

Cod Black Ops 3 The Giant Easter Egg and 6 Interesting Facts

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, developed by Treyarch and published by Activision, is a thrilling first-person shooter game that offers an immersive gaming experience. One of the most intriguing aspects of the game is the Easter Egg hidden within the map known as “The Giant.” In this article, we will explore this Easter Egg and delve into six interesting facts about it.

The Giant is a remake of the classic Zombies map “Der Riese” from Call of Duty: World at War. It is set in a secret Nazi research facility where players fight against an onslaught of undead enemies. The Easter Egg within this map adds an extra layer of excitement and challenge for players to uncover. Let’s take a closer look at this intriguing Easter Egg and discover some interesting facts about it.

1. The Easter Egg Storyline:

The Easter Egg in The Giant revolves around a complex storyline that connects the events of the Black Ops series. It involves time travel, alternate dimensions, and a mysterious antagonist known as Dr. Edward Richtofen. Players need to complete a series of steps and solve puzzles to progress through the Easter Egg.

2. The Fly Trap:

The Fly Trap is the first step of The Giant Easter Egg. Players need to shoot three hidden teddy bears scattered throughout the map to activate it. This step unlocks a hidden song and sets the stage for the subsequent Easter Egg steps.

3. The Wunderwaffe DG-2:

Completing the entire Easter Egg rewards players with the Wunderwaffe DG-2, a powerful weapon capable of electrocuting multiple zombies at once. This weapon is highly sought-after by players due to its immense firepower.

4. The Annihilator:

Aside from the Wunderwaffe DG-2, players can also unlock the Annihilator, a powerful revolver that deals massive damage to zombies. This secondary weapon can be obtained by completing certain steps in the Easter Egg.

5. Easter Egg Completion Reward:

Successfully completing The Giant Easter Egg rewards players with an achievement or trophy, depending on the gaming platform. This serves as a badge of honor for players who have dedicated their time and effort to solving the intricate puzzles within the map.

6. Community Collaboration:

The Giant Easter Egg has brought the Call of Duty community together, encouraging players to work together to uncover its secrets. The complexity of the Easter Egg requires cooperation and communication between players, fostering a sense of camaraderie within the gaming community.

Now that we have explored the fascinating Easter Egg within The Giant, let’s address some common questions that players often have about it.

Q1. How do I start The Giant Easter Egg?

A1. The Easter Egg begins by shooting three hidden teddy bears across the map, known as the Fly Trap.

Q2. What are the rewards for completing The Giant Easter Egg?

A2. Players are rewarded with the Wunderwaffe DG-2, the Annihilator, and an achievement or trophy.

Q3. Can I complete The Giant Easter Egg alone?

A3. Yes, the Easter Egg can be completed either solo or with a group of players.

Q4. How long does it take to complete The Giant Easter Egg?

A4. The completion time varies depending on the players’ familiarity with the steps, but it can take anywhere from 30 minutes to a few hours.

Q5. Are there any additional Easter Eggs within The Giant map?

A5. Yes, there are several smaller Easter Eggs and hidden features within The Giant map for players to discover.

Q6. Is The Giant Easter Egg available in all game modes?

A6. No, The Giant Easter Egg is only available in the Zombies game mode.

Q7. Can I complete The Giant Easter Egg on any difficulty level?

A7. Yes, the Easter Egg can be completed on any difficulty level chosen by the players.

Q8. Are there any special strategies or tips for completing The Giant Easter Egg?

A8. It is advisable to communicate and coordinate with your teammates, as certain steps require teamwork and precise timing.

Q9. Can I attempt The Giant Easter Egg multiple times?

A9. Yes, players can attempt the Easter Egg as many times as they wish to improve their speed and efficiency.

Q10. Are the steps of The Giant Easter Egg the same every time?

A10. Yes, the steps remain consistent, providing a structured path for players to follow.

Q11. Can I complete The Giant Easter Egg on any gaming platform?

A11. Yes, The Giant Easter Egg is available on all platforms where Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 is supported.

Q12. Can the Easter Egg be completed in a custom game?

A12. No, the Easter Egg can only be completed in a regular game mode.

Q13. Can I receive any additional rewards for completing The Giant Easter Egg?

A13. Apart from the in-game rewards, there are no additional rewards tied to completing The Giant Easter Egg.

Q14. Does completing The Giant Easter Egg affect gameplay in any way?

A14. While completing the Easter Egg does not significantly impact the regular gameplay, it enhances the overall experience and provides a sense of accomplishment.

Q15. Are there any hidden secrets or surprises within The Giant Easter Egg?

A15. The Giant Easter Egg is packed with hidden secrets and surprises, making it even more exciting for players to explore.

In conclusion, The Giant Easter Egg in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 is a captivating addition to the game’s Zombies mode. Its complex storyline, unique rewards, and sense of community collaboration make it a memorable experience for players. So, gather your team, embark on the quest, and uncover the secrets hidden within The Giant.





