Cowboys 53 Man Roster 2015



The Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster for the 2015 season was filled with talent, excitement, and some surprising additions. As a team with a rich history and passionate fanbase, the Cowboys always generate buzz around their roster decisions. In this article, we will explore the key players, interesting facts, and common questions surrounding the Cowboys’ 53-man roster in 2015.

1. Tony Romo’s Leadership: Quarterback Tony Romo was the undisputed leader of the team, known for his ability to rally his teammates and make clutch plays. His presence on the roster was a significant factor in the Cowboys’ success that season.

2. The Offensive Line Dominance: The Cowboys’ offensive line was considered one of the best in the league. Led by Pro Bowlers Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, and Zack Martin, they provided excellent protection for Romo and opened up running lanes for the team’s star running back.

3. DeMarco Murray’s Breakout Season: 2015 was a remarkable year for running back DeMarco Murray. He rushed for a franchise-record 1,845 yards, earning him the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. Murray’s contributions were vital to the team’s success.

4. Greg Hardy’s Controversial Addition: Defensive end Greg Hardy’s signing was one of the most debated moves by the Cowboys that season. Hardy, who had faced legal issues, brought immense talent but also generated controversy due to his off-field behavior.

5. Late-Round Steals: The Cowboys’ scouting department showcased their skills by finding hidden gems in the later rounds of the draft. Players like Byron Jones, Chaz Green, and Damien Wilson, who were all selected after the first round, made significant contributions to the team’s success.

Now, let’s address some common questions about the Cowboys’ 53-man roster in 2015:

1. Who were the key wide receivers on the roster?

Answer: The standout wide receivers on the roster were Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams, and Cole Beasley. These three players formed a formidable receiving corps for the Cowboys.

2. Who was the backup quarterback?

Answer: Brandon Weeden served as the backup quarterback behind Tony Romo during the 2015 season.

3. Were there any notable rookies on the roster?

Answer: Yes, the Cowboys had several notable rookies on their 2015 roster, including first-round pick Byron Jones, who quickly became an impact player in the secondary.

4. How did the defense perform that season?

Answer: The Cowboys’ defense had its ups and downs in 2015. While they struggled at times, they also had standout performances, thanks to players like Sean Lee, Orlando Scandrick, and Rolando McClain.

5. Did the Cowboys make any mid-season trades?

Answer: Yes, the Cowboys made a significant mid-season trade by acquiring wide receiver Brice Butler from the Oakland Raiders. Butler provided an additional weapon in the passing game.

6. What were the team’s strengths?

Answer: The team’s strengths included a dominant offensive line, a talented quarterback, and a strong running game led by DeMarco Murray.

7. How did the Cowboys fare in the playoffs that season?

Answer: The Cowboys made it to the playoffs but were eliminated in the Divisional Round by the Green Bay Packers in a close game.

8. Who was the team’s leading tackler?

Answer: Linebacker Sean Lee led the team in tackles that season, showcasing his exceptional skills and football IQ.

9. Did any undrafted players make the roster?

Answer: Yes, the Cowboys had several undrafted players who made the roster, including Jeff Heath, La’el Collins, and Lucky Whitehead.

10. What were the team’s weaknesses?

Answer: The team struggled with consistency on defense and lacked depth at certain positions, which became evident during injuries to key players.

11. How did the special teams unit perform?

Answer: The special teams unit had its ups and downs but was led by standout kicker Dan Bailey, who provided stability and accuracy in field goals and extra points.

12. Did any players miss significant playing time due to injuries?

Answer: Yes, several key players, including Tony Romo and Dez Bryant, missed significant playing time due to injuries, which impacted the team’s performance.

13. Who were the team captains?

Answer: The team captains for the 2015 season were Tony Romo, Jason Witten, Sean Lee, and Barry Church. These players exemplified leadership both on and off the field.

14. How did the team’s record compare to previous seasons?

Answer: The Cowboys finished the 2015 season with a record of 4-12, which was a significant drop-off from their successful 12-4 campaign the previous year.

15. What were the expectations for the Cowboys heading into the season?

Answer: The expectations were high for the Cowboys heading into the 2015 season, as they were coming off a successful playoff run the previous year. Fans and experts anticipated another deep playoff run with the talented roster they possessed.

In conclusion, the Dallas Cowboys’ 53-man roster for the 2015 season was filled with talent, excitement, and some unexpected twists. While the team faced challenges, injuries, and controversies, they also had standout players, a dominant offensive line, and rookies who made an impact. Although the season did not meet expectations, the 2015 Cowboys’ roster will always be remembered for its strengths, weaknesses, and the passionate following it garnered.



