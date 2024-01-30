Cleveland Browns Defense Ranking 2017



The Cleveland Browns Defense Ranking in 2017: A Closer Look

The Cleveland Browns, a storied franchise in the National Football League, have gone through their fair share of struggles in recent years. Particularly, their defense has been a major area of concern. In this article, we will delve into the Cleveland Browns defense ranking in 2017, exploring interesting facts and tricks, and answering common questions surrounding their performance.

Interesting Facts:

1. Historic Struggles: The Browns defense has faced significant challenges in recent years. Since 2012, they have ranked in the bottom half of the league in total defense every season except 2014, where they ranked 23rd.

2. Young Talent: Despite their struggles, the Browns defense showcased some promising young talent in 2017. Rookies Myles Garrett and Jabrill Peppers made an immediate impact, bringing much-needed energy and playmaking ability to the team.

3. Improved Rush Defense: In 2017, the Browns defense made significant strides in their rush defense. They improved from ranking 31st in rush defense in 2016 to 7th in 2017, a remarkable turnaround. This improvement can be attributed to the addition of talented players like Jamie Collins and Christian Kirksey, as well as the emergence of young defensive linemen.

4. Struggles Against the Pass: While the Browns defense showed improvement against the run, they still struggled against the pass. They ranked 19th in pass defense in 2017, allowing an average of 230.2 passing yards per game. This highlights an area that needs further improvement in future seasons.

5. Lack of Takeaways: One glaring weakness of the Browns defense in 2017 was their inability to generate turnovers. They finished the season with only 13 takeaways, tied for the fewest in the league. Creating turnovers is crucial in winning games, and this is an area the Browns defense must focus on improving.

Tricks for Improvement:

1. Utilize Myles Garrett’s Skills: Myles Garrett, the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, has immense talent and potential. The Browns should find creative ways to maximize his impact on the field, using him in different positions and schemes to disrupt opposing offenses.

2. Improve Secondary Depth: To bolster their pass defense, the Browns should invest in strengthening their secondary. This could be achieved through the draft or free agency, bringing in experienced players who can provide stability and consistency in coverage.

3. Develop Young Linebackers: The Browns have a solid foundation with young linebackers like Joe Schobert and Jamie Collins. Investing in their development and providing them with the necessary resources to improve their skills will contribute to a stronger defense overall.

4. Increase Blitz Packages: The Browns defense should consider incorporating more blitz packages into their defensive scheme. This would add an element of surprise and put pressure on opposing quarterbacks, potentially leading to more sacks and turnovers.

5. Enhance Communication: Effective communication among defensive players is crucial to prevent breakdowns and miscommunications. The Browns defense should prioritize building chemistry and ensuring seamless communication on the field, reducing blown coverages and missed assignments.

Common Questions:

1. How did the Cleveland Browns defense rank in the league in 2017?

The Cleveland Browns defense ranked 14th in the league in total defense in 2017, allowing an average of 328.1 yards per game.

2. Who were the key players on the Browns defense in 2017?

Key players on the Browns defense in 2017 included Myles Garrett, Jamie Collins, Christian Kirksey, and Joe Schobert.

3. Did the Browns defense show any improvement from previous seasons?

Yes, the Browns defense showed improvement in their rush defense, jumping from 31st in 2016 to 7th in 2017. However, their pass defense still struggled, ranking 19th in the league.

4. How many turnovers did the Browns defense create in 2017?

The Browns defense created only 13 turnovers in 2017, tied for the fewest in the league.

5. What were the strengths and weaknesses of the Browns defense in 2017?

The Browns defense excelled in rush defense, ranking 7th in the league. However, they struggled in pass defense, ranking 19th. Additionally, their lack of turnovers was a significant weakness.

6. How did the addition of Myles Garrett impact the Browns defense?

Myles Garrett brought a much-needed spark to the Browns defense. His pass-rushing ability and disruptive presence made an immediate impact, elevating the overall performance of the defense.

7. What improvements did the Browns defense make in 2017?

The Browns defense significantly improved their rush defense, going from 31st in 2016 to 7th in 2017. This improvement can be attributed to key additions and the development of young players.

8. What can the Browns do to improve their pass defense?

To improve their pass defense, the Browns should invest in strengthening their secondary, increase pressure on opposing quarterbacks through blitz packages, and improve communication among defensive players.

9. How did the young rookies perform on the Browns defense in 2017?

Rookies Myles Garrett and Jabrill Peppers made an immediate impact on the Browns defense. Garrett showcased his pass-rushing skills, while Peppers provided versatility and playmaking ability.

10. Did the Browns defense struggle in any specific areas?

The Browns defense struggled to create turnovers and had difficulties defending against the pass, ranking 19th in the league.

11. Are there any defensive leaders on the Browns team?

Jamie Collins and Christian Kirksey emerged as defensive leaders on the Browns team, providing stability and experience.

12. How can the Browns defense maximize the potential of their young linebackers?

The Browns should invest in the development of young linebackers like Joe Schobert, providing them with resources and opportunities to improve their skills.

13. Did the Browns defense face any significant injuries in 2017?

The Browns defense faced a few injuries throughout the season, which impacted their overall performance. However, they were able to overcome these challenges and show improvement.

14. How did the Browns defense compare to the rest of the AFC North?

In 2017, the Browns defense ranked third in the AFC North, behind the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. However, their improvement in rush defense was a positive sign for the future.

15. What are the expectations for the Browns defense in future seasons?

The Browns defense has shown potential for improvement, particularly with their young talent. With the right investments, coaching, and development, they have the potential to become a formidable unit in the NFL.

Final Thoughts:

The Cleveland Browns defense ranking in 2017 showcased both areas of improvement and ongoing challenges. While they made significant strides in rush defense and showcased promising young talent, their struggles against the pass and inability to generate turnovers remain areas of concern. The Browns must continue to invest in their defense, focusing on strengthening their secondary, developing young players, and increasing their pass-rushing capabilities. With the right adjustments, the Browns defense has the potential to become a force to be reckoned with in the NFL.



