeat tempo and memorable chorus make it a fun song to play and sing along to. Released in 1967, this song continues to be a hit at parties and gatherings.

7. “Hey Soul Sister” – Train

“Hey Soul Sister” is a feel-good song by Train that is perfect for beginners to practice their strumming skills. The song uses four chords: C, G, Am, and F. Its catchy melody and positive lyrics have made it a favorite among fans since its release in 2009.

8. “Wagon Wheel” – Old Crow Medicine Show

“Wagon Wheel” is a folk song that gained popularity through the rendition by Old Crow Medicine Show. The song uses four chords: G, D, Em, and C. Its infectious melody and relatable lyrics make it a great choice for sing-alongs. Although the song was released in 2004, it continues to be a staple in many acoustic performances.

9. “Ho Hey” – The Lumineers

The Lumineers’ “Ho Hey” is a folk-rock song that skyrocketed in popularity upon its release in 2012. The song uses three chords: C, F, and G. Its energetic strumming pattern and catchy chorus make it an excellent choice for beginners. “Ho Hey” is a crowd-pleaser that is sure to get everyone clapping and singing along.

Now that we’ve explored some easy guitar songs, let’s address some common questions beginner guitarists may have:

1. How long does it take to learn guitar songs?

The time it takes to learn guitar songs varies from person to person. With consistent practice, you can start playing easy songs within a few weeks or months.

2. Do I need to know music theory to play guitar songs?

While music theory can enhance your understanding of the instrument, it is not necessary to know it to play guitar songs. Learning basic chords and strumming patterns can get you started.

3. How do I strum the guitar?

Strumming involves using a pick or your fingers to brush across the strings in a rhythmic pattern. Start with simple downstrokes and gradually incorporate upstrokes for more complex patterns.

4. Can I play guitar songs without a capo?

Yes, you can play guitar songs without a capo. However, using a capo can help you change the key of a song and make it easier to play.

5. How often should I practice guitar?

Consistency is key when learning guitar. Aim to practice at least 20 minutes a day, but feel free to practice more if you have the time and motivation.

6. Should I learn to read guitar tabs or sheet music?

Both guitar tabs and sheet music have their advantages. Tabs are easier to read for beginners, while sheet music provides more detailed musical notation. It’s beneficial to learn both over time.

7. How do I transition between chords smoothly?

Smooth chord transitions come with practice. Start by practicing chord changes slowly, then gradually increase your speed. Focus on lifting your fingers off the strings as little as possible during transitions.

8. How do I improve my strumming technique?

To improve your strumming technique, start with simple patterns and gradually increase the complexity. Practice with a metronome to develop a steady rhythm.

9. Should I learn fingerpicking or strumming first?

It’s generally recommended to start with strumming before diving into fingerpicking. Strumming provides a solid foundation for rhythm and timing.

10. How do I tune my guitar?

You can tune your guitar using a tuner or by using the “5th fret method.” Play the 5th fret of the low E string and match it with the open A string, continuing this process for the remaining strings.

11. Can I play these songs on an acoustic guitar?

Absolutely! All the songs mentioned in this article can be played on an acoustic guitar.

12. Are there any shortcuts to learning guitar?

While there are no shortcuts to becoming a proficient guitarist, consistent practice and dedication will help you progress faster.

13. Should I learn chords or scales first?

It is recommended to start with chords before diving into scales. Chords provide a foundation for playing songs, while scales help with melody and improvisation.

14. How can I make chord changes easier?

Practice transitioning between chords slowly and accurately. Gradually increase your speed as you become more comfortable. Additionally, try using common chord shapes to make transitions smoother.

15. Can I play these songs with a pick or my fingers?

You can play these songs with a pick or your fingers, depending on your preference. Experiment with different techniques to find what feels most comfortable for you.

16. How do I know which chords to use in a song?

The chords used in a song are typically indicated by the song’s sheet music, chord charts, or guitar tabs. You can also use your ear to identify the chords by listening to the song.

17. What should I do if my fingers hurt when playing guitar?

It’s normal for your fingers to feel sore when you first start playing guitar. Take breaks when needed, and gradually build up calluses. Over time, your fingers will toughen up, and the discomfort will subside.

In conclusion, learning easy guitar songs is an exciting and rewarding journey. Through practice and dedication, you can master these songs and expand your repertoire. Remember to have fun while playing, and don’t be afraid to experiment with different techniques. Happy strumming!

Final Thoughts:

Playing guitar is a lifelong journey that offers endless possibilities for creativity and self-expression. By starting with these easy guitar songs, you can build a strong foundation and grow as a guitarist. Remember to be patient with yourself and enjoy the process. With consistent practice and a positive mindset, you’ll be playing your favorite songs in no time. So grab your guitar, strum away, and let the music take you on an incredible journey!



