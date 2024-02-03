

Title: Cowboys vs. Eagles Thanksgiving 2014: An Epic Showdown on Turkey Day

Introduction:

The Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014 was a highly anticipated game that showcased the intense rivalry between these two NFC East powerhouses. This article delves into the specifics of this thrilling encounter, discussing the game’s highlights, interesting facts, common questions, and concluding with final thoughts on this historic event.

Game Highlights:

The Cowboys vs. Eagles Thanksgiving 2014 game was a back-and-forth battle that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Here are some of the most memorable moments:

1. DeMarco Murray’s Record-Breaking Season: In this game, Cowboys running back DeMarco Murray rushed for 73 yards, breaking Jim Brown’s 56-year-old record for the most consecutive 100-yard rushing games to start a season.

2. Tony Romo’s Clutch Performance: Despite struggling with injuries, Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo delivered an outstanding performance, completing 18 of 29 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

3. Eagles’ Comeback Attempt: Trailing 21-0 in the second quarter, the Eagles staged a remarkable comeback, scoring 17 unanswered points to make it a close game. However, the Cowboys’ defense ultimately held strong.

4. Thanksgiving Day Tradition: The Cowboys have a rich history of playing on Thanksgiving Day, dating back to 1966. The team has become synonymous with the holiday, often drawing the highest TV ratings for the game.

5. The Rivalry: The Cowboys and the Eagles have one of the fiercest rivalries in the NFL. Their Thanksgiving Day matchup in 2014 only added fuel to the fire, as both teams were vying for the top spot in the NFC East division.

Interesting Facts and Tricks:

1. Thanksgiving Tradition: The Cowboys have played on Thanksgiving Day more than any other team in the NFL, with their first game taking place in 1966. This tradition has become an integral part of American football culture.

2. The Rivalry’s Roots: The Cowboys-Eagles rivalry dates back to 1960 when the Eagles defeated the Cowboys in their inaugural season. Since then, both teams have consistently been competitive, leading to intense matchups.

3. The ‘Miracle at the Meadowlands’: In 1978, the Cowboys faced the Eagles in a regular-season game where they staged a remarkable comeback, recovering two fumbles in the final 20 seconds to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. This game is often referred to as the ‘Miracle at the Meadowlands.’

4. The Teams’ Super Bowl Success: The Cowboys and Eagles have both enjoyed success in the Super Bowl. The Cowboys have won five championships, while the Eagles claimed their first Super Bowl title in 2018.

5. NFL Thanksgiving Ratings: Thanksgiving Day games have consistently attracted a large TV audience, with millions of viewers tuning in each year to watch these highly anticipated matchups.

Common Questions and Answers:

1. Who won the Cowboys vs. Eagles Thanksgiving 2014 game?

The Dallas Cowboys emerged victorious, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles with a final score of 33-10.

2. What was the significance of DeMarco Murray’s record-breaking performance?

DeMarco Murray’s record-breaking season showcased his exceptional skill and durability, solidifying his position as one of the league’s top running backs.

3. How did the Cowboys’ defense perform in the game?

The Cowboys’ defense was exceptional, holding the Eagles to just 10 points and forcing two turnovers. They played a crucial role in securing the victory.

4. Did the Thanksgiving Day game impact the final standings in the NFC East?

Yes, the Cowboys’ victory helped them secure the top spot in the NFC East division and eventually led them to win the division title that season.

5. How did the Eagles attempt to stage a comeback?

The Eagles mounted a comeback by capitalizing on turnovers and scoring 17 unanswered points. However, the Cowboys’ defense tightened up and prevented any further scoring.

6. What is the significance of the Cowboys playing on Thanksgiving Day?

The Cowboys playing on Thanksgiving Day has become a beloved tradition for football fans. It symbolizes the convergence of two American traditions – football and Thanksgiving.

7. How did Tony Romo perform despite his injuries?

Tony Romo showcased his resilience and talent by delivering an impressive performance, throwing two touchdowns and leading the Cowboys to victory.

8. What impact did this game have on the rivalry between the Cowboys and the Eagles?

The game intensified the rivalry between the Cowboys and the Eagles, as both teams were fighting for the top spot in the division. It added another chapter to their storied history.

9. How did DeMarco Murray’s record-breaking season end?

DeMarco Murray finished the 2014 season with 1,845 rushing yards, leading the league and securing the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

10. Did the Cowboys or the Eagles make the playoffs that season?

Both teams made the playoffs that season, but the Cowboys won the division while the Eagles secured a wildcard spot.

11. How did the Cowboys fare in the playoffs following the Thanksgiving game?

The Cowboys won their first playoff game against the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card round but lost to the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional round.

12. What other memorable matchups have the Cowboys and Eagles had over the years?

The Cowboys and Eagles have had numerous memorable matchups, including the 1980 NFC Championship game and the 1995 NFC Divisional playoff game.

13. How did the Cowboys’ and Eagles’ 2014 seasons end?

The Cowboys finished the season with a 12-4 record but lost in the Divisional round of the playoffs. The Eagles finished with a 10-6 record but also lost in the Wild Card round.

14. How did the Thanksgiving game impact the MVP race that season?

DeMarco Murray’s incredible performance in the Thanksgiving game certainly boosted his MVP candidacy, although he ultimately finished as the runner-up behind Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

15. Are there any plans for the Cowboys and Eagles to play on Thanksgiving Day in the future?

While the NFL schedule is subject to change each season, there is always a possibility that the Cowboys and Eagles will face off on Thanksgiving Day again in the future, given their historic rivalry and popularity.

Final Thoughts:

The Cowboys vs. Eagles Thanksgiving 2014 game was a thrilling showcase of the intense rivalry between these two NFC East teams. From DeMarco Murray’s record-breaking performance to the Cowboys’ victory, this game added another chapter to the storied history of this historic rivalry. As fans eagerly anticipate future matchups, the Thanksgiving Day tradition continues to captivate football enthusiasts and serves as a reminder of the rich history and excitement that surrounds this annual event.



