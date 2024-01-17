[ad_1]

The Cokeville Miracle – What Channel to Watch?

The Cokeville Miracle is a powerful and inspiring movie based on the true events that took place in Cokeville, Wyoming in 1986. This incredible story revolves around a hostage situation in a small elementary school and the miraculous events that unfolded during the ordeal. If you are interested in watching this heartwarming film, you may be wondering what channel to tune in to. In this article, we will discuss where to watch The Cokeville Miracle, along with five interesting facts about the movie and conclude with answers to 14 common questions about it.

What Channel to Watch?

The Cokeville Miracle is not currently airing on any specific channel. However, you can easily find this film available for streaming online. It is available on various platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. Simply search for the movie on any of these platforms and enjoy this remarkable true story in the comfort of your own home.

Five Interesting Facts about The Cokeville Miracle:

1. Real-Life Survivor: The movie portrays the events through the eyes of survivors, one of whom is Jenny, a young girl held hostage during the incident. Jenny is portrayed by actress Addi Holcomb, who is the real-life daughter of one of the survivors. This adds an authentic touch to the film.

2. Director’s Personal Connection: T.C. Christensen, the director of The Cokeville Miracle, has a personal connection to the events. His wife, who was a teacher at the time, was present during the incident. This personal connection fueled his passion to tell this story accurately and emotionally.

3. Inspired by a Book: The movie is based on the book “The Cokeville Miracle: When Angels Intervene” written by Hartt Wixom. The book provides a detailed account of the incident, the aftermath, and the miraculous experiences shared by the survivors. The movie stays true to the events described in the book.

4. Local Community Involvement: The Cokeville Miracle was filmed in and around Cokeville, Wyoming, involving local residents as extras in the film. This not only added to the authenticity of the movie but also served as a way to honor the community’s resilience and faith.

5. Message of Hope: The Cokeville Miracle not only showcases the harrowing events but also emphasizes the power of faith and the importance of hope. It highlights the courage and resilience of the teachers, students, and community members during this traumatic experience.

Now, let’s answer some common questions about The Cokeville Miracle:

1. Is The Cokeville Miracle based on a true story?

Yes, The Cokeville Miracle is based on the real events that took place in Cokeville, Wyoming in 1986.

2. What is the movie about?

The movie revolves around a hostage situation in a small elementary school and the miraculous events that occurred during the incident.

3. Is The Cokeville Miracle suitable for children?

The movie is suitable for most audiences, including children, as it carries a positive message and is rated PG-13 for thematic material, including violence and intense situations.

4. Who directed The Cokeville Miracle?

The Cokeville Miracle was directed by T.C. Christensen.

5. How long is the movie?

The Cokeville Miracle has a runtime of approximately 1 hour and 34 minutes.

6. Can I watch The Cokeville Miracle on Netflix?

Currently, The Cokeville Miracle is not available on Netflix.

7. Is The Cokeville Miracle available for purchase?

Yes, The Cokeville Miracle is available for purchase on various online platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu.

8. Does the movie have any religious themes?

Yes, The Cokeville Miracle does have religious themes as it explores the power of faith and the miracles that occurred during the incident.

9. Are there any notable actors in the movie?

The movie features notable actors such as Nathan Stevens, Jasen Wade, and Sarah Kent.

10. What is the overall message of The Cokeville Miracle?

The movie conveys a message of hope, resilience, and the power of faith in the face of adversity.

11. Is The Cokeville Miracle available with subtitles?

Subtitles for The Cokeville Miracle may vary depending on the platform you choose to watch it on.

12. Are there any graphic scenes in the movie?

While the movie portrays intense situations, it is not overly graphic or gratuitous.

13. Can I watch The Cokeville Miracle with my family?

Yes, The Cokeville Miracle is a family-friendly movie suitable for viewing with your loved ones.

14. Are there any sequels or follow-up movies related to The Cokeville Miracle?

As of now, there are no sequels or follow-up movies related to The Cokeville Miracle.

In conclusion, if you are looking to watch The Cokeville Miracle, you can find it on various streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. This powerful movie, based on a true story, will captivate you with its messages of hope and resilience.

