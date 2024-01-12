

Conflux Lost Sector in The Cistern on Nessus: Exploring the Vex Infested Depths

Nessus, a planetoid consumed by the Vex, holds many secrets within its vast landscapes. The Cistern, a region teeming with Vex activity, is home to one of the most intriguing Lost Sectors in Destiny 2 – the Conflux Lost Sector. In this article, we will delve into the depths of this mysterious location, uncovering its secrets, and providing six interesting facts about this hidden gem. Additionally, we will answer fifteen common questions that players often have about the Conflux Lost Sector.

The Conflux Lost Sector is located within The Cistern, a sprawling area on the planetoid of Nessus. To reach this Lost Sector, head towards the southern end of The Cistern until you find a cave entrance guarded by Vex enemies. This entrance leads to a winding path that descends into the depths of the Conflux.

1. The Conflux Lost Sector is heavily infested by the Vex, an ancient race of time-traveling robotic entities. Expect challenging encounters with a variety of Vex enemies, including Minotaurs, Harpies, and Goblins. Prepare yourself for intense battles and be ready to adapt your strategy to overcome these formidable foes.

2. As you progress through the Lost Sector, you will encounter numerous confluxes – structures that are integral to the Vex network. These confluxes serve as anchor points for Vex operations and are often guarded by powerful Vex units. Destroying these confluxes is crucial to weakening the Vex presence in this area.

3. The Conflux Lost Sector is known for its intricate maze-like layout. As you navigate through its corridors, be prepared to face dead ends, hidden pathways, and traps set by the Vex. Exploring every nook and cranny is essential for finding valuable loot and hidden secrets.

4. At the heart of the Conflux Lost Sector lies the boss encounter, a formidable Vex Hydra known as the Conflux Keeper. This powerful entity wields devastating attacks and requires a coordinated team effort to defeat. Strategize with your fireteam, utilize cover, and focus your firepower to overcome this challenging encounter.

5. Upon defeating the Conflux Keeper, you will be rewarded with various loot, including powerful weapons, armor, and valuable resources. Additionally, completing this Lost Sector contributes to your overall progress in the game, allowing you to unlock achievements and enhance your character’s abilities.

6. The Conflux Lost Sector is not only a challenging combat experience but also a visually stunning location. Marvel at the intricate Vex architecture, glowing energy pathways, and the haunting beauty of the Conflux’s underground chambers. Take a moment to appreciate the attention to detail that brings this Lost Sector to life.

Now, let’s address some common questions players have about the Conflux Lost Sector:

1. How do I access the Conflux Lost Sector in The Cistern?

– Head to the southern end of The Cistern and look for a cave entrance guarded by Vex enemies.

2. What types of enemies will I face in the Conflux Lost Sector?

– Expect encounters with various Vex enemies, including Minotaurs, Harpies, and Goblins.

3. Are there any hidden secrets or loot in the Conflux Lost Sector?

– Yes! Explore every corner to find valuable loot and hidden pathways.

4. How challenging is the boss encounter in the Conflux Lost Sector?

– The Conflux Keeper is a formidable Vex Hydra that requires teamwork and strategy to defeat.

5. What rewards can I expect from completing the Conflux Lost Sector?

– You will be rewarded with powerful weapons, armor, and valuable resources upon defeating the boss.

6. Can I complete the Conflux Lost Sector solo?

– While it is possible, having a fireteam will significantly increase your chances of success.

7. Can I replay the Conflux Lost Sector multiple times?

– Yes, you can replay the Lost Sector as many times as you want to farm for loot and resources.

8. Are there any specific strategies I should employ to complete the Conflux Lost Sector?

– Utilize cover, coordinate with your fireteam, and focus your firepower on high-priority targets.

9. Can I access the Conflux Lost Sector during any specific time or event?

– No, the Conflux Lost Sector is accessible at all times and does not require any specific event.

10. Are there any lore or story implications associated with the Conflux Lost Sector?

– While the Lost Sector itself does not have a specific story, its presence within the Vex-infested Nessus hints at the deeper narrative of Destiny 2.

11. Can I enter the Conflux Lost Sector without completing any prerequisites?

– Yes, the Lost Sector can be accessed without any prerequisites or quests.

12. Is there matchmaking available for the Conflux Lost Sector?

– No, matchmaking is not available for Lost Sectors. You will need to form a fireteam or tackle it solo.

13. Can I obtain exclusive gear or weapons from the Conflux Lost Sector?

– While there are no unique weapons or gear exclusive to this Lost Sector, the rewards can still be valuable for enhancing your character’s power.

14. How long does it typically take to complete the Conflux Lost Sector?

– The completion time varies depending on your skill level and fireteam coordination. On average, it can take around 10-15 minutes.

15. Can I explore the Conflux Lost Sector freely without any time restrictions?

– Yes, once you enter the Lost Sector, you can explore at your own pace without any time limits.

In conclusion, the Conflux Lost Sector in The Cistern on Nessus offers an exciting and challenging experience for Destiny 2 players. With its intricate maze-like layout, powerful boss encounter, and stunning visuals, this Lost Sector is a must-visit for any Guardian seeking adventure. So gather your fireteam, gear up, and venture into the depths of the Conflux to unravel its mysteries and claim valuable rewards.





