Cowboys Qb Depth Chart 2016



The Dallas Cowboys quarterback depth chart for the 2016 season was an intriguing one, filled with both promise and uncertainty. In this article, we will delve into the details of the Cowboys’ quarterback situation, highlighting five interesting facts and tricks, as well as answering fifteen common questions about the topic. Finally, we will conclude with some final thoughts on how this all relates to the world of sports.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Dak Prescott’s Emergence: One of the most fascinating aspects of the Cowboys’ 2016 quarterback depth chart was the unexpected emergence of rookie Dak Prescott. Originally drafted in the fourth round, Prescott quickly impressed the coaching staff during preseason and eventually became the starting quarterback due to an injury to Tony Romo. Prescott’s poise, accuracy, and ability to lead the team to victories astonished both fans and analysts alike.

2. Tony Romo’s Injury Woes: Tony Romo, the long-time face of the Cowboys’ franchise, suffered a compression fracture in his back during the preseason, which opened the door for Dak Prescott. This was not the first time Romo had faced injury troubles, as he had missed significant portions of previous seasons due to various ailments. The uncertainty surrounding Romo’s health added an extra layer of intrigue to the team’s quarterback situation.

3. Mark Sanchez’s Short Stint: After Tony Romo’s injury, the Cowboys signed veteran quarterback Mark Sanchez as a backup option. However, Sanchez’s time with the team was short-lived. He only appeared in two regular-season games, completing 10 of 18 passes for 93 yards, with two interceptions and no touchdowns. The Cowboys eventually released him, placing their confidence in Prescott and Romo.

4. Kellen Moore’s Return: Kellen Moore, who had served as the Cowboys’ backup quarterback in 2015, suffered a broken ankle during training camp, which ruled him out for the entire 2016 season. However, the team re-signed him in the offseason, highlighting the coaching staff’s faith in his abilities as a reliable backup option.

5. Stable Quarterback Situation: Despite the initial uncertainty caused by Tony Romo’s injury, the Cowboys found themselves in the enviable position of having multiple capable quarterbacks on their roster. This stability allowed them to weather the storm and maintain a strong offensive presence throughout the season.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who was the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys in 2016?

Dak Prescott emerged as the starting quarterback for the Cowboys in 2016 due to Tony Romo’s preseason injury.

2. How did Dak Prescott perform in his rookie season?

Prescott had an exceptional rookie season, throwing for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. He also rushed for 282 yards and six touchdowns.

3. How many games did Tony Romo play in 2016?

Tony Romo only appeared in one game during the 2016 season due to his back injury. He completed three of four passes for 29 yards and a touchdown.

4. Why did the Cowboys sign Mark Sanchez?

The Cowboys signed Mark Sanchez as a backup option after Tony Romo’s injury. However, Sanchez’s performance was underwhelming, which led to his eventual release.

5. Will Tony Romo return as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback?

Following the emergence of Dak Prescott, Tony Romo transitioned into a backup role for the remainder of the 2016 season. He eventually parted ways with the Cowboys in the offseason and retired.

6. Did Kellen Moore play any games in 2016?

Kellen Moore did not play any games in 2016 due to a broken ankle suffered during training camp. However, he returned to the team in the following season.

7. How did the Cowboys’ quarterback situation affect their overall performance in 2016?

The Cowboys’ quarterback situation proved to be a blessing in disguise, as Dak Prescott’s exceptional play helped lead the team to a 13-3 record and a playoff appearance.

8. Did the Cowboys make any changes to their quarterback depth chart during the season?

Aside from Mark Sanchez’s release, the Cowboys did not make any significant changes to their quarterback depth chart during the 2016 season.

9. Were there any other notable quarterbacks on the Cowboys’ roster in 2016?

Aside from Prescott, Romo, Sanchez, and Moore, the Cowboys also had Jameill Showers on their roster as a backup option. However, Showers did not see any playing time during the regular season.

10. How did Dak Prescott’s performance compare to Tony Romo’s previous seasons?

Prescott’s rookie performance was exceptional, surpassing many of Tony Romo’s previous seasons in terms of efficiency and overall statistics.

11. Did the Cowboys regret not starting Tony Romo once he was healthy?

Although there might have been some debate among fans and analysts, the Cowboys stuck with Dak Prescott as their starter even once Tony Romo was healthy. This decision proved to be the right one, as Prescott continued to excel.

12. Were there any rumors about Tony Romo’s future during the 2016 season?

There were several rumors swirling around during the 2016 season regarding Tony Romo’s future with the Cowboys. Some speculated that he might be traded, while others believed he would retire at the end of the season.

13. How did the Cowboys’ quarterback depth chart impact their draft strategy?

The emergence of Dak Prescott as a franchise quarterback shifted the Cowboys’ draft strategy, allowing them to focus on other positions of need rather than searching for their next signal-caller.

14. Did Dak Prescott’s success in 2016 surprise the Cowboys’ coaching staff?

While the Cowboys’ coaching staff had faith in Dak Prescott’s abilities, his level of success as a rookie certainly surpassed expectations. Prescott’s emergence as a top-tier quarterback was an unexpected delight for the organization.

15. How did the Cowboys’ quarterback depth chart impact the team’s future?

The emergence of Dak Prescott and the departure of Tony Romo signaled a changing of the guard for the Cowboys. Prescott became the new face of the franchise, while Romo moved on to a broadcasting career. This shift in leadership set the stage for a new era in Dallas.

Final Thoughts:

The 2016 Dallas Cowboys quarterback depth chart was filled with intriguing storylines. From Dak Prescott’s unexpected rise to prominence to Tony Romo’s injury troubles, the team experienced both uncertainty and remarkable success. The stability provided by having multiple capable quarterbacks allowed the Cowboys to weather the storm and ultimately thrive. This season showcased the importance of depth and the potential for unexpected heroes to emerge in the world of sports.



