

Contemporary Songs for Palm Sunday: Celebrating the Triumphal Entry of Jesus

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week, a significant period in the Christian calendar that leads up to Easter Sunday. It commemorates Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem, where crowds welcomed Him by waving palm branches and shouting “Hosanna!” This joyous occasion is often celebrated with music, and contemporary songs have become an integral part of Palm Sunday worship. In this article, we will explore nine contemporary songs that beautifully capture the essence of Palm Sunday and provide interesting details about each.

1. “Hosanna” by Hillsong United (2009)

This powerful anthem, released by Hillsong United, reflects the excitement and praise that filled the air as Jesus entered Jerusalem. With its captivating melody and lyrics, “Hosanna” has become a staple in Palm Sunday celebrations worldwide.

2. “The King of Glory” by Chris Tomlin (2013)

Chris Tomlin’s “The King of Glory” encapsulates the majesty and honor bestowed upon Jesus during His entry into Jerusalem. Tomlin’s heartfelt rendition and powerful lyrics make this song a popular choice for Palm Sunday worship.

3. “Ride On, King Jesus” by Matt Maher (2015)

Matt Maher’s rendition of “Ride On, King Jesus” is a soul-stirring composition that reminds believers of Jesus’ humble yet triumphant journey to the cross. Its soulful melody and rich lyrics make it an excellent choice for Palm Sunday worship.

4. “Humble King” by Brenton Brown (2002)

Brenton Brown’s “Humble King” beautifully captures the paradox of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem as both a humble servant and a victorious king. This song encourages listeners to reflect on the humility and love demonstrated by Jesus on Palm Sunday.

5. “Blessed Be Your Name” by Matt Redman (2002)

While not specifically written for Palm Sunday, “Blessed Be Your Name” by Matt Redman is often included in Palm Sunday worship sets. Its message of praise and surrender resonates with the themes of Palm Sunday and reminds believers of God’s faithfulness.

6. “Hosanna (Praise Is Rising)” by Paul Baloche (2006)

Paul Baloche’s “Hosanna (Praise Is Rising)” is a beautiful declaration of praise and adoration. Its lively melody and lyrics capture the joyous atmosphere of Palm Sunday and encourage believers to lift their voices in worship.

7. “All Glory, Laud, and Honor” by Tommy Walker (2004)

Originally written in the 9th century, “All Glory, Laud, and Honor” has been adapted by many contemporary artists, including Tommy Walker. This timeless hymn praises Jesus as the King who deserves all glory, honor, and praise.

8. “Hosanna in the Highest” by Israel Houghton (2012)

Israel Houghton’s “Hosanna in the Highest” is a vibrant and energetic song that invites believers to join the chorus of praise that resounded through Jerusalem on that first Palm Sunday. Its lively rhythm and powerful lyrics make it a favorite in Palm Sunday worship.

9. “Sing Hosanna” by Third Day (2004)

Third Day’s “Sing Hosanna” is a modern take on the traditional hymn, “Hosanna, Loud Hosanna.” This upbeat song celebrates Jesus as the King who brings salvation and redemption, setting the tone for Palm Sunday worship.

Now, let’s address some common questions regarding contemporary songs for Palm Sunday:

Q1: Can I use these songs in my church’s Palm Sunday service in 2024?

A1: Absolutely! These contemporary songs can be a great addition to your church’s Palm Sunday worship in 2024.

Q2: Are there any copyright issues with using these songs in my church service?

A2: It is crucial to obtain the necessary licenses or permissions to use copyrighted songs in your church service. Check with your local licensing agencies or consult the respective songwriters/publishers for more information.

Q3: Are there any specific guidelines for incorporating these songs into a Palm Sunday worship set?

A3: While there are no strict guidelines, it is essential to choose songs that reflect the themes of Palm Sunday, such as Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, praise, and adoration.

Q4: Can I find sheet music or chord charts for these songs?

A4: Yes, most of these songs have sheet music and chord charts readily available online or through music publishers.

Q5: Can these songs be adapted for different musical styles or arrangements?

A5: Absolutely! These songs can be adapted to fit various musical styles, arrangements, and instrumentation to suit your church’s worship style.

Q6: Can children participate in singing these songs during a Palm Sunday service?

A6: Yes, these songs can be enjoyed by people of all ages, including children. Encouraging children to participate in singing these songs can add to the joyous atmosphere of Palm Sunday.

Q7: Are there any specific prayers or readings that can accompany these songs?

A7: While not essential, you can include prayers or scripture readings that align with the themes of Palm Sunday to enhance the worship experience.

Q8: Can these songs be used as part of a Palm Sunday procession?

A8: Yes, these songs can be incorporated into a Palm Sunday procession, allowing the congregation to sing and celebrate while processing with palm branches.

Q9: Are there any traditional hymns that can be sung alongside these contemporary songs?

A9: Traditional hymns like “All Glory, Laud, and Honor” can be sung alongside these contemporary songs, providing a beautiful blend of old and new.

Q10: Can these songs be sung in different languages?

A10: Yes, these songs can be translated into different languages to accommodate diverse congregations.

Q11: Are there any instrumental versions of these songs available for use?

A11: Many instrumental versions of these songs can be found online or through music publishers, making them suitable for instrumental performances during a Palm Sunday service.

Q12: Can these songs be used in virtual or online Palm Sunday services?

A12: Absolutely! These songs can be used in virtual or online Palm Sunday services to engage and uplift the congregation, even if they are not physically present.

Q13: Can these songs be used in personal devotionals or prayer times during Palm Sunday?

A13: Yes, these songs can be utilized in personal devotionals or prayer times to help individuals reflect on the significance of Palm Sunday.

Q14: Are there any specific gestures or actions associated with these songs during worship?

A14: While not obligatory, you can encourage the congregation to raise their hands or wave palm branches during certain parts of these songs to enhance the worship experience.

Q15: Can these songs be used in school or community Palm Sunday events?

A15: Yes, these songs can be used in school or community Palm Sunday events to celebrate and commemorate Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem.

Q16: Can these songs be performed by a choir or ensemble?

A16: Absolutely! These songs can be performed by a choir or ensemble, allowing for a harmonious and powerful presentation during a Palm Sunday service.

Q17: Can these songs be used throughout Holy Week or only on Palm Sunday?

A17: While these songs are particularly suitable for Palm Sunday, they can also be used throughout Holy Week to celebrate Jesus’ journey to the cross and His resurrection.

In conclusion, contemporary songs have added a new dimension to Palm Sunday worship, allowing believers to celebrate and reflect on Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem. These nine songs, along with their interesting details, provide a diverse selection for churches and individuals to use in their Palm Sunday celebrations in 2024. As we raise our voices in praise and adoration, may we remember the significance of this day and the love that Jesus demonstrated through His sacrifice. Let us celebrate Palm Sunday with hearts full of joy and gratitude, eagerly anticipating the glorious resurrection that awaits us on Easter Sunday.



