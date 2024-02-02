Cleveland Brown Draft Picks 2017

[ad_1]

Title: Cleveland Browns Draft Picks 2017: A Promising Future for the Dawg Pound

Introduction:

The Cleveland Browns, known as the “Dawg Pound,” have had their fair share of struggles in recent years. However, the 2017 NFL Draft brought a ray of hope for the franchise, as they selected several talented players who have the potential to turn the team’s fortunes around. In this article, we will explore the Cleveland Browns’ draft picks of 2017, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks about these players. We will also address 15 common questions related to the draft picks and conclude with some final thoughts on the team’s future.

Five Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Myles Garrett: The Browns’ first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft was Myles Garrett, a defensive end from Texas A&M. Garrett possessed exceptional athleticism, strength, and speed, making him a dominant force on the field. One interesting fact about Garrett is that he holds the record for the highest vertical jump by a defensive lineman at the NFL Combine, demonstrating his explosive power.

2. Jabrill Peppers: The Browns selected Jabrill Peppers, a versatile player from the University of Michigan, with the 25th overall pick. Peppers played multiple positions in college, including safety, linebacker, and running back. His trick lies in his ability to adapt to different roles, which provides the Browns with a player who can contribute in various ways and keep opponents guessing.

3. David Njoku: The Browns traded up to acquire the 29th overall pick and selected David Njoku, a tight end from the University of Miami. Njoku possesses exceptional athleticism and strong hands, which make him a reliable target in the passing game. One interesting fact about Njoku is that he was a former high school national champion in the high jump, demonstrating his leaping ability and potential for spectacular catches.

4. DeShone Kizer: In the second round, the Browns drafted DeShone Kizer, a quarterback from the University of Notre Dame. Kizer has a strong arm and impressive size, which allows him to make difficult throws and withstand pressure in the pocket. One trick that Kizer possesses is his ability to extend plays with his mobility, making him a dual-threat quarterback who can escape the pocket and make plays with his legs.

5. Larry Ogunjobi: The Browns selected Larry Ogunjobi, a defensive tackle from Charlotte, with the 65th overall pick. Ogunjobi is known for his quickness off the line and his ability to disrupt opposing offenses. One interesting fact about Ogunjobi is that he was the first player ever drafted from the University of Charlotte, making him a trailblazer for his alma mater.

15 Common Questions and Answers:

1. How many draft picks did the Cleveland Browns have in 2017?

The Browns had 10 draft picks in 2017.

2. Who was the first overall pick for the Browns in 2017?

The Browns selected Myles Garrett, a defensive end from Texas A&M, as the first overall pick.

3. What positions did the Browns focus on in the 2017 draft?

The Browns focused on improving their defense and also addressed their quarterback and tight end positions.

4. Did the Browns trade any draft picks in 2017?

Yes, the Browns made several trades during the 2017 draft, including trading up to acquire the 29th overall pick to select David Njoku.

5. What makes Myles Garrett a standout player?

Garrett’s exceptional athleticism, strength, and speed make him a dominant force on the field. He also holds the record for the highest vertical jump by a defensive lineman at the NFL Combine.

6. How can Jabrill Peppers contribute to the Browns?

Peppers’ versatility allows him to play multiple positions, making him a valuable asset on both defense and special teams.

7. What are David Njoku’s strengths as a tight end?

Njoku’s exceptional athleticism and strong hands make him a reliable target in the passing game.

8. Can DeShone Kizer be the Browns’ franchise quarterback?

Kizer has the potential to become the Browns’ franchise quarterback due to his strong arm, size, and mobility.

9. How does Larry Ogunjobi add to the Browns’ defensive line?

Ogunjobi’s quickness off the line and disruptive abilities make him a valuable addition to the Browns’ defensive line.

10. Did any of the Browns’ draft picks win any awards in college?

Jabrill Peppers won the Paul Hornung Award in college, which is given to the most versatile player in college football.

11. How have the Browns’ draft picks performed since 2017?

The performance of the Browns’ 2017 draft picks has been mixed, with some players showing promise while others have struggled to make an impact.

12. Did any of the Browns’ draft picks make the Pro Bowl?

As of now, none of the Browns’ 2017 draft picks have made the Pro Bowl.

13. Have any of the Browns’ draft picks been traded or released?

A few of the Browns’ 2017 draft picks have been traded or released, reflecting the team’s ongoing evaluation and adjustments.

14. What impact did the 2017 draft picks have on the Browns’ overall performance?

While the impact of the 2017 draft picks varied, they laid the foundation for the team’s rebuilding process and injected talent into key positions.

15. Are the Browns expected to have a successful future based on their 2017 draft picks?

Although success is not guaranteed, the Browns’ 2017 draft picks provided a strong foundation for the team’s future, giving fans hope of a successful turnaround.

Final Thoughts:

The Cleveland Browns’ 2017 draft picks injected talent, versatility, and potential into the team. While their success as a unit is yet to be fully realized, the Browns’ draft selections have laid the groundwork for a promising future. With players like Myles Garrett, Jabrill Peppers, David Njoku, DeShone Kizer, and Larry Ogunjobi, the Dawg Pound has reasons to be excited and hopeful for a turnaround in the team’s fortunes. As the players continue to develop and the team evolves, only time will tell if the 2017 draft class will be the catalyst for the Browns’ long-awaited success.

